Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
BEACON BREAD COMPANY
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
We are a full service bakery and restaurant located in the heart of Beacon, N.Y. Our bakery offers a variety of fresh breads and pastries daily, as well as indoor and outdoor dining service! We are working hard everyday to provide the Hudson Valley with the best quality ingredients in every dish. Since 2014, we have been specializing in bringing people together over brunch. Please enjoy!
193-195 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508
