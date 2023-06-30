The Bean Fien Inc 544 Front Street
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
We are a small town coffee house located in an old bank building in our quaint community of New Ulm, Tx. We opened in October of 2021 with the idea that we wanted a comfy cozy space for everyone to enjoy a great cup of coffee with family and friends. Come in and enjoy!
544 Front Street, New Ulm, TX 78950
