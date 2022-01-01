Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beachwood

review star

No reviews yet

8600 Landis Ave

Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Bread & Honey Butter
Caesar Salad
Beachwood Burger

Salads & Soups

Soup - Bowl

$12.00

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Small Plates

Bread & Honey Butter

$6.00

Flatbread

$18.00

Artisan Cheese Board

$18.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$16.00

Wings

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Fried Brussels

$14.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$19.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

*Phillies Wings

$8.00

Large Plates

Pan Seared Scallops

$38.00Out of stock

Salmon

$35.00

Guinness Braised Short Rib

$36.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

*Beef Wellington

$35.00

Crab Cakes

$42.00

*Dover Sole

$49.95

Surf & Turf

$48.00

Handhelds

Beachwood Burger

$20.00

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$19.00

*Open Faced Reuben

$22.00

Children's Menu

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sides

Jersey Corn Succotash

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Garlic Mash

$10.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$10.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$10.00

Dessert

Banana Foster

$14.00+

Cherry Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Death by Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Crumb Cake

$10.00Out of stock

2 Scoop Vanilla

$8.00

2 Scoop Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate Tort

$10.00

Peach Foster

$14.00+Out of stock

Caramel Crunch

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Farmer Pete

$14.00

HoneyBee

$14.00

Fava Old Fashioned

$14.00

Fall Fashioned

$14.00

Pecan Pie Old Fashioned

$14.00

Chai Gin Fizz

$14.00

Hot Melon

$14.00

Wine

BTL Truth Be Told

$60.00

BTL Daou

$72.00

BTL Sequoia Grove

$98.00

BTL Taub Family

$293.00

BTL Pepperwood Grove

$48.00

BTL Rainstorm

$56.00

BTL St. Francis

$95.00

BTL Chianti

$55.00

BTL Barbera

$64.00

BTL Amarone

$293.00

BTL Brunello

$114.00

BTL Pale Rose

$42.00

BTL Valdo Prosecco

$48.00

BTL Riff

$56.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$70.00

BTL Rapura Springs

$56.00

BTL Riesling

$56.00

BTL Sterling

$56.00

BTL Rombauer

$80.00

BTL Soave Pieropan

$60.00

NA BEV

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Juice

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Fresh, upscale restaurant in the heart of townsend inlet, Sea Isle City, specializing in Craft Cocktails, Raw Bar, and classic Americana Fare.

Location

8600 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Directions

