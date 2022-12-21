  • Home
Bean Me Up Roastery 9610 North Centennial Drive

No reviews yet

9610 North Centennial Drive

Munster, IN 46321

Coffee

AMERICANO

$3.50+

BMU SALUTE

$4.50

CAFE LATTE

$4.50+

CAFE MOCHA

$5.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.00+

COLD BREW

$4.25+

DRIP

$2.75+

ESPRESSO SHAKE

$5.25+

FLAVORED LATTE

$4.75+

NITRO COLD BREW

$4.75+

SASQUATCH

$10.00

PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$5.00+

EGGNOG LATTE

$5.00+

HORCHATA LATTE

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

Tea

TEA LATTE

$4.50+

STEEPED TEA

$3.00+

ICED TEA

$3.00+

TEA LEMONADE

$3.50+

Breakfast

BAGEL

$3.50

With cream cheese or butter

BAGEL & LOX

$9.00

Cream cheese, capers, tomato red onion and smoked salmon

BANANA

$1.00

HAM & CHEESE BISCUIT

$3.50

OATMEAL

$4.00

QUICHE SLICE

$5.00

Lunch

BOWLS

$10.00

Red Pork & Masa Hush puppies Chicken & Bok Choy | Roasted Veggie

SANDWICH

$8.50

Green Goddess| Chicken Salad

PICNIC BOX

$12.75

Varies by seasonal availability

Dessert

PIE

$5.00+

GELATO

$5.00+

AFFOGATO

$6.25

COOKIE

$3.00

BROWNIE

$4.00

Beans

Half pound

$15.00

Floyd's Pound

$8.00

Liquid Death

Mango

$3.50

Lime

$3.50

Berry

$3.50

Voss

500 ml

$2.50

Box Tea

Quince Eucalyptus

$10.00

Reishi Mushroom Hero

$10.00

Valerian Dream

$10.00

Ceremonial Matcha

$15.00

Syrup

Vanilla

$13.00

Hazelnut

$13.00

Simple

$13.00

Cinnamon

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice

$13.00

Sugar-free Vanilla

$13.00

Sugar-free Caramel

$13.00

BMU Mug

Green

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee roastery and full service cafe

Location

9610 North Centennial Drive, Munster, IN 46321

Directions

