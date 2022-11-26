  • Home
A map showing the location of Beacon Hill Books & Cafe

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe 71 Charles Street

No reviews yet

71 Charles Street

Boston, MA 02114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Berry Booster Shake

$12.00

Taza chocolate, cinnamon, oats, flax V, GF

Lean & Green Shake

$12.00

kale, yogurt, mint matcha, chia GF

Freshly baked treats of the day

Maine Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

spelt flour, Maine blueberries, oat streusel

Seasonal Tart

$5.00

flaky pastry, seasonal fruit

Spelt Flour Scones

$4.50

freshly milled spelt flour, seasonal fruit

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.50

organic banana, flax

Yoghurt Lemon Cake

$3.50

housemade yogurt, fresh lemon

Salty Oats

$11.00

local oats, flax, maple, walnuts, stewed apple GF

The Charles

$14.00

brioche, scrambled egg, Savenor’s ham, cheddar, jammy onion

Good Morning Greens

$14.00

Crisp greens, poached eggs, shiitake miso vinaigrette

Lunch

Leek and potato quiche

$15.00

Local greens

$10.00

French mustard vinaigrette

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.00

apple, walnuts, local greens

Roasted Butternut Farro Salad V

$14.00

Roasted butternut, sunflower seeds, tahini, dates, crisp greens

71 Toasted Chevre sandwich

$16.00

roasted mushrooms, mustard rosemary onions

The Franklin Roast Turkey Club

$16.00

bacon, tomato aioli, pickled pepper, greens

Harissa Eggplant & Hummus Wrap

$15.00

za’atar flatbread, greens

Popovers

$7.00

Dessert

Freshly baked sweets of the day

Mushroom Bisque (Bowl)

$12.00

Soup of Day (Bowl)

$12.00

Mushroom Bisque (cup)

$6.00

Soup of Day (cup)

$6.00

Sip & Savory

Dessert

Freshly baked sweets of the day

Cheese & Charcuterie

$25.00

fennel seed wine biscuits, olives, rosemary walnuts, onion jam. Serves 2.

Mezze Platter

$22.00

hummus, flatbread, tagine, tzatziki, olives. Serves 2.

Caramelized Onion Dip & Crostini

$12.00

Bluefish Pate & Toast

$12.00

Hummus & Pickled Carrots

$12.00

Classic Gougères

$12.00

Snack Bowls (pick 3)

$18.00

Dessert

Seasonal Tart

$5.25

GF Brownie

$5.00

TAZA Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

GF, DF Energizer, Date Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Salted Hazelnut Shortbread

$3.50

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.75

Lemon Yogurt Cake

$4.00

Cream Tea (3-4:30)

$20.00

GL Wine

GL Prosecco, Perlage, Canah

$11.00

Veneto, Italy, NV (Glass)

GL Franciacorta, Monzio Campagnoni, Satèn

$15.00

Lombardy, Italy 2018 (Glass)

GL Champagne, Sébastien Girost, Brut Reserve

$18.00

France, NV (Glass)

GL Rosé, Domaine du Cagueloup, Du Mont Caume

$11.00

Provence 2020 (Glass)

GL Chenin Blanc, Old Vine Reserve

$11.00

Ken Forrester, South Africa 2019 (Glass)

GL Albariño Bodega Attis, Genio y Figura

$14.00

Rias Baixis, Spain 2020 (Glass)

GL Chablis, Old Vines, Domaine Paul Nicolle

$18.00

Burgandy, France 2020 (Glass)

GL Côtes du Rhône, Domaine Notre Dame des Pallières, Les Rieus

$11.00

Rhône Valley, France 2020 (Glass)

GL Dolcetto d’Alba, Diego Conterno

$14.00

Piedmont, Italy 2020 (Glass)

GL Pinot Noir, La Brisa, Walt Wines

$19.00

Sonoma Coast, California 2018 (Glass)

BTL Wine

Prosecco, Perlage, Canah

$45.00

Veneto, Italy, NV (Bottle)

Franciacorta, Monzio Campagnoni, Satèn

$60.00

Lombardy, Italy 2018 (Bottle)

Champagne, Sébastien Girost, Brut Reserve

$72.00

France, NV (Bottle)

Rosé, Domaine du Cagueloup, Du Mont Caume

$45.00

Provence 2020 (Bottle)

Chenin Blanc, Old Vine Reserve

$45.00

Ken Forrester, South Africa 2019 (Bottle)

Albariño Bodega Attis, Genio y Figura

$56.00

Rias Baixis, Spain 2020 (Bottle)

Chablis, Old Vines, Domaine Paul Nicolle

$75.00

Burgandy, France 2020 (Bottle)

Côtes du Rhône, Domaine Notre Dame des Pallières, Les Rieus

$45.00

Rhône Valley, France 2020 (Bottle)

Dolcetto d’Alba, Diego Conterno

$56.00

Piedmont, Italy 2020 (Bottle)

Pinot Noir, La Brisa, Walt Wines

$80.00

Sonoma Coast, California 2018 (Bottle)

Beer

Jack's Abby House Lager

$9.00

Nightshift IPA

$13.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee - 16 oz

$4.25

Drip Coffee - 12 oz

$3.50

Decaf Drip Coffee - 16 oz

$4.25

Decaf Drip Coffee - 12 oz

$3.50

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Beacon Hill Blend Black Hot Tea

$4.00

by the cup

Beacon Hill Blend Black Hot Tea

$6.00

by the pot

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$4.00

by the cup

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$6.00

by the pot

Chamomile Hot Tea

$4.00

by the cup

Chamomile Hot Tea

$6.00

by the pot

Mint Hot Tea

$4.00

by the cup

Mint Hot Tea

$6.00

by the pot

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

$4.50

Black Iced Tea

$4.50

Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

71 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

