The Bean Fien Inc 544 Front Street

No reviews yet

544 Front Street

New Ulm, TX 78950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Hot

Americano

$5.25

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$6.25

Espresso with textured milk

Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

Vanilla latte with steamed and textured milk topped with caramel sauce

Chai Latte

$7.00

Spiced chai with steamed and textured milk

Dine in coffee

$3.50

Bottomless drip coffee served in a ceramic mug

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.75

Chai Latte with espresso shot

Drink of the Month

$6.00

Monthly drink special

Espresso

$4.25

Single shot of espresso

Flat White

$6.25

Espresso with textured milk

Latte

$6.00

Espresso with steamed and textured milk

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Organic matcha tea

Mocha

$5.25

Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk

Red eye

$5.25

Drip coffee with espresso

To-Go coffee

$1.75

Drip coffee

White chocolate mocha

$6.25

Espresso with Hollander White Chololate and steamed milk

Iced

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Vanilla latte with milk served over ice with caramel drizzle

Iced Chai latte

$8.00

Spiced chai tea with milk served over ice

Chewbacca

$7.75

Chocolate, hazelnut and cold brew with half & half served over ice.

Cold Brew

$5.75

Made in-house cold brew served over ice

Iced Dirty Chai

$8.50

Iced Drink of the Month

$6.75

Monthly drink special served over ice

Frappuccino

$8.00

Espresso blended with chocolate and milk

Iced Latte

$7.25

Espresso and milk served over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$8.00

Organic Matcha served over ice

Iced Mocha

$7.25

Espresso, Hollander chocolate and milk served over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$7.75

Espresso with Hollander White Chololate and milk served over ice

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Iced tea and lemonade

Bottled water

$1.50

Price per bottle

Herbal hot tea

$3.25

2 Leaves and a Bud organic hot tea

Hot apple cider

$3.50

Made in-house spiced hot cider

Hot chocolate

$3.75

Steamed milk with Hollander chocolate and whip cream

Iced Tea

$3.00

Steeped loose leaf Geva tea (available sweetened)

Lemonade

$3.75

Organic lemonade

Lotus Energy

$6.50

Plant based energy drink served over ice

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate or whole milk

Orange Juice

$3.75

Made in house

Red Bull energy drinks

$3.25

8.4oz can

Red Bull Italian soda

$6.00

Energy drink with syrup and hal&half served over ice

Smoothies

$6.50

Blended 1883 or Dr. Smoothie

Soda

$1.99

Coke products

Food

Bagel

$4.49

Plain or everything seasoning (available with butter, jelly or cream cheese)

Breakfast Crack

$10.99

Sausage gravy, biscuit, egg and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Egg sandwich with or without meat and cheese

Breakfast Taco

$4.75

Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a flour tortilla

Chicken Biscuit

$5.99
Cinnamon roll

$4.99

Homemade with cream cheese frosting

Croissant

$2.75

Toasted buttered croissant (available with jelly)

Danish

$5.00

Large fresh/soft danishes

Egg bites

$5.99

(2) 3oz sous vide style eggs bacon and cheese, bacon-jalapeno-cheese or veggie

English muffin

$3.49

Toasted (available with butter and or jelly)

Grits

$4.99

Hot southern grits

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Hashbrown patty (casserole style available

Muffin

$4.75

Large fresh/soft muffins

Oatmeal

$4.99

Fresh made plain or seasoned oatmeal

Pasta salad

$3.99Out of stock

House made with tri-color pasta, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatos, olives and dressing

Quiche

$10.99

House made with a potato bottom

Scrambled eggs

$3.99

(3) Eggs cooked sous vide style

Side of breakfast meat

$4.99

Bacon or sausage (patty or link available)

Side of fruit

$5.99

Seasonal fruit

Waffles

$8.99

Made in house Belgian style

Merch

Merchandise

Air Fresheners

$3.19

Coffee scented

Bag of coffee beans

$12.99

12oz bag of Fog Navigator whole bean or ground

Bean Fien shirts

$21.00

Available with text logo or pre-order custom

Coffee mug

$9.99

Bean Fien logo 16oz coffee mug

Cold cup sleeve

$9.99

Neoprene sleeve to keep iced drinks cold

History Book

$8.99

New Ulm local history book

K-cups

$10.99

(10) House made Fog Navigator Keurig cups

Newspaper

$0.75

Local New Ulm Enterprise

Travel mugs

$20.00

Custom designed travel mugs

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
We are a small town coffee house located in an old bank building in our quaint community of New Ulm, Tx. We opened in October of 2021 with the idea that we wanted a comfy cozy space for everyone to enjoy a great cup of coffee with family and friends. Come in and enjoy!

544 Front Street, New Ulm, TX 78950

Directions

Main pic

