Beachwood Brewing & Distilling Bixby Knolls

Beachwood Cans / Bottles
28 Haze Later 4-Pack 16oz CANS
HAZY IPA- 6.8% ABV Honing our survival skills, we brewed this beer with enough hops to cure a zombie! 28 Haze Later is fermented with a new proprietary yeast and hopped at over 6 pounds per barrel with Mosaic, Citra, & Galaxy.
After Party 4-Pack 16oz CANS (Copy)
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Bourbon Barrel Aged Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE ALE AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- 13% ABV Full Malted Jacket is a Scottish-Style "wee heavy" Ale. Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in sturdy American bourbon barrels for one year. Accents of vanilla and toasted oak meld seamlessly with notes of rich toffee and caramel.
Citraholic 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV Hopheads rejoice! Citraholic is a "modern" West Coast-Style IPA that's focused on Citra, one of our favorite new American hop varieties. Brewed with an abundance of Citra hops, we also blend in Warrior, Columbus, and Simcoe in the kettle for good measure. Citraholic is double dry hopped for two weeks with an abundance of Citra (and a touch of Columbus) imparting heavy aromas of citrus & tropical fruits with melon and gooseberry nuances. A base of American 2-row malt and scatterings of light British caramel malt create the perfect foundation for this unique and powerfully pungent IPA. You asked for it and we were happy to deliver!
Double Gator 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE DOUBLE IPA- 9.6% ABV You asked, we answered! We present a double version of beloved IPA, Amalgamator. All our Mosaic Hops Belong to you!
Fizzical P.O.G. 6-Pack 12oz CANS
HARD SELTZER WITH PASSION FRUIT, ORANGE, AND GUAVA- 5% ABV The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical P.O.G. is flavored with pineapple, orange, and guava extract.
Hayabusa 6-Pack 12oz CANS
JAPANESE-STYLE LAGER- 5.3% ABV Hayabusa is an ultra-crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager made with American barley, Canadian pilsner, toasted flaked rice and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops.
LBC IPA 6-Pack 12oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV LBC IPA is a legit west coast-style India Pale Ale brewed to celebrate our famous home in the City of Long Beach. A large dose of kettle and dry "C-Hops" give this beer a juicy flavor profile with a dank & sticky aroma.
Mocha Machine 4-Pack 12oz CANS
IMPERIAL COFFEE CHOCOLATE PORTER- 9.2% ABV Mocha Machine is a well-engineered endeavor in massive aromatics and rich flavors. Brewed with an array British and German malts, this burly brew is infused with masterfully roasted coffee from Portola Coffee Lab in Costa Mesa, CA. It is then aged on cacao nibs from Ecuador, adding an awesomely deep dimension of fudge.
Rye Barrel Aged Full Malted Jacket 12oz BOTTLE
SCOTTISH-STYLE ALE AGED IN RYE BARRELS- 13% ABV Rich, malty, and brewed with heirloom Scottish barley, this beer was aged in American Rye barrels for one year. This fine liquid effortlessly combines notes of dark fruit, vanilla and toffee.
Sadie 2022 (Bach 9) 12oz BOTTLE
BARREL AGED DARK ALE- 12.0% ABV Sadie is an expressive dark ale that was carefully aged in bourbon barrels for one year. Rich caramel and vanilla flavors are carefully intertwined with delicate notes of oak and toasted oats.
Simcoast to Coast 4-Pack 16oz CANS
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV 100% Simcoe hops!
Blendery Bottles
Cactus Coolship 2021 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, KUMQUAT, AND APRICOT- 6.7% ABV Lambic inspired spontaneous base beer 12-16 months old, refermented in oak barrels with a blend of pineapple, kumquat, and Dreamcot apricots.
Come In Grape, Your Time is Up GEWURZTRAMINER 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH GEWURZTRAMINER GRAPES- 8.6% ABV This blend has aromas of roses, lychee, apple and light citrus notes that leads into flavors of stone fruit, citrus and pear with a slight minerality. This sparkling wine grape beer has soft acidity, light crisp fruity flavors and a clean, dry finish.
Come In Grape, Your Time is Up MERLOT 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MERLOT GRAPES- 9% ABV This blend has aromas of jammy strawberry, cherry, and soft oak. The flavors are a mirror of the aroma with dark fruits in the forefront and soft oak with light herbaceous notes in the background. This sparkling wine grape beer has pleasant acidity, soft tannins and a dry, fruity finish.
