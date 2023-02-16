Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beacon Corner Bar

No reviews yet

38 Fulton St W

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Key Lime Pie
Chicken and Chips

Food

Oysters

Sex On The Bay

$3.50Out of stock

Bad Boys

$3.50

Baywater Sweet

$4.50Out of stock

Henderson Bay

$3.50

Soups and Salads

Bowl of New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Classic cream-based clam chowder, littleneck clams, bacon, , potato, garlic, and thyme.

Cup Of Clam Chowder

$6.00

Cup of classic cream- based littleneck clam chowder, potatoes & bacon.

Bowl Of Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Cup Of Soup Of The Day

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, ceaser dressing, parmesan, house-made rye croutons.

Spinach & Apple Salad

Spinach & Apple Salad

$13.00

Spinach, arugula, granny smith apples, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, green onions, feta, & apple cider vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$6.00

Choice of caesar or spinach apple salad

Baskets

Chicken and Chips

Chicken and Chips

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders with house seasoned fries.

Uncle Joe's Fish and Chips

Uncle Joe's Fish and Chips

$16.00

Cornmeal fried walleye bites, fries, and served with tartar sauce.

Popcorn Coconut Shrimp

Popcorn Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Popcorn coconut shrimp, sweet and spicy pineapple glaze. Served with fries.

Plates

Brown Butter Perch and Chips

Brown Butter Perch and Chips

$24.00

Corn meal pan-seared perch in brown butter sauce, capers, & red onion. Served with fries.

Salmon & Wilted Spinach

Salmon & Wilted Spinach

$24.00

Pan-seared salmon fillet, creamed spinach with roasted tomatoes, garlic, & lemon peppercorn sauce.

Scallop Linguine

Scallop Linguine

$25.00

Seared scallops, roasted artichokes, capers, & lemon cream sauce on top of linguine.

Lobster Mac

$30.00

Lobster, cavatappi, cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce, herb breadcrumb topping

Gumbo

$15.00

Classic creole style gumbo with chicken & andouille sausage, served with rice

Lobster Benedict

Lobster Benedict

$23.00Out of stock

Old bay seasoned biscuits, lobster meat, lemon hollandaise, arugula, & poached eggs

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

Locally ground chuck and brisket blend, potato bun, gouda cheese, lettuce, oven-roasted tomatoes, onion jam, and roasted garlic aioli. Served with fries.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Lobster, lettuce, mayo, and celery. Served with fries.

Pesto BLT

Pesto BLT

$14.00

Bacon, mayo, pesto, arugula, & oven-roasted tomatoes on ciabatta. Served with fries.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

Salmon fillet, arugula, onion jam, oven-roasted tomatoes, & old bayoli on ciabatta. Served with fries.

Shrimp Po Girl

$14.00Out of stock

Boils

Boil

$15.00

Served with potatoes, corn, and onion in Beacon's house-made boil broth plus biscuits starting at $15

Sides

Biscuits

$2.00

Flaky biscuits with house seasoning

Side Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries

Coleslaw

$4.00

classic cabbage slaw

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy onion rings

Side Fried Corn Wheels

$7.00

corn wheels tossed with house-seasoning

Extra Rye Toast

$1.50

rye toast

1/2 lb Snow Crab Legs

$35.00

1/2 lb. snow crab leg

Rye Toast and Veggies

$4.00

extra rye toast and veggies

1/2 lb shrimp

$18.00

1/2 lb. shrimp

1/2 lb mussels

$10.00

1/2 lb. mussels

1/2 lb clams

$12.00

1/2 lb. clams

1/2 lb sausage

$10.00

1/2 lb. sausage

Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

artichoke hearts

Side Bacon

$5.00

Anchovies

$7.00

1Lb Dungeness

$50.00Out of stock

Lobsterette

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Citrus key lime topped with house made whip cream & candied lime

Worms and Dirt

$9.00

Whipped chocolate mousse layered with crushed Oreos & topped with gummy worms

Outside Dessert

$1.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$8.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream

$3.00

Brookie

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Gluten-free & dairy-free hot apple crisp, oat crumble

Outside Cake Fee

$1.25

Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Old Bayoli

$0.75

Tarter

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$0.75

Pineapple Glaze

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Melted Butter

$0.75

Horesradish

$0.75

Chesse Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Aliioli

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two chicken tenders with fries

Kids Fish Bites

$8.00

Cornmeal fried Walleye bites and fries

Kids Mini Burger

$8.00

single patty burger with gouda and fries

Kid's Mac

$8.00

Noodles with gouda cheese sauce

Extras

Beacon Shirt

$15.00

No Make Penny

$0.01

1 L|b Coffee

$11.00

Drag Brunch

$20.00

Drinks

Beer

Side Car

$3.00

Staff Pitcher

$12.00

Bud Light Glass

$4.00

Schofferhoffer Glass

$6.00

Train Wreck

$8.00

Totally Toasted Cider Glass

$6.00

Jai Alai Glass

$6.00

Two Hearted Glass

$6.00

Perrin Black Nitro

$6.00

M43

$8.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Artprize Goze

$4.00

Jeff Pacifico

$3.25

Bellaire Brown

$6.00

Guinness Pitcher

$24.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$17.00

Schofferhofer Pitcher

$24.00

Two Hearted Pitcher

$24.00

Train Wreck Pitcher

$26.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$17.00

Totally Roasted Cider Pitcher

$24.00

M43 Pitcher

$26.00

Jai Alai Pitcher

$24.00

Bellaire Brown

$6.00

Coors Edge NA

$3.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Daily Special

$14.00

Shark Bait

$14.00

An amaretto sour with bourbon mixed in and topped off with a red wine.

Old Blue

$12.00

A refreshing cocktail made with silver tequila, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, and topped with blue curacao.

Laid Back

$12.00

A spin on Gin and Juice, infused with fresh peaches and blueberry. Topped off with guava nectar and lime juice.

Diep Blue Sea

$14.00

Siren Says

$14.00

Son Of the Sea

$14.00

Sea is for Cucumber

$12.00Out of stock

Gill-ty Pleasure

$12.00

B-4

$12.00

Cold Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$13.00

Cocktail Flight (Choose 4)

$30.00

Beacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Pitcher Siren Says

$65.00

Pitcher Diep Blue

$65.00

Pitcher Les Idees

$65.00

Pitcher Peach Mojito

$65.00

Pitcher Laid Back

$65.00

Pitcher Old Blue

$65.00

Pitcher Shark Bait

$65.00

Pitcher Beacon Grogg

$65.00Out of stock

Gill-ty Pleasure

$65.00

Wine

Cork Fee

$35.00

Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon

Cueva de La Manos Malbec

Mumbo Jumbo

Silver Spur Cabernet

Solluna Garnacha

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

Saint Lannes Gascogne

Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

Williamette Valley Riesling

Mythic Mountain Rose

Picpoul White Blend

Le Crema

Golden Love

Gloria Ferrer Sparkling Pinot Noir

Mixed Drinks

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Grey Hound

$7.00

French 75

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Purple Rain

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mocktails

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Miami Pink

$7.00

Sea Shanty

$7.00

N/A Sangria

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Low Down

$7.00

Pitcher Riptide

$30.00

Pitcher N/A CosNopolitian

$30.00

Pitcher Sea Shanty

$30.00

Pitcher N/A Sangria

$20.00

N/A Bevs

Brix Soda

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$1.75

San Pelligrino

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk/chocolate Milk

$3.00

to go soda

$1.75

to go coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Guava

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

SHOTS!!!

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Mustache Express

$4.00

