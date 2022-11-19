- Home
Beacons 85 providence hwy
No reviews yet
85 providence hwy
East Walpole, MA 02032
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Garlic Crostini, Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Reduction
Buffalo Cauliflower
Crispy Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese Dip
Chicken Wings
Wings - Choice of One: Honey Sriracha, Ginger Soy Glaze, Honey BBQ, or Beacons Buffalo
Mussels
Tomato, shallots, & parsley in spicy Pomodoro sauce
Spinach Dip
Baby Spinach, 3 Cheese Blend & Baked Pita Chips 12 Add Lump Crab Meat $4
Clam chowder
Bisque
Mushroom Bread
Fried shrimp
Chive fries
Boards
Charcuterie Board
Meat, Cheeses, Crackers, Dried Fruit & Accoutrements
Mediterranean Board
Fried Pita, Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumber/Red Onion Salad, Chickpea Dip, Tzatziki Sauce
Pork Belly Board
Crispy Pork Belly with Spicy Ginger soy Sauce. And Pork Short Rib with Sweet Chili Glaze
Butcher's Block
Entrées
Beacons Burger
Cheddar, Caramelized Onions & Bacon, Brioche w/Fries
Fish & Chips
Fried Cod, French Fries, Cole Slaw & Remoulade
Salmon
Vegetable Risotto & Beurre Blanc
Statler Chicken
10 oz Statler Chicken Breast, garlic mashed potatoes, haricot verts with a mushroom & ham marsala sauce
Vegetable Burger
Blackbean Patty, Red Pepper Mayo, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion On Brioche w/ House Salad
Deposit
Caprese chicken
Short Rib
Crab sandwich
Kids Menu
Pasta
Pizzas
Bruschetta Pizza
Garlic Oil, Chicken, Fresh Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Parmesan Mozzarella & Balsamic Syrup
Cheese Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pomodoro Sauce, Sweet Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Vegetable Pizza
Garlic Oil, Broccoli, Tomato, Spinach , Feta, & Mozzarella
Duck pizza
Chorizo Pizza
Salads
Sides
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Marinara Sauce
Side of Broccoli
Side of Dressing
Side of Feta Cheese
Side Fries
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Pita Bread
Side of Spinach
Side of Tzatziki
Sub truffle
Truffle Fries
Side chips
Side asp
Side fingerling
Side honey sirach
Side bbq
Side buff
Side ginger sou
Add blue cheese crumble
Add bacon
Add carm o
Add goat
Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon Draft
Castle high def
Castle keeper
Castle lager
Castle limited wheat
Castle white
Coors Light Draft
Fiver
Guinness
Lunch IPA
Peeper
Pumpkin
Sam Seasonal Draft
Sample
Shed Ale
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
Wormtown Be Hoppy
Long drink
High Noon
Guinness
Amstel Light
Bass Ale
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Dos Equis
Heineken
Heineken Zero
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Light
Newcastle
Peroni
Sam Adams Lager
Stella
Cocktails
Apple Cran Margarita
Beacons Boulevardier
Beacons Espresso Martini
Blackberry CBD Smash
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cinnamon Maple Sour
Classic Aperol Spritz
Cranberry Thyme G & T
Good Stuff
Hot & Skinny Rita
Lavender Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Lilac Spritz
LongIsland
Mai tai
Medicinal Mule
Mimosa
Mojito
Nantucket Lemonade
Negroni
Old Cuban
Pearsuit of Happiness
Pom Blueberry Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Pumpkin Pie
Red sangria
Sage Fig Cocktail
Salted Caramel Pretzel
Seasonal sangria
Skinny margarita
Smoke on the Charles
White sangria
Wine
Arsonist Red Blend
Austin Hopes Cab Sav
Carment Cabernet
Carment Merlot
Catena Malbec
Duck Horn Merlot BTL
Erath
Frogs Leap Zinfandel BTL
Jordan Cabernet BTL
Kilinker Brick Cabernet
Kilinker Brick Zinfandel
Berries in spice on the nose dark sweet fruit fills the palate with just a hint of black pepper.
Monsignore Borolo BTL
Morosso Tuscan Red Blend
Novare, Amorone BTL
Orchard Land Pinot Noir BTL
Protest Red Blend BTL
Ruffino Chianti
Sample
Sensi Chianti
Stags Leap Artemis Cab
Lavis Pinot Grigio
Cheteau De Sancerre BTL
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Wild Song
La Crema Chardonnay
Louis Latour White Burgundy
Riesling
Sample
Rose Mirabeau 21 Rose Belle An
Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
Minetto Proseco
Mionetto Moscato split
Beacons Espresso Martini
Blackberry CBD Smash
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Classic Aperol Spritz
Cranberry Thyme G & T
Good Stuff
Old Cuban
Hot & Skinny Rita
Lavender Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Lilac Spritz
LongIsland
Mai tai
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Pearsuit of Happiness
Cinnamon Maple Sour
Pom Blueberry Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Skinny margarita
Smoke on the Charles
Apple Cran Margarita
Apple Cran Margarita
Beacons Boulevardier
Beacons Espresso Martini
Blackberry CBD Smash
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cinnamon Maple Sour
Classic Aperol Spritz
Cranberry Thyme G & T
Good Stuff
Hot & Skinny Rita
Lavender Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Lilac Spritz
LongIsland
Mai tai
Medicinal Mule
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Old Cuban
Pearsuit of Happiness
Pom Blueberry Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Pumpkin Pie
Red sangria
Sage Fig Cocktail
Salted Caramel Pretzel
Seasonal sangria
Skinny margarita
Smoke on the Charles
Nantucket Lemonade
White sangria
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
85 providence hwy, East Walpole, MA 02032