Dia de los Mangos 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MANGO, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Inspired by the unique flavors of Mexican candy, Dia de Los Mangos is a blend of one year old barrels aged on mango and tamarind for 8 weeks and infused with Ancho, Aleppo, Aji Amarillo, Guajillo, and Habanero Chili. Aromatics of chili dominate while mango and funk ethereally float through your olfactory. Tropical fruit flavors follow backed by a solid lactic acidity, finishing spicy while staying pleasantly drinkable. A unique beer to say the least.
Dia de los Mangos Picoso 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH MANGO, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV DOUBLE the amount of chili, made for those who want some heat! Chili forward aromatics consisting of earthy citrus, chili spice, mango and subtle cacao. Flavor is earthy sweet mangos washed away by carbonation and the heat of the chilis on the sides of the tongue that is followed by pleasant fruity notes and a long chili burn on the finish.
Dia de los Pina 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PINEAPPLE, TAMARIND, AND CHILIS- 6.8% ABV Fresh bright sweet pineapple on the nose layered with citrus and subtle chili notes. The flavor follows the nose with tart pineapple, earthy tamarind, nice acid and finishes dry with light lingering heat.
Funk Yeah 2021 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character. Over an entire week around 100 barrels and several puncheons were tasted through and narrowed down to less than 10. The final beer is a blend of barrels ranging from 15 to 43 months old and 27 months average age. These choice barrels and decisive blending created a beer that has amazing depth, complexity and drinkability. The aroma is deep with funky earthy tones and a slight salinity. On the first sip soft acidity carries the aroma forward with earthy aged hops, slight stone fruit character along with a sense of nuance and age. It finishes dry with a pleasant but slight lingering acidity and a touch of oak.
Funk Yeah Balaton Cherry 2021 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH BALATON CHERRIES- 6.5% ABV The aroma is bright with cherry, stone fruit and earthiness. The flavor is rich with cherry, stone fruit, funk and a light, tart acidity. The finish is dry with lingering cherry and hints of cinnamon with a light touch of oak.
Funk Yeah Lost Time Blend 2021 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE. BLEND OF 1, 2, 3, and 4 YEAR OLD BARRELS- 6.5% ABV A blend of 1, 2, 3, 4-year old Lambic-inspired base beer. Bottle & keg conditioned for 10 months. This blend was created with 50% of our 2021 Funk Yeah Blend and two extremely exceptional 4-year old barrels that make up other 50% of the blend. The aroma is rich and deep with beautiful French oak spice, stone fruit and funk. On the palate, flavors of dried apricots and white wine are complimented by citrus peel and funk with a pleasant acidity and round texture. The finish is long and complex with stone fruit, spice and slight minerality lingering on the palate.
Funk Yeah Nectarine 2021 500ml BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE WITH NECTARINES- 6.5% ABV The aroma spills out of the glass with intense sweet nectarines, subtle funk, and earthiness. On the palate, flavors of juicy nectarine flesh and fuzzy skins take over with subtle funk and salinity softly blended in. The finish is dry, fruity and mouthwatering with sweet nectarines lingering on the palate.
Illuminare 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE-INSPIRED SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS | BLEND OF 1, 2, & 3 YEAR OLD BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV A spontaneous gueuze-inspired blend with peaches, why not!? We’ve had tremendous success with our spontaneous beer program, and this year we were able to blend a batch of three-year spontaneous beer and age it on the best peaches of the season. We held on to the blend for weeks, waiting for the perfect peaches, and the result is an intensely peachy, bright, balanced, and super delicious beer.
Rose Splendor 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS - 6.2%
Solely Masumoto 2022 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together after which we packaged a third of the blend to create Solely Masumoto.
Solely Masumoto Sun Crest Peach 2022 500ml BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE NATURALLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH PEACHES- 6.5% ABV This blend was created with only the natural flora found on Masumoto stone fruit. Sixty pounds of peaches were split into six oak barrels of Lambic-inspired wort and left to ferment and age for 18 months. The barrels were blended together, after which we aged a third of the blend with Masumoto Sun Crest Peaches.
