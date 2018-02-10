- Home
Bean Rush Cafe - Crownsville
No reviews yet
1015 Generals Highway
Crownsville, MD 21032
Popular Items
Signature Specialty Latte
Single Flavored Latte
Latte
Americano
Liquid Rush (Red Eye)
Traditional Italian Espresso Macchiato
Dirty Chai
Egg Nog Latte
Affogato
Iced Tea/Lemonade
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Ruby Cocoa Latte
Golden Turmeric Latte 2
Cold Chocolate Milk
Smoothies
Large Iced Water/Hot Water
PuppyCino
Italian Soda(Large Only)
Caramel Apple Cider
Pastries
Banana Bread
$2.36
Banana Bread w/ Choc Chips
$2.59
Blondie
$2.59
Croissant
$3.25
Chocolate Croissant
$3.30
Cookie (Chocolate Chip)
$2.83
Cookie (White Chocolate Macadamia)
$2.83
Cookie (Reese's Chunk)
$2.83
Lamingtons
$3.15
Pecan Bar
$2.83
Scone - Cranberry Orange
$2.83
Scone - Wild Blueberry
$2.83
Sweet Potato Bread
$2.59Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread
$2.36Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread W/Choc Chips
$2.59Out of stock
Mystery Muffin
$3.15
Chewy Marshmallow Treats
$2.50