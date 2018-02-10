Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bean Rush Cafe - Crownsville

review star

No reviews yet

1015 Generals Highway

Crownsville, MD 21032

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg &
Bacon, Egg &
Cream Cheese

Coffee Of The Day

12oz Coffee of the Day

$2.12
16oz Coffee of the Day

$2.36
20oz Coffee of the Day

$2.59

Signature Specialty Latte

12oz Hot Signature Latte

$4.42
16oz Hot Signature Latte

$4.96
20oz Hot Signature Latte

$5.50
16oz Iced Signature Latte

$4.42
24oz Iced Signature Latte

$4.96

Single Flavored Latte

12oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

$4.15
16oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

$4.68
20oz Hot Single Flavored Latte

$5.20
16oz Iced Single Flavored Latte

$4.15
24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte

$4.68

Latte

12oz Hot Latte

$3.76
16oz Hot Latte

$4.30
20oz Hot Latte

$4.70
16oz Iced Latte

$3.76
24oz Iced Latte

$4.30

Cappuccino

12oz Cappuccino

$3.70
16oz Cappuccino

$4.30
20oz Cappuccino

$4.70

Flat White

12oz Flat White

$3.76
16oz Flat White

$4.30
20oz Flat White

$4.70

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$2.83
16oz Hot Americano

$3.35
20oz Hot Americano

$3.85
16oz Iced Americano

$2.83
24oz Iced Americano

$3.35

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$3.00
24oz Cold Brew

$3.50

Nitro

16oz Nitro

$4.75
24oz Nitro

$6.25

Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

12oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.12
16oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.65
20oz Hot Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.95
16oz Iced Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$3.95
24oz Iced Liquid Rush (Red Eye)

$4.35

Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.41
Triple Espresso

$2.83
Quadruple Espresso

$3.40

Traditional Italian Espresso Macchiato

Double Espresso Macchiato

$2.83
Triple Espresso Macchiato

$3.07
Quadruple Espresso Macchiato

$3.54

Cortado

Double Cortado

$3.30
Triple Cortado

$3.70
Quadruple Cortado

$4.05

Dirty Chai

12oz Hot Dirty Chai

$4.25
16oz Hot Dirty Chai

$4.77
20oz Hot Dirty Chai

$5.34
16oz Iced Dirty Chai

$4.25
24oz Iced Dirty Chai

$4.77

Cafe Au Lait

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.77
16oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.00
20oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Frappés

16oz Frappé

$4.70
24oz Frappé

$5.40

Egg Nog Latte

12oz Egg Nog Latte

$4.75Out of stock

16oz Egg Nog Latte

$5.25Out of stock

20oz Egg Nog Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Affogato

Affogato (2 esp)

$4.25

Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$2.83
16oz Hot Tea

$2.83
20oz Hot Tea

$2.83

Iced Tea/Lemonade

16oz Black Iced Tea

$2.69
24oz Black Iced Tea

$3.17
16oz Green Iced Tea

$2.69
24oz Green Iced Tea

$3.17
24oz Custom Iced Tea

$3.17
16oz Berry Berry Tea

$2.69Out of stock
24oz Berry Berry Tea

$3.17Out of stock

Chai Latte

12oz Hot Chai Latte

$3.75
16oz Hot Chai Latte

$4.25
20 Hot Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Chai Latte

$3.75
24oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Matcha Latte

12oz Hot Matcha Latte

$3.95
16oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.45
20oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.95
16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$3.95
24oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.45

Ruby Cocoa Latte

12oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

$3.95
16oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

$4.45
20oz Hot Ruby Cocoa Latte

$4.95

16oz Iced Ruby Cocoa Latte

$3.95

24oz Iced Ruby Cocoa Latte

$4.45

Golden Turmeric Latte 2

12oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$3.95
16oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.45
20oz Hot Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.95
16oz Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

$3.95
24oz Iced Golden Turmeric Latte

$4.45

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.35
16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75
20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Cold Chocolate Milk

16oz Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.35
24oz Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Steamer

12oz Hot Steamer

$3.35
16oz Hot Steamer

$3.75
20oz Hot Steamer

$3.95

Milk

16oz Cold Milk

$2.12
24oz Cold Milk

$2.59

London Fog

12oz Hot London Fog

$3.30
16oz Hot London Fog

$3.54
20oz Hot London Fog

$3.77

Smoothies

16oz Smoothie

24oz Smoothie

Large Iced Water/Hot Water

Large Iced Water

$0.25

Large Hot Water

$0.25

PuppyCino

PuppyCino

$0.50

Italian Soda(Large Only)

Italian Soda(Large Only)

$3.07

Caramel Apple Cider

12oz hot Car Cider

$4.25

16oz Hot Car Cider

$4.77

20oz hot Car Cider

$5.25

Apple Cider

12oz hot Cider

$3.59

16oz hot Cider

$4.11

20oz hot Cider

$4.59

Pastries

Banana Bread

$2.36
Banana Bread w/ Choc Chips

$2.59
Blondie

$2.59
Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.30

Cookie (Chocolate Chip)

$2.83

Cookie (White Chocolate Macadamia)

$2.83
Cookie (Reese's Chunk)

$2.83
Lamingtons

$3.15
Pecan Bar

$2.83

Scone - Cranberry Orange

$2.83

Scone - Wild Blueberry

$2.83

Sweet Potato Bread

$2.59Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$2.36Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread W/Choc Chips

$2.59Out of stock

Mystery Muffin

$3.15

Chewy Marshmallow Treats

$2.50

Bread With Spreads