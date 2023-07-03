  • Home
  Branford
  Bean and Berry cafe - 131 Commercial Pkwy # 3a
Bean and Berry cafe 131 Commercial Pkwy # 3a

No reviews yet

131 Commercial Pkwy # 3a

Branford, CT 06405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Açaí Berry

$8.95

Base: Acai, oat milk Toppings: Banana, Mixed berries, Almond butter, Granola

PB Banana

$8.95

Base: Banana, Peanut butter, protein, oat milk, honey Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Chocolate chips, Sunflower seeds

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50+

Bananas, Peanut butter, Chocolate whey protein, Honey, Almond milk


Coffee

Brewed Hot

$2.05+

Hot Latte

$3.95+

Iced latte

$4.40+

Iced coffee

$3.30+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Cold Brew Cold Foam

$4.25+

Hot tea unsweetened

$2.45+

Iced tea unsweetened

$2.75+

Iced Matcha latte

$4.25+

Hot Matcha latte

$4.50

Specialty Lattes

$5.50+

Smoothies

Create Your Own

$7.25+

Magic Matcha

$7.50+

Matcha, Mango, Pineapple, banana, shredded coconut, honey, oat milk

The Classic

$7.50+

Strawberry, Banana, Nonfat yogurt, Almond milk

Sundae Funday

$7.50+

Strawberry, Banana, Cacao powder, Honey, Oat milk

Avocado Blend

$7.50+

Avocado, Banana, Spinach, Almond butter, Vanilla protein, Oat milk

The B&B

$7.50+

Acai, Blueberries, Banana, Peanut butter, Vanilla protein, Coconut water

Crossfit Favorite

$7.50+

Blueberries, Banana, Spinach, peanut butter, vanilla protein, oat milk

Tropical Berry

$7.50+

Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Spinach, peanut butter, coconut water

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50+

Bananas, Peanut butter, Chocolate whey protein, Honey, Almond milk

Nutty Green

$7.50+

Bananas, Spinach, peanut butter, Almonds, granola, oat milk

Razzle

$7.50+

Raspberries, Banana, Almond butter, chia seeds, oat milk

Wake Up Call

$7.50+

Cold brew, Banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein, oat milk

Beach Blend

$7.50+

Pineapple, Mango, Bananas, Shredded coconut, almond milk

Sweet Ginger

$7.50+

Pineapple, Ginger, Banana, Agave, Orange juice

Triple Berry

$7.50+

Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, honey, almond milk

Smoothie of the Week

$7.50+

Mango, Avocado, Spinach, Vanilla protein, Mixed nut butter, Almond milk

Juice

Refresher

$8.25

Pineapple, apple, pear, orange, ginger

Greentox

$8.25

Cucumber, apple, spinach, celery, pear, kale, ginger

Turnip The Beet

$8.25

Beet, Carrot, Celery, apple, cucumber, lemon, turnip

Kiwi To My Heart

$8.25

Kiwi, apple, pear, cucumber, coconut water

Bowls

Açaí Berry

$8.95

Base: Acai, oat milk Toppings: Banana, Mixed berries, Almond butter, Granola

PB Banana

$8.95

Base: Banana, Peanut butter, protein, oat milk, honey Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Chocolate chips, Sunflower seeds

Dragonfruit

$8.95

Base: Dragonfruit (pitaya), Banana, oat milk Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, peanut butter, coconut

Chocolate Acai

$8.95

Base: Acai, Cacao powder, oat milk Toppings: Mixed berries, granola, peanut butter, chocolate chips

Bowl of the Week

$9.25

Base: Strawberry, Banana, Mixed nut butter, Oat milk Toppings: Mixed berries, Granola, Chocolate chips

Green Bowl

$9.25

Base: Avocado, Banana, Spinach, Almond butter, vanilla protein Toppings: Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola, Almond butter

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Custom smoothie and juice bar coffee and bake goods

Location

131 Commercial Pkwy # 3a, Branford, CT 06405

Directions

