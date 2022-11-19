A map showing the location of Beacons 85 providence hwyView gallery
Beacons 85 providence hwy

85 providence hwy

East Walpole, MA 02032

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Meat Lovers Pizza
Hong Kong Noodles

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Garlic Crostini, Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Reduction

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese Dip

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Wings - Choice of One: Honey Sriracha, Ginger Soy Glaze, Honey BBQ, or Beacons Buffalo

Mussels

$15.00

Tomato, shallots, & parsley in spicy Pomodoro sauce

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Baby Spinach, 3 Cheese Blend & Baked Pita Chips 12 Add Lump Crab Meat $4

Clam chowder

$10.00+

Bisque

$10.00+

Mushroom Bread

$15.00

Fried shrimp

$16.00

Chive fries

$13.00

Boards

Crispy Pork Belly with spicy ginger soy sauce & pork short rib with sweet chili glaze

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Meat, Cheeses, Crackers, Dried Fruit & Accoutrements

Mediterranean Board

$20.00

Fried Pita, Olives, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumber/Red Onion Salad, Chickpea Dip, Tzatziki Sauce

Pork Belly Board

$23.00

Crispy Pork Belly with Spicy Ginger soy Sauce. And Pork Short Rib with Sweet Chili Glaze

Butcher's Block

Steak Tips

$27.00

10oz Marinated Tips Served with French Fries, Broccoli

Twin Filets

$39.00

2 - 4oz Filets Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Grilled Asparagus finished with a Veal Demi

New York

$44.00

Pork chop

$28.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Entrées

Beacons Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, Caramelized Onions & Bacon, Brioche w/Fries

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fried Cod, French Fries, Cole Slaw & Remoulade

Salmon

$28.00

Vegetable Risotto & Beurre Blanc

Statler Chicken

$26.00

10 oz Statler Chicken Breast, garlic mashed potatoes, haricot verts with a mushroom & ham marsala sauce

Vegetable Burger

$16.00

Blackbean Patty, Red Pepper Mayo, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion On Brioche w/ House Salad

Deposit

$200.00

Caprese chicken

$25.00

Short Rib

$31.00

Crab sandwich

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/ Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/Marinara

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Pasta

with red onion, tomatoes, kale chips & roasted garlic cream sauce

Hong Kong Noodles

$21.00

Egg noodles, Cabbage, Vegetables, Sweet and Spicy soy sauce with Toasted Peanuts

Vegan pasta

$21.00

Ravioli

$25.00

Tortellini

$29.00

Bolognese

$28.00

Ling pomodoro

$19.00

gnocchi

$27.00

Pizzas

Bruschetta Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Oil, Chicken, Fresh Tomato Bruschetta Mix, Parmesan Mozzarella & Balsamic Syrup

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Sweet Italian Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Vegetable Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Oil, Broccoli, Tomato, Spinach , Feta, & Mozzarella

Duck pizza

$26.00

Chorizo Pizza

$15.00

Salads

Kale chips, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pepitas, goat cheese & maple dijon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Red & Green Baby Romaine, Pecorino Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions with Apple Vinaigrette

Soba noodle

$14.00

Pear Salad

$17.00

Sides

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Side of Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Pita Bread

$2.00

Side of Spinach

$5.00

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

Sub truffle

$2.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side chips

$5.00

Side asp

$5.00

Side fingerling

$7.00

Side honey sirach

$1.00

Side bbq

$1.00

Side buff

$1.00

Side ginger sou

$2.00

Add blue cheese crumble

$3.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Add carm o

$1.00

Add goat

$2.00

Specials

Egg Roll Special

$13.00

Shrimp Scallop

$32.00

Ravioli Special

$26.00

Easter dranks

Happy peepster

$12.00

Eggsellent

$12.00

Lilac spritz

$12.00

Bloody

$10.00

Virgin bloody

$5.00

Easter dranks

Happy peepster

$12.00

Eggsellent

$12.00

Lilac spritz

$12.00

Bloody

$10.00

Virgin bloody

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
85 providence hwy, East Walpole, MA 02032