Strawberry Provence 2021 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS WITH STRAWBERRIES AND HERBS DE PROVENCE- 6.2% Strawberry Provence has quickly become a Blendery favorite! A blend of one year old lambic-inspired base beer, aged on three pounds per gallon of whole frozen strawberries for two months, and a touch of Herbes de Provence added right before packaging. With big jammy strawberry aromas, there's no mistaking what fruit we used in this beer. Sweet, tart, and funky, with slight notes of fresh herbs on the finish that compliments that juicy strawberry character.
The Dream 2022 500mL BOTTLE
BELGIAN-STYLE SOUR ALE WITH GUAVA, MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, PINEAPPLE, AND STRAWBERRIES- 6.5% ABV The Dream is a beautiful and complex blend of tropical flavors and aromas. We refermented each of the five fruit components on our one year old lambic inspired base separately to carefully bring each component together in delicate balance. Vibrant glowing orange in appearance, massive fruit aromatics literally spill from the glass in waves with each of the fruits flowing into the next. On the palate bright sweet tropical flavors and satisfying acidity is followed by a dry finish and classic Blendery funk.
We are Who we Pretend to Be 2021 500mL BOTTLE
GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE SPONTANEOUSLY FERMENTED AND AGED IN OAK BARRELS. BLEND OF 1, 2, & 3-YEAR OLD BARRELS- 5.8% ABV This our third three-year blend of spontaneous beer! The 2020 blend consists of nine oak barrels ranging from 16 to 41 months old, with average blend age of 20 months old. Blending this beer each year is one of our favorite things to do and gives us a chance to apply the experience and knowledge accumulated over the last few years and focus it into a single blend. The aroma is complex with earthy funk, earth, hay, apricot, apple and light oak. Flavors of overripe stone fruit, aged hops, funk, slightly salty minerality that is supported by a pleasing acidity balanced by a medium body and touch of bitterness.
Crowlers
BA Vanilla Fudge 32oz CROWLER
Beachwood Blonde 32oz CROWLER
BLONDE ALE- 5.5% ABV A light and easy-drinking classic American blonde ale! Pairs well with sunshine & smiles!
Beerwolves of London 32oz CROWLER
AMERICAN PALE ALE- 5.8% ABV The ultimate blend of American hops w/English malt & yeast make a transformative hoppy pale ale. Ah-whoo! Beerwolves of London! Hopped w/Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic, El Dorado Cryo, & Crystal.
Disciples of Dankness 32oz CROWLER
Fizzical Raspberry Lemonade 32oz CROWLER
HARD SELTZER - 5.0% ABV The Fizzical series is our introduction to brewing hard seltzer at Beachwood. It is a clean, crisp and refreshing beverage with lively carbonation and extremely low residual sugar, and it's gluten free! Fizzical Raspberry Lemonade. is flavored with natural raspberry & lemon extracts.
Hef Leppard 32oz CROWLER
BAVARIAN-STYLE HEFEWEIZEN- 5.1% ABV Hef Leppard is a traditional Bavarian-style weizen with its roots in strong German brewing traditions. A base of German wheat, pilsner, and Munich malts, give this beer a soft and wheaty foundation. Fermented with our favorite Bavarian yeast, delicate aromas of clove combine with floral German hops to round out this delicately refreshing beer.
James 32oz CROWLER
AMERICAN BROWN ALE- 6.0% ABV "James" is a soulful and well-hopped American brown ale. A base of American 2-row malt is layered with British caramel and chocolate malts, creating a complex maltiness that leads into a toasted chocolate finish. Chinook, Columbus, Centennial, and Cascade hops provide a citrusy balance, while a silky mouthfeel rounds out the show. Hey! Bronze Award at 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition.
Knucklehead Red 32oz CROWLER
AMERICAN RED ALE- 5.7% ABV An American red ale brewed with American 2-row malt, a hefty helping of British caramel malt, and a smidgen of pale chocolate malt. Knucklehead Red has a great caramel malt profile that's perfectly balanced by Columbus, Centennial, and Cascade hops. Bronze Award at 2012 San Diego International Beer Competition.
Table Saaz 32oz CROWLER
BIERE DE TABLE- 3.5% ABV Table Saaz is a traditional Belgian-style "table beer" - delicate, crisp, and incredibly refreshing. A special yeast adds a rustic dimension that pairs perfectly with the floral and spicy hops.
