Beacon Corner Bar
38 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Popular Items
Food
Oysters
Soups and Salads
Bowl of New England Clam Chowder
Classic cream-based clam chowder, littleneck clams, bacon, , potato, garlic, and thyme.
Cup Of Clam Chowder
Cup of classic cream- based littleneck clam chowder, potatoes & bacon.
Bowl Of Soup Of The Day
Cup Of Soup Of The Day
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, ceaser dressing, parmesan, house-made rye croutons.
Spinach & Apple Salad
Spinach, arugula, granny smith apples, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, green onions, feta, & apple cider vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Choice of caesar or spinach apple salad
Baskets
Plates
Brown Butter Perch and Chips
Corn meal pan-seared perch in brown butter sauce, capers, & red onion. Served with fries.
Salmon & Wilted Spinach
Pan-seared salmon fillet, creamed spinach with roasted tomatoes, garlic, & lemon peppercorn sauce.
Scallop Linguine
Seared scallops, roasted artichokes, capers, & lemon cream sauce on top of linguine.
Lobster Mac
Lobster, cavatappi, cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce, herb breadcrumb topping
Gumbo
Classic creole style gumbo with chicken & andouille sausage, served with rice
Lobster Benedict
Old bay seasoned biscuits, lobster meat, lemon hollandaise, arugula, & poached eggs
Biscuits and Gravy
Handhelds
Smash Burger
Locally ground chuck and brisket blend, potato bun, gouda cheese, lettuce, oven-roasted tomatoes, onion jam, and roasted garlic aioli. Served with fries.
Lobster Roll
Lobster, lettuce, mayo, and celery. Served with fries.
Pesto BLT
Bacon, mayo, pesto, arugula, & oven-roasted tomatoes on ciabatta. Served with fries.
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon fillet, arugula, onion jam, oven-roasted tomatoes, & old bayoli on ciabatta. Served with fries.
Shrimp Po Girl
Boils
Sides
Biscuits
Flaky biscuits with house seasoning
Side Fries
Seasoned fries
Coleslaw
classic cabbage slaw
Side Onion Rings
Crispy onion rings
Side Fried Corn Wheels
corn wheels tossed with house-seasoning
Extra Rye Toast
rye toast
1/2 lb Snow Crab Legs
1/2 lb. snow crab leg
Rye Toast and Veggies
extra rye toast and veggies
1/2 lb shrimp
1/2 lb. shrimp
1/2 lb mussels
1/2 lb. mussels
1/2 lb clams
1/2 lb. clams
1/2 lb sausage
1/2 lb. sausage
Artichoke Hearts
artichoke hearts
Side Bacon
Anchovies
1Lb Dungeness
Lobsterette
Seasonal Vegetables
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Citrus key lime topped with house made whip cream & candied lime
Worms and Dirt
Whipped chocolate mousse layered with crushed Oreos & topped with gummy worms
Outside Dessert
2 Scoop Gelato
1 Scoop Gelato
Vanilla ice cream
Brookie
Apple Crisp
Gluten-free & dairy-free hot apple crisp, oat crumble
Outside Cake Fee
Sauce
Kids Menu
Drinks
Beer
Side Car
Staff Pitcher
Bud Light Glass
Schofferhoffer Glass
Train Wreck
Totally Toasted Cider Glass
Jai Alai Glass
Two Hearted Glass
Perrin Black Nitro
M43
Pacifico
Artprize Goze
Jeff Pacifico
Bellaire Brown
Guinness Pitcher
Pacifico Pitcher
Schofferhofer Pitcher
Two Hearted Pitcher
Train Wreck Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Totally Roasted Cider Pitcher
M43 Pitcher
Jai Alai Pitcher
Bellaire Brown
Coors Edge NA
Cocktails
Daily Special
Shark Bait
An amaretto sour with bourbon mixed in and topped off with a red wine.
Old Blue
A refreshing cocktail made with silver tequila, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, and topped with blue curacao.
Laid Back
A spin on Gin and Juice, infused with fresh peaches and blueberry. Topped off with guava nectar and lime juice.
Diep Blue Sea
Siren Says
Son Of the Sea
Sea is for Cucumber
Gill-ty Pleasure
B-4
Cold Fashioned
Mimosa
Cocktail Flight (Choose 4)
Beacon Bloody Mary
Pitcher Siren Says
Pitcher Diep Blue
Pitcher Les Idees
Pitcher Peach Mojito
Pitcher Laid Back
Pitcher Old Blue
Pitcher Shark Bait
Pitcher Beacon Grogg
Gill-ty Pleasure
Wine
Cork Fee
Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon
Cueva de La Manos Malbec
Mumbo Jumbo
Silver Spur Cabernet
Solluna Garnacha
Rodney Strong Chardonnay
Saint Lannes Gascogne
Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
Williamette Valley Riesling
Mythic Mountain Rose
Picpoul White Blend
Le Crema
Golden Love
Gloria Ferrer Sparkling Pinot Noir
Mixed Drinks
Mocktails
N/A Bevs
Online Menu
Bites
Hush Puppies
Hushpuppies, old bay-cayenne honey
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprout leaves tossed with capers and red wine vinegar.
Bayside Biscuits (4)
4 Flaky biscuits with house seasoning
1/2 lb. Peel & Eat Shrimp
1/2 lb. beer-poached shell-on shrimp & cocktail sauce served chilled on ice or warm in beacon boil broth
Whitefish Dip
Smoked whitefish & cream cheese dip, oven-roasted tomatoes, veggie sticks, & toasted bread points
1 lb Peel & Eat Shrimp
Full pound beer-poached shell-on shrimp & cocktail sauce served chilled on ice or warm in beacon boil broth
Oysters
Small Chilled Seafood Tower
White fish dip w/ crostinis, lb. beer-poached shrimp, 6 oysters, & seasonal pickled vegetables. Served with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, & mignonette.
Large Chilled Seafood Tower
Whitefish dip w/ crostinis, 1/2 lb. beer-poached shrimp, 10 oysters, seasonal pickled vegetables, lobster salad, & 1/2 lb. crab legs. Served with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, & mignonette.
Mussels
Steamed mussels, white wine cream, shallots, tarragon, & crostinis
Calamari
lightly breaded & fried, choice of sauce
Fried Oysters
Cornmeal fried oysters, choice of sauce
East Coast Oysterss
West Coast Oysterss
Boils
