Bean There, Done That.

801 East Saint Andrew Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Growler
Fog

Noms

Bagel

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Flavors will rotate weekly & will be updated on our social media pages.

Muffin

$3.00

Coffee

Latte

$3.85+

Cold Brew

$3.05+

Americano

$2.75+

Mocha

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Thai Latte

$4.50+

Miel

$4.50+

Tea/Fogs/Other Drinks

Herbal Honey Chai

$4.25+

Italian Cream Soda

$3.25+

Fog

$3.85+

Matcha

$3.85+

Steamer

$2.45+

Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Growler

$24.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thank you for your support! Enjoy your drink!

801 East Saint Andrew Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

