Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beamers Bar & Grill 11850 Gera Road

review star

No reviews yet

11850 Gera Road

Birch Run, MI 48415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries (large)
Southwest Eggrolls
Bacon Burger

Food

Burgers

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb Burger Topped with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Beamers 1/3 lb Burger

$10.99

Build Your Own

Big Mac Attack Burger

$14.99

2 1/3 lb Burger Pattties Topped with our Special Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles Onions and American Cheese

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.99

1/3 lb Burger Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce

Little Mac Attack Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb Burger Topped with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Olive Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb Burger Topped With Green Olives, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Coneys And Hot Dogs

1 Hot Dog

$2.75

Koegel Viennas

1 Hot Dog with Kettle Chips

$3.99

Koegel Viennas

1 Coney

1 Coney

$3.50

Koegel Viennas Topped with Coney Sauce, Mustard and Onions

1 Coney with Kettle Chips

$4.50

Koegel Viennas Topped with Coney Sauce, Mustard and Onions

2 Coneys with Kettle Chips

$7.99

Koegel Viennas Topped with Coney Sauce, Mustard and Onions

4 Coneys

$10.50

Koegel Viennas Topped with Coney Sauce, Mustard and Onions

Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

$8.99

Sandwiches

Batman and Robin

$11.99

Grilled Ham and Turkey, Americand and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard on White Bread

Beamers BLT

$10.99

Classic Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Beamers Club

$12.99

Triple Layer Sandwich with Ham, Turkey, Bacon,Lettuce, Tomatoes, Swiss and American Cheese and Mayo

Beamers Philly Steak

$12.99

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese on a Sub Bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American Cheese on White Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on a Grilled Bun

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham and American Cheese on White Bread

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Meatballs with Tomato Sauce, Parmesan and Melted Mozzarella on a Sub Bun

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Turkey, Melted Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw and Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Homemade

Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Salsa

$2.00

2oz Extra Dressing

2oz Extra Sauces

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Regular Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Bar Chips

$0.71

Soup And Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese and Croutons

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons And Ceasar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Topped With Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese and Croutons

Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shredded Cheese and Croutons

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Homemade

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Homemade

South Of The Border

1 Beef Taco

$2.00

Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

1 Chicken Taco

$2.25

Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

2 Beef Taco Basket with Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

2 Chicken Taco Basket with Tortilla Chips

$5.75
4 Beef Tacos

4 Beef Tacos

$7.00

Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

4 Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Tortilla with Chipotle Mayo, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Grilled Chicken

Small Beef Nacho

$7.99

Nachos Topped with Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese and Black Olives

Small Chicken Nacho

$8.99

Steak Nacho

$12.99

Nachos Topped with Ribeye, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Nacho Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled Tortilla with Chipotle Mayo, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Grilled Ribeye

Super Beef Nacho

$10.99

Nachos Topped with Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese and Black Olives

Super Chicken Nacho

$11.99

Starters

Breaded Pickle Chips

$6.99

Brew City Onion Rings

$7.99

Brew City Steak Fries

$7.99

Thicker Cut, Seasoned Fries

Chicken Tenders (4)

$6.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Brew City Fries Topped With Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese and Homemade Chili

Chips and Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Combo Platter

$22.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Cream Cheese Filled

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Sampler Platter

$12.99

Shoestring Fries (large)

$5.99

Shoestring Fries (small)

$2.99
Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$8.99

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Bar

Beer

Angry Orchard btl

$3.50

Bud Light btl

$2.50

Bud Zero btl

$2.50

Budweiser btl

$2.50

Budweiser Select 55 btl

$2.50

Busch Light btl

$2.50

Busch btl

$2.00

Coors Light btl

$2.50

Corona Extra btl

$3.50

Killians btl

$3.50

Labatt Blue btl

$3.00

Michelob Ultra btl

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Lime btl

$3.00

Miller 64 btl

$2.50

Miller Lite btl

$2.50

PBR btl

$2.50

$2.00 Bottle Special

$2.00

Alcachino

$6.00

Aluminum Bud

$2.50

Aluminum Bud Light

$2.50

Aluminum Coors Light

$2.50

Aluminum Mich Ultra

$3.00

Aluminum Miller Lite

$2.50

Highnoon

$4.00

Keystone

$1.50

Long Drink

$3.00

White Claw

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Dt Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Suger Free Redbull

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Beer Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$10.00

Specialty Beer Bucket

$12.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Dt Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Suger Free Redbull

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We features freshly Cooked Burgers, Koegel Coney Dogs, Sandwiches and A Great Atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11850 Gera Road, Birch Run, MI 48415

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Incredible Burger - Birch Run
orange starNo Reviews
12240 South Beyer Road Birch Run, MI 48415
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Birch Run
orange starNo Reviews
8827 Main St. Birch Run, MI 48415
View restaurantnext
Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus
orange star3.9 • 756
175 E Jefferson St Frankenmuth, MI 48734
View restaurantnext
Clio Roadhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,424
2183 W Vienna Rd Clio, MI 48420
View restaurantnext
Frankenmuth Brewery - 425 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
425 S Main St Frankenmuth, MI 48734
View restaurantnext
Lazy Dog Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
154 S Main St #5 Frankenmuth, MI 48734
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Birch Run
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston