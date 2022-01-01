Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bean Rush Cafe - Baltimore Washington Medical Center

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

301 Hospital Drive

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg &
Cream Cheese
Bacon, Egg &

Coffee Of The Day

12oz Coffee of the Day

12oz Coffee of the Day

$2.12
16oz Coffee of the Day

16oz Coffee of the Day

$2.36
20oz Coffee of the Day

20oz Coffee of the Day

$2.59

Signature Specialty Latte

12oz Hot Signature Latte

12oz Hot Signature Latte

$4.42
16oz Hot Signature Latte

16oz Hot Signature Latte

$4.96
20oz Hot Signature Latte

20oz Hot Signature Latte

$5.34
16oz Iced Signature Latte

16oz Iced Signature Latte

$4.42
24oz Iced Signature Latte

24oz Iced Signature Latte

$4.96

Single Flavored Latte

12oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

12oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

$4.15
16oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

16oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

$4.68
20oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

20oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

$5.20
16oz Iced Single Flavored Latte

16oz Iced Single Flavored Latte

$4.15
24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte

24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte

$4.68

Latte

12oz Hot Latte

12oz Hot Latte

$3.76
16oz Hot Latte

16oz Hot Latte

$4.30
20oz Hot Latte

20oz Hot Latte

$4.74
16oz Iced Latte

16oz Iced Latte

$3.76
24oz Iced Latte

24oz Iced Latte

$4.30

Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

$3.76
16oz Cappuccino

16oz Cappuccino

$4.30
20oz Cappuccino

20oz Cappuccino

$4.74

Flat White

12oz Flat White

12oz Flat White

$3.76
16oz Flat White

16oz Flat White

$4.30
20oz Flat White

20oz Flat White

$4.74

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$2.83
16oz Hot Americano

16oz Hot Americano

$3.35
20oz Hot Americano

20oz Hot Americano

$3.89
16oz Iced Americano

16oz Iced Americano

$2.83
24oz Iced Americano

24oz Iced Americano

$3.35

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$3.00
24oz Cold Brew

24oz Cold Brew

$3.50

Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

12oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

12oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.12
16oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

16oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.65
20oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

20oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.95
16oz Iced Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

16oz Iced Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.62
24oz Iced Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

24oz Iced Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$4.15

Espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.41
Triple Espresso

Triple Espresso

$2.75
Quadruple Espresso

Quadruple Espresso

$3.30

Traditional Italian Espresso Macchiato

Double Espresso Macchiato

Double Espresso Macchiato

$2.83
Triple Espresso Macchiato

Triple Espresso Macchiato

$3.07
Quadruple Espresso Macchiato

Quadruple Espresso Macchiato

$3.54

Cortado

Double Cortado

Double Cortado

$3.15
Triple Cortado

Triple Cortado

$3.60
Quadruple Cortado

Quadruple Cortado

$3.95

Dirty Chai

12oz Hot Dirty Chai

12oz Hot Dirty Chai

$4.25
16oz Hot Dirty Chai

16oz Hot Dirty Chai

$4.77
20oz Hot Dirty Chai

20oz Hot Dirty Chai

$5.34
16oz Iced Dirty Chai

16oz Iced Dirty Chai

$4.25
24oz Iced Dirty Chai

24oz Iced Dirty Chai

$4.77

Cafe Au Lait

12oz Cafe Au Lait

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.77
16oz Cafe Au Lait

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.00
20oz Cafe Au Lait

20oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Frappés

16oz Frappé

16oz Frappé

$4.70
24oz Frappé

24oz Frappé

$5.40

Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$2.83
16oz Hot Tea

16oz Hot Tea

$2.83
20oz Hot Tea

20oz Hot Tea

$2.83

Iced Tea

16oz Black Iced Tea

16oz Black Iced Tea

$2.59
24oz Black Iced Tea

24oz Black Iced Tea

$3.07
16oz Green Iced Tea

16oz Green Iced Tea

$2.59
24oz Green Iced Tea

24oz Green Iced Tea

$3.07

Chai Latte

12oz Hot Chai Latte

12oz Hot Chai Latte

$3.75
16oz Hot Chai Latte

16oz Hot Chai Latte

$4.25
20 Hot Chai Latte

20 Hot Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Chai Latte

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$3.75
24oz Iced Chai Latte

24oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte

12oz Hot Matcha Latte

12oz Hot Matcha Latte

$3.75
16oz Hot Matcha Latte

16oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.25
20oz Hot Matcha Latte

20oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Matcha Latte

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$3.75
24oz Iced Matcha Latte

24oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25

Ruby Cocoa Latte

12oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

12oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

$3.75
16oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

16oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

$4.25
20oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

20oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

$4.75

16oz Iced Ruby Cocoa Latte

$3.75

24oz Iced Ruby Cocoa Latte

$4.25

Golden Turmeric Latte

12oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

12oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$3.75
16oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

16oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25
20oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

20oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

16oz Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

$3.75
24oz Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

24oz Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.35
16oz Hot Chocolate

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75
20ozHot Chocolate

20ozHot Chocolate

$3.95

Cold Chocolate Milk

16oz Cold Chocolate Milk

16oz Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.35
24oz Cold Chocolate Milk

24oz Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Steamer

12oz Hot Steamer

12oz Hot Steamer

$3.35
16oz Hot Steamer

16oz Hot Steamer

$3.75
20oz Hot Steamer

20oz Hot Steamer

$3.95

Milk

16oz Cold Milk

16oz Cold Milk

$2.12
24oz Cold Milk

24oz Cold Milk

$2.59

London Fog

12oz Hot London Fog

12oz Hot London Fog

$3.30
16oz Hot London Fog

16oz Hot London Fog

$3.54
20oz Hot London Fog

20oz Hot London Fog

$3.77

16oz Iced London Fog

$3.75

24oz Iced London Fog

$4.25

Smoothies

16oz Smoothie

16oz Smoothie

24oz Smoothie

24oz Smoothie

Large Iced Water/Hot Water

Large Iced Water

$0.25

Large Hot Water

$0.25

Pastries

Blondie

Blondie

$2.59
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.30
Cookie (Reese's Chunk)

Cookie (Reese's Chunk)

$2.83

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.83

Spinach/Feta Croissant

$4.72
Croissant

Croissant

$3.25

Scone - Blueberry

$2.83

Scone - Cranberry Orange

$2.83

Bread With Spreads

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$3.29
Butter

Butter

$1.99
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$2.50
Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam

$2.50
PB & J

PB & J

$3.36

Hummus

$3.29

No Spread

$1.65

Egg Sandwich

Regular Egg

Regular Egg

$3.30
Double Portion Regular Egg

Double Portion Regular Egg

$4.30

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & American

Egg & American

$3.95
Egg & Cheddar

Egg & Cheddar

$3.95

Egg & Mozzarella

$3.95

Meat, Egg & Cheese S'wich

Sausage, Egg &

Sausage, Egg &

$4.71
Bacon, Egg &

Bacon, Egg &

$4.71

Egg, Spinach, Tomato & Cheese

E,S,T & American

$4.71

E,S,T & Cheddar

$4.71

E,S,T & Mozarella

$4.71

Veggie Bagel

Veggie Bagel

Veggie Bagel

$4.75

Overnight Oats

Chocolate

$3.99

Strawberry Vanilla

$3.99

Pumpkin Spice

$3.99

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.50

Egg Patty Only

Regular Egg

$1.89

Double Portion Regular Egg

$2.89

Egg & Meat Only

Egg and

$2.83

Dble Portion Egg and

$3.83

Breakfast Meat Only

Breakfast Meat Only

Specialty Sandwiches

Cranberry Almond Chicken S'wich

Cranberry Almond Chicken S'wich

$7.50
Fresh Basil Egg

Fresh Basil Egg

$7.35

Paninis

Sun Dried Tom & Chicken

Sun Dried Tom & Chicken

$7.95
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$7.95
Chesapeake Chicken

Chesapeake Chicken

$7.95

BYO S'wich

BYO Sandwich

$7.75

Turkey & Sprouts

Turkey & Sprouts

$7.95

Hummus Powerhouse

Hummus Powerhouse

$7.50

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$7.95

Wraps

Cranberry Almond Chicken Wrap

Cranberry Almond Chicken Wrap

$7.75

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap
$7.75
Turkey & Sprouts Wrap

Turkey & Sprouts Wrap

$7.75Out of stock
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.75

Special Wrap

$7.75

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad w/ Old Bay

$7.75

Harvest Salad

$7.75

Salad Scoops

1 Scoop Chicken Salad

$1.99

2 Scoops Chicken Salad

$3.99

1 Scoop Egg Salad

$1.99

2 Scoops Egg Salad

$3.99

Bottled Drinks

Small Bottled Water

Small Bottled Water

$1.89

San Pelligrino

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.83

Kombucha

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Boylan Cane Cola

$2.95

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.95

Nantucket Nectars

$2.83

Sparkling Waterloo

Sparkling Waterloo
$2.12

Celsius

$3.25

Pumpkin Spice Soda

$3.25

Aloha Energy (Alani)

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Sunkist Orange

$1.89

Grab & Go

Chips

$1.65
Banana

Banana

$0.80
Choc. Espresso Beans

Choc. Espresso Beans

$2.59
Immunity Boost-Turmeric Shot

Immunity Boost-Turmeric Shot

$4.49

Berg Bar

$3.25

Marshmallow Lollipops

$2.65Out of stock

Protein Almonds

$3.99

Large Zoes Bar

$7.99

Parfait

$4.50

Celsius On The Go Packets Orange

$1.75

Fudge

$6.95

Pretzels

$9.99

Bean Rush Merch

Candle

Candle

$5.99
Ceramic Coffee Mug

Ceramic Coffee Mug

$7.99
Iced Travel Tumbler

Iced Travel Tumbler

$14.15
Klean Kanteen Travel Mug

Klean Kanteen Travel Mug

$29.00

Bumper Sticker

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Keep it fresh. Keep it local.

Location

301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

Gallery
Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC) image
Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC) image
Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC) image
Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC) image

