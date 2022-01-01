Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company

No reviews yet

700 13th Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34208

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Bakery

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$3.00
Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$3.50
Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.00
Chocolate Croissant

$3.00
Vegan Croissant

$4.00
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

Out of stock

Plain Bagel

Out of stock

Breakfast

Original

$3.00

two farm-fresh eggs cooked any style; option to add-on breakfast side, toast & breakfast meat

Times Two

$7.50

two farm-fresh eggs any style, choice of pancakes or french toast, and choice of bacon or sausage link (vegan option available)

Pancakes

$6.00

three light and airy buttermilk pancakes made with our homemade batter

French Toast

$6.00

three slices of our thick-cut brioche bread dipped in our homemade vanilla-cinnamon batter

Avocado Toast

$6.00

thick-cut grilled sourdough bread topped with sliced hass avocado; option to add on two farm-fresh eggs and choice of breakfast side.

Loaded Avocado Toast

$7.00

thick-cut grilled sourdough bread topped with sliced hass avocado, sliced tomato, red onion, feta cheese, and balsamic drizzle; option to add two farm-fresh eggs and choice of breakfast side.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

vanilla greek yogurt topped with homemade granola and mixed berries

Breakwich

$5.50

craft breakfast sandwich served with scrambled eggs, american cheese & applewood smoked bacon on a croissant bun

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and diced sausage rolled in a flour tortilla; served with a side of salsa and option to add a breakfast side

Breakfast Panini

$6.50

sliced ham, over-hard egg, and provolone cheese served on grilled ciabatta bread with option to add a breakfast side

Breakfast Bowl

$3.00

toppings of your choice served atop crispy breakfast potatoes, spring mix, or both

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.00

made with fresh melons, pineapples, grapes, and seasonal berries

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

yukon gold and red potatoes fried to crispy perfection; served with ketchup

Side Bacon

$3.50
Side Sausage Links

$3.50
Side Vegan Sausage Patties

$4.00

Lunch

Soup

$5.00

one of Chef Donovan's recipes homemade daily

Side Salad

$4.50

romaine & iceberg lettuce or spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing

Pick Two (Soup, Half Salad/Sandwich)

$9.00

Choose two: soup, half salad, half sandwich

Greek Salad

$7.00

choice of greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, beet, olive, tri-colored bell pepper, feta, red onion, greek dressing

Cali Cobb Salad

$7.00

choice of greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, homemade ranch

Spring Pecan Salad

$7.00

choice of greens, seasonal berries, roasted pecan, feta, blueberry-pomegranate dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00

choice of greens, homemade croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

$7.00

choice of greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, salsa, sour cream

Custom Salad

$4.00

choice of greens served with your choice of toppings and dressing

Gyro Pita

$7.50

carved gyro meat, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce on homemade pita bread; option to add a lunch side

Custom Pita

$3.50

served with your choice of toppings on homemade pita bread; option to add a lunch side.

BLT Sandwich

$6.50

applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato and mayo on artisan white toast; option to add a lunch side

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.50

homemade chicken salad, bibb lettuce and tomato on a croissant bun; option to add a lunch side

Cali Club Sandwich

$7.50

carved turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted nine-grain wheat bread; option to add a lunch side

Simple Sandwich

$5.50

made with your choice of ingredients; option to add a lunch side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.50

chicken (grilled or fried), bibb lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing, wrap; option to add a lunch side

Dijon Ham & Swiss Wrap

$7.50

ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey dijon dressing, wrap; option to add a lunch side

Zesty Roast Beef Wrap

$7.50

roast beef, provolone, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, wrap; option to add a lunch side

Chicken Caprese Panini

$7.50

grilled chicken, provolone cheese, tomato, pesto mayo and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta; option to add a lunch side (sorry, no substitutions or omissions)

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.50

braised short rib, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, american cheese and bacon on grilled ciabatta; option to add a lunch side (sorry, no substitutions or omissions)

Cuban Panini

$7.50

mojo pork, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, sliced ham, pickles, ciabatta; option to add a lunch side (sorry, no substitutions or omissions)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

american and cheddar cheeses melted inside grilled white bread; option to add bacon or sliced tomato and a lunch side.

All-Beef Hot Dog

$4.00

All-beef hot dog served in a warm bun; option to add lunch side

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chargrilled ground beef burger served on a potato bun with choice of toppings; option to add a lunch side (all burgers are cooked medium to medium-well).

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Chargrilled chicken breast served with choice of toppings on a potato bun; option to add a lunch side.

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

served with house sauce and choice of lunch side.

Quesadilla

$4.50

Cheddar cheese quesadilla made with your choice of toppings

Street Tacos

$6.50

served with choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado and sour cream wrapped in flour tortillas; served with choice of lunch side.

Fajita Bowl

$8.50

choice of ranchero chicken, mojo pork, or short rib, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and bell peppers, salsa and sour cream served over jasmine rice,

Greek Bowl

$8.50

grilled chicken or gyro, sauteed spinach, tomatoes, and onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce, all served over jasmine rice.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$8.50

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, ranch dressing all served over jasmine rice

Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

zesty tomato sauce, cheese blend.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

pepperoni, zesty tomato sauce, cheese blend.

Custom Flatbread

$6.50

topped with your choice of ingredients.

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

southern style chopped coleslaw in sweet and tangy dressing

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.00

made with fresh melons, pineapples, grapes, and seasonal berries

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Beverages

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00Out of stock

strawberries, bananas, almond milk, simple syrup, orange juice, vanilla yogurt

Triple Berry Smoothie

$5.00

mixed berries, strawberries, simple syrup, orange juice, almond milk, vanilla yogurt

Tropical Smoothie

$5.00Out of stock

mango, piña colada syrup, pineapple juice, almond milk, vanilla yogurt

Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.00
Diet Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.00
Sierra Mist (Fountain)

$2.00
Mug Root Beer (Fountain)

$2.00
Orange Crush (Fountain)

$2.00
Tropicana Fruit Punch (Fountain)

$2.00
Mountain Dew (Fountain)

$2.00
Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.00
Club Soda (Fountain)

$2.00
Water (Fountain)

Daily Value Specials

Grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, tortilla wrap. Buffalo sauce and blue cheese on side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, side ranch dressing

Steak Quesadilla

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled steak, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, scallions, salsa, sour cream

Lasagna W/Garlic Bread

$9.00

Chicfila Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Served on a potato bun with pickle chips

Balsamic Turkey Wrap

$7.00

Turkey breast, provolone cheese, tomato, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Sub

$8.00

italian salami, capicola, proscuitto, gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of greek dressing.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$6.00

dill havarti, smoked gouda, and pepperjack served on grilled white bread

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come and try all of your favorite Breakfast Company treats nestled in the heart of Beall's corporate headquarters.

700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34208

