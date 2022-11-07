Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

BEACON BREAD COMPANY

No reviews yet

193-195 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

Popular Items

Baguette Caprese
Basic Breakfast
Cheese Steak Au Jus

Coffee & Espresso Bar

Coffee

$2.25+

locally roasted

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

fresh, japanese-style flash cold brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+Out of stock

Tea

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.75

double shot, locally roasted

Shaken Espresso

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.25+

espresso shot + equal parts steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.00+

espresso + dollop of milk foam

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

house-made spiced chai + steamed milk.

Iced Chai

$4.50+

house-made spiced chai with milk, over ice

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

freshly brewed organic matcha powder + steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

freshly brewed organic matcha powder over ice with milk

London Fog

$4.00+

earl grey tea, lightly sweetened with natural vanilla, topped off with steamed milk

Iced London Fog

$4.50+

earl grey tea, lightly sweetened with natural vanilla, over ice with milk

Golden Milk Latte

$4.50+

house made spice blend including tumeric, coconut and ginger steamed with milk

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$5.00+

house-made spice blend including turmeric, coconut + ginger over ice with milk

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Refreshments

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00+

Fresh squeezed every day!

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Mint Lemonade

$3.00+

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Milk

$1.85

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Soda

$2.00+

Breakfast & Brunch

Eggs on a Roll

Eggs on a Roll

$6.95

two eggs any style with cheese on a brioche roll. Includes choice of bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon

Basic Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$15.95

two eggs + your choice of bacon, canadian bacon, sausage, or grilled vegetables

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, peppers, onions + aioli on a flour tortilla

Breakfast Tacos (2)

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$14.95

scrambled egg, cotija - choice of bacon sausage or canadian bacon, topped with salsa verde on corn tortillas (GF), served with pico de gallo and cremé

Cheese Omelette

$14.95

cheddar cheese omelette, served with home fries + toast

Western Omelette

$16.95

canadian bacon, peppers, onions + cheddar cheese, served with home fries + toast

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$16.95

fresh spinach + feta cheese, served with home fries + toast

Chicken and Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$17.95

fried chicken breast over thin waffle, with sausage gravy + a poached egg

Classic Pancakes

Classic Pancakes

$11.95

stack of three homemade flapjacks

Strawberry Ricotta Pancakes

Strawberry Ricotta Pancakes

$15.95

ricotta pancakes with house-made strawberry syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$13.95

on house brioche bread

Waffle House Special

Waffle House Special

$13.95
The Ultimate Bagel Sandwich

The Ultimate Bagel Sandwich

$17.95

house beet-cured lox, arugula, capers, cream cheese, tomato, red onion + fresh dill on a toasted bagel

Baguette Caprese

Baguette Caprese

$14.95

fresh, house mozzarella cheese, roma tomato, balsamic reduction, arugula + pesto, on a baguette

BLT

$11.95

bacon, tomato, lettuce + mayo on a brioche roll

Cheese Steak Au Jus

Cheese Steak Au Jus

$16.95

sliced ribeye steak, onion, pepper, melted cheddar + american cheeses on a baguette, served with a side of dipping au jus

Chicken Cutlet BLT

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$15.95

fried chicken cutlet with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo on a brioche roll

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.95

lettuce, tomato, onion + american cheese on a brioche roll, served with fries

Fried Chicken Kimchi

Fried Chicken Kimchi

$16.95

fried chicken breast, sriracha, house kimchi, arugula + gochujang aioli on a brioche roll

Melanzane Cotto

Melanzane Cotto

$15.95

thin sliced fried eggplant, stacked with fresh, house mozzarella cheese, fire roasted peppers, arugula + balsamic reduction on focaccia bread

Raised Ranch

$14.95

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato + house ranch, on a brioche roll

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.95

sesame-crusted ahi tuna, arugula, peppers, onion, daikon + house wasabi aioli

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$11.95

melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough

Vegan Breakfast & Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.95

fresh-to-order mashed avocado + a hint of lime on harvest grain toast

Beyond Burger

$16.95

our beyond blend with arugula, tomato + onion, on a vegan brioche roll, served with fries

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$15.95

zucchini, squash, peppers, marinated tomato & onion on house focaccia with crisp arugula

Roasted Vegetable Toast

Roasted Vegetable Toast

$12.95

roasted vegetable medley + ziatün hummus on harvest grain toast

Mediterranean Tofu Scramble

Mediterranean Tofu Scramble

$15.95

seasoned tofu scrambled with grilled vegetables, served with home fries + baguette

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Pancakes

$13.95

stack of three vegan flapjacks

The Tofu Toast

The Tofu Toast

$14.95

loaded avocado toast with house-smoked tofu, eggplant, + caramelized onions, served on harvest grain

Beyond Sausage Side

$4.95

Compliments

Poutine

Poutine

$10.95

homemade brown gravy, fresh mozzarella curd over fries with green onion

Loaded Potato Tots

$10.95

crispy bacon, homemade brown gravy & cheddar

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.95

seasonal fruit compote & our seasoned granola

Arugula Salad

$14.95

crisp arugula with fire roasted peppers, crumbled gorgonzola cheese with fresh-made lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.95

crisp romaine, shaved parmigiana, house caesar dressing + sourdough croutons

Basket of Fries

$6.95

crispy potato fries

Sides

homefries side

$4.00

side fries

$4.00

side tots

$5.00

side house salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

bacon side

$3.00

sausage side

$3.00

canadian bacon side

$3.00

Turkey Bacon Side

$3.00

grilled vegetable side

$3.00

sliced avocado side

$3.00

fruit side

$3.00

single pancake

$5.00

single french toast

$5.00

single waffle

$6.00

egg

$1.00

toast side

$2.50

side hot sauce

side ranch

Brown Gravy Side

$2.00

Side Lox

$6.00

Side Kimchi

$4.00

Ice Cream

Vegan Matcha Cup

$6.00

Vegan Matcha Cone

$4.00

Earl Grey Cup

$5.00

Earl Grey Cone

$3.00

Twist Cup

$3.50

Condiments/Utentils

Add All Condiments

Utentils

SPIRIT OF BEACON (Copy)

Pretzel/cheese

$5.00

Pretzel

$4.00

Candied Apple Cooler

$10.00

Sip Of Sunshine Can

$7.00

Metric Pilsner Can

$7.00

Brooklyn Cider Can

$6.00

Hard Kombucha Can 12oz

$6.00

QNSY CANNED COCKTAIL

$8.00

Grill Burger

$7.00

Grill Hotdog

$3.50

Side Sk Or Cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service bakery and restaurant located in the heart of Beacon, N.Y. Our bakery offers a variety of fresh breads and pastries daily, as well as indoor and outdoor dining service! We are working hard everyday to provide the Hudson Valley with the best quality ingredients in every dish. Since 2014, we have been specializing in bringing people together over brunch. Please enjoy!

Location

193-195 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508

Directions

Gallery
BEACON BREAD COMPANY image
BEACON BREAD COMPANY image

