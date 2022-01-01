Beachwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Fresh, upscale restaurant in the heart of townsend inlet, Sea Isle City, specializing in Craft Cocktails, Raw Bar, and classic Americana Fare.
Location
8600 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nickelby's - Townsends Inlet, Jersey Shore
4.0 • 140
8301 Landis Ave Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurant
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria - Sea Isle City
4.2 • 546
35 50th St Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
View restaurant