Beacon Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

700 Lincoln St.

LaGrange, GA 30240

Pub Bites

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Gator Bites

$10.00

Queso Fries

$11.00

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Tuna Poke

$11.00

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Bulgolgi Nachos

$12.00

Bowls

Asian Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef & Broccoli Bulgogi Rice

$20.00

General Tso Gator Fried Rice

$18.00

Ramen

$16.00

Sammies

Beacon Bacon Burger

$17.00

Southern Burger

$17.00

Bulgogi Burger

$18.00

Sunrise Burger

$17.00

Mac N' Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

General Tso Katsu Sammie

$16.00

Baja Mahi Sammie

$17.00

Southern Katsu Sammie

$15.00

Slaw Dog

$13.00

Southern Dog

$14.00

Tacos

Baja Mahi Taco

$7.00

Tofu Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Ahi Tuna Taco

$7.00

Smoked Pork Taco

$5.00

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

Bulgogi Taco

$7.00

Gator Taco

$6.00

3 Tacos Combo

$17.00

Smoked Wings

Fire (W)

$13.00

Sweet Thai Chili (W)

$13.00

Spiced BBQ (W)

$13.00

Teriyaki (W)

$13.00

Plain Wing (W)

$13.00

General Tso (W)

$13.00

Sides

Teriyaki Snap Peas

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

Collard Kimchi

$4.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Burger

$13.00

Kids Ramen

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Beer Chz (S)

$0.25

Teriyaki (S)

$0.25

Fire (S)

$0.25

Bulgogi (S)

$0.25

Sriracha aioli (S)

$0.25

Jalapeno Aioli (S)

$0.25

Sweet Thai (S)

$0.25

Wasabi Aioli (S)

$0.25

BBQ Sauce (S)

$0.25

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Miso Ginger (S)

$0.25

General Tso (S)

$0.25

Brunch

Waygu Donut Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast Hash

$13.00

Gator And Waffles

$15.00

Beer Cheese Toast

$14.00

Chocolate Sundae French Toast

$14.00

Egg Sammy

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Banana French Toast

$14.00

Specials

Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Birria Burger

$17.00

Hanger Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Late Night Lounge

BBQ Sammie

$14.00

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Potstickers

$9.00

Wings

$13.00

Tuna Poké

$11.00

Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Wine

Wine Glass

$10.00

Wine Bottle

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Wine Down Wednesday

$15.00

Add Mimosa

Beer

Hillside IPA

$3.00+

IPA

Sweetland Light

$3.00+

Blackberry Lemon Thyme

$3.00+

Girl Scout Stout

$3.00+

Harper Hills

$3.00+

Juicy JR.

$3.00+

Unfiltered Mexican lager

Juicy SR.

$4.00+

Italian Pilsner

$3.00+

Red Rye DIPA

$4.00+

Rejoice!

$3.00+

Tropical Sour CAN

$5.00

Märzen CAN

$7.00

BOM Bucket

$10.00

High Gravity Bucket

$14.00

Cask Pour

$4.00

Baltic Porter Can

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Scotch

$10.00

NA Bev.

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Shift

Shift Drink

Clothing

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Lounge Hat

$30.00

Blue Beacon Hat

$30.00

Harper Hill Hat

$30.00

Patch Hat

$30.00

Patch

$8.00

Glassware

5 OZ. Glass

$8.00

16 OZ. Glass

$10.00

10 OZ. Glass

$10.00

6-Packs

Hillside IPA 6-Pack

$12.50

Sweetland Light 6-pack

$12.50

BOM 6-Pack

$12.00

PUB 6- Pack

$10.00

Oatmeal Stout 6 Pack Special

$10.00

Harper Hills

$12.50

Black Galaxy

$10.00

Juicy IPA 6-Pack

$12.00

City Hilside 6pk

$10.00

Cucumber Mojito 6-pack

$10.00

Growlers

32 OZ. Growler Refill

$10.00

64 OZ. Growler Refill

$20.00

Empty Growler Sale

$10.00

Stickers and Misc.

Stickers

$1.00

Post Card

$1.00

Tin Tacker

$30.00

Black Beacon Coozie

$3.50

Coffee Whole Bag and French Press

Whole Bag Coffee

$25.00

French Press

$10.00

Frios

Frios POP

$4.00

Event Tickets

Cover Charge

$10.00

Merch

Empty Shoal Lilly Growler

$10.00

Shoal Stickers

$2.00

Shoal T-Shirts

$25.00

Shola Lily Coozie

$2.00

Beer

Shoal Lilly Lager

$3.00+

Shoal Lilly Growler Fill

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 Lincoln St., LaGrange, GA 30240

Directions

Gallery
Beacon Brewing Co. image
Beacon Brewing Co. image

