Brewpubs & Breweries

Beales Brewing 510 Grove Street

review star

No reviews yet

510 Grove Street

Bedford, VA 24523

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Pulled Pork
Spiced Apple Ale 4pk

Snacks

Pickled Dilly Egg

$1.49

Chicharron

$5.99

Crispy pork rinds with house seasoning

Soft Pretzel + Mustard

$9.99

Shareable Bavarian soft pretzel served with house-made mustard

Beer Cheese + Fresh Tortilla Chips

$6.99

Fresh tortilla chips with house-made beer cheese, garnished with chopped green onion

Nachos

$11.99

Shareable stack of fresh tortilla chips with cheddar jack, beer cheese, beans, tomato, green onion, sour cream + guacamole

Tacos

$10.99

Three warm flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, plus tomato, onion, and scallions. Guacamole and sour cream served on the side.

Smoked Wings

$14.99

Eight large wings, freshly smoked and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery sticks and blue cheese or ranch

BBQ Market

Sliced Brisket

Texas style brisket platter, served with sauce, pickles, onion + potato bread

Pulled Pork

Smoked pulled pork platter, served with sauce, pickles, onion + potato bread

Pulled Chicken

Smoked pulled chicken platter, served with sauce, pickles, onion + potato bread

Pork Spare Ribs

Smoked pork spare rib platter served with sauce, pickles, onion, and potato bread.

Turkey

Mr. Morris

$10.49

Smoked pulled pork topped with tangy red sauce, slaw + pickles on a potato bun, served with a side

Mrs. Buford

$9.99

Smoked pulled pork topped with South Carolina style orange sauce + pickled red onion on a potato bun, served with a side.

The Hawkeye

$9.99

Smoked pulled chicken with buffalo sauce, slaw + pickles on potato roll, served with a side.

Miss Mitchell

$10.49

*Now Made With Chicken!* Smoked pulled chicken topped with beer cheese + pickles on a potato bun, served with a side.

Mr. Ward

$11.99

Texas style brisket topped with green sauce + onion on a potato bun, served with a side.

Sauces

RED - Virginia style, tangy red GREEN - roasted green chile + herb BROWN - sticky, savory, cola-sweet ORANGE - South Carolina style, tangy mustard

Burgers

The TJB

$13.99

Two 4oz patties topped with bacon, fried egg + American cheese, served with a side.

The Mac Attack

$12.99

Two 4oz patties topped with mac + cheese, American cheese and hot sauce, served with a side.

The Classic

$12.99

Two 4oz patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion + pickle, served with a side

Build-Your-Own Burger

$9.99

Start with one 4oz patty + American cheese, then load it up with all your favorites.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Three crispy breaded chicken tenders + choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Potato bread with American cheese + choice of side

Desserts

Seasonal Cobbler

$4.99

Scoop of house made fruit cobbler + vanilla ice cream

Choco-Chip 'Wich

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies

Sides

BBQ Beans

$2.49+

Sweet and savory. (Contains meat)

Mac + Cheese

$2.49+

Homestyle baked mac and cheese

Potato Salad

$2.49+

Red skinned potatoes with mayo and herbs, served cold

Slaw

$2.49+

Classic slaw, slightly sweet

Fire + Ice Pickles

$2.49+

House brined sweet and spicy pickle slices

Seasonal Veggies

$2.49+

Fries

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion + shredded cheese with choice of dressing

Package Beer

Gold Brick

Gold Brick

$8.99+

A Virginia take on the Munich Helles lager. Crisp, smooth, deceptively simple. 4.8% ABV, 11.2oz bottles

Gold Pounders 6pk

Gold Pounders 6pk

$12.99+

A Virginia take on the Munich Helles Lager. Crisp, smooth, deceptively simple. 4.8% ABV, 16oz cans

Lemon Drop Berliner 6pk

Lemon Drop Berliner 6pk

$11.99+

A cocktail-inspired Berliner Weisse, fruited with Meyer lemon juice, pulp and zest. Dry and refreshing with a puckering finish. 4% ABV, 12oz 6pk

Lil Mower 6pk

Lil Mower 6pk

$10.99

A Lite American Lager brewed with jasmine rice and German hops. Crispy, dry, and lite - perfect for hot summer days.

Oktoberfest 6pk

Oktoberfest 6pk

$10.99

Our Oktoberfest is brewed with 100% imported German ingredients and naturally carbonated. Brewed the traditional German way, you'll experience notes of light caramel and multigrain toast with a smooth finish. 5.6% ABV, 12oz 6pk

Peach Tea Blonde Ale 6pk

Peach Tea Blonde Ale 6pk

$9.99+

A carefully selected blend of loose leaf black teas makes for a smooth, malty, sweet Blonde Ale with notes of peach nectar and floral aroma. Catch that hint of peach fuzz bite in the finish! 4.6% ABV, 12oz cans

Rainbow Connection 4pk

Rainbow Connection 4pk

$14.99+Out of stock

-LIMITED EDITION- Celebrating the diversity that gives life its color, this hazy IPA is a sensory rainbow of orange, pineapple, peach, and guava flavors. One dollar from every can sold goes to support our friends at Equality VA. 7.6% ABV, 16oz cans

Razzle Dazzle 6pk

Razzle Dazzle 6pk

$11.99+

A dynamic expression of the tricks of the trade. Black tea, raspberries and mango were cold steeped in this big American Blonde Ale to create aromas and flavors of sun brewed tea, ripe raspberries and parlor tricks. 6.3% ABV, 12oz 6pk

Silver 4pk

Silver 4pk

$10.99+

Our classic Hefeweizen is refreshing with a dry finish. Notes of banana and clove. 4.8% ABV, 16oz cans

Spiced Apple Ale 4pk

Spiced Apple Ale 4pk

$16.99

Fermented with local apple cider concentrated in house, we added a handselected blend of seasonal spices to this English Ale. Smells like apple pie!

Crowler Fill

Crowler Fill

32oz can of any unpackaged draft selection, poured and sealed to order

Plumpricot 6pk

$12.99

Kegs

Sixtel

Serves ~42 pints (5 gallons). Don't forget your keg deposit, and a keg pump deposit if you need one!

Half Keg

Serves ~126 pints, or 15.5 gallons. Don't forget your keg deposit, and your keg pump deposit if you need one!

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Please include one keg deposit for each keg you'll need. Deposits will be refunded when kegs are returned. Thank you!

Keg Pump Deposit

$30.00

Please include one keg pump deposit for each keg pump you'll need. Deposits will be refunded when pumps are returned in working order. Thank you!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple Thrills for Curious Folks Too far away to visit our taproom? Email hello@bealesbeer.com for Merch and Beer shipping options.

Location

510 Grove Street, Bedford, VA 24523

Directions

