Beachwood Brewing & Distilling Bixby Knolls

Funk Yeah 2021 500mL BOTTLE

$19.00

GUEUZE INSPIRED SOUR ALE- 6.5% ABV Funk Yeah is our gueuze inspired beer that is blended once each year using carefully selected barrels ranging from 1 to 3+ years old. We hold nothing back to make this blend each year using beer made with house culture, spontaneous beer and wort that was in the coolship and then pitched into to find the perfect blend of acidity and character. Over an entire week around 100 barrels and several puncheons were tasted through and narrowed down to less than 10. The final beer is a blend of barrels ranging from 15 to 43 months old and 27 months average age. These choice barrels and decisive blending created a beer that has amazing depth, complexity and drinkability. The aroma is deep with funky earthy tones and a slight salinity. On the first sip soft acidity carries the aroma forward with earthy aged hops, slight stone fruit character along with a sense of nuance and age. It finishes dry with a pleasant but slight lingering acidity and a touch of oak.