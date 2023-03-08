A map showing the location of Bean Me Up, LLC. 22 N. Main St.View gallery

Bean Me Up, LLC. 22 N. Main St.

22 North Main Street

Rochester, NH 03867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

EAT

Poke Bowls

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.00

House marinated smoked salmon | avocado | cucumber | red onion | spicy mayo (all poke bowls are garnished with scallion, pickled ginger, sesame seed, & crispy onions)

Honey Sriracha Chicken Poke Bowl

$15.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken | avocado | carrots | jalapeno | pineapple | spicy mayo (all poke bowls are garnished with scallion, pickled ginger, sesame seed, & crispy onions)

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

House marinated Ahi Tuna | cucumber | mango | jalapeno | masago | wasabi aioli | spicy mayo (all poke bowls are garnished with scallion, pickled ginger, sesame seed, & crispy onions)

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Onion Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Poppy Seed Bagel

$3.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$15.00

6 bagels of your choice. Add-ons like cream cheese are sold separately and portioned for 1 bagel. So if you want 6 bagels ALL to have cream cheese then select "cream cheese" 6 times.

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

Bear Claw

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Snacks

Bagel Chips

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Flavored Popcorn

$2.00

Granola

Chips

Granola Bars

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Small Garden

$6.00

Large Garden

$9.00

DRINK

Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso with steamed milk.

Americano

$3.00+

Double Espresso with water - diluted to a similar strength to drip coffee

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Double espresso over ice water. Similar strength to iced coffee

Redeye Blind

$5.00

double shot of espresso added to coffee of your choice

Iced Redeye Blind

$5.00

double shot of espresso added to coffee of your choice

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso with a splash of steamed milk. 3oz

Cortado

$3.50

Double Espresso with equal parts steamed milk. 4oz

Double Espresso

$2.75

Steady Hands

$4.50

Quad shot of espresso over ice

Latte

$4.75

Double Espresso with steamed milk. 12oz

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso, chocolate and steamed milk. 12oz

Iced Latte

$4.75

Double Espresso with milk on ice. 16oz

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso, chocolate sauce with milk over ice. 16oz

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$4.75

London Fog

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00

Iced London Fog

$4.75

Coffee

HOT Coffee, Dine-In

$2.75

ICED Coffee, Dine-In

$2.75

To-Go HOT Coffee

$2.50+

To-Go ICED Coffee

$2.75+

Box of Coffee

$18.00

1.5 pots of deliciousness! Available as hot ONLY at this time. Cups, Lids and add-in's sold separately. (please allow 30 minutes to make this)

Red Bull

Regular Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Yellow Tropical Red Bull

$3.00

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$3.00

Red Watermelon Red Bull

$3.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.00

BOBA

Milk Tea

$5.00+

Choc Peanut Butter Milk

$5.00+

Coconut Milk

$5.00+

Cookies & Cream Milk

$5.00+

Cotton Candy Milk

$5.00+

Honeydew Milk

$5.00+

Horchata Milk

$5.00+

Taro Milk

$5.00+

Thai Tea Milk

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Milk

$5.00+

White Chocolate Milk

$5.00+

SPECIALS

Food Specials

Sandwich of the Day

$10.00

Guyer Gruyere & Soup

$10.50

Straw Chs Cake Crepe

$11.00

PB Banana Toast

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Drink Specials

Blueberry Milk Tea

$5.50

Mango chili lime smoothie

$6.00

S'mores Latte

$5.00

Strawberry Matcha latte

$5.50

Oatmeal Cookie latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
