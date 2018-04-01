Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Beans & Bagels

504 Reviews

$

49 E Patrick St

Frederick, MD 21701

Bulk Bagels

Single Bagel

$1.49

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$8.90

Dozen Bagels

$16.99

Croissant

$1.79

Breakfast Served All Day

Cheese Omelette

$7.10

Vegetable Omelette

$7.89

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.39

Western Omelette

$8.49

Meat Lovers Omelette

$9.59

Greek Omelette

$9.29

Vinny Special

$7.09

Pancakes

$2.59+

Strawberry Pancakes

$3.49+

Blueberry Pancakes

$3.49+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$3.49+

Two Egg & Pancake Platter

$9.99

Norwegian Omelette

$9.69

BYO Omlette

$6.29

One Egg Platter W/HomeFries

$6.25

One Egg w/ Toast

$4.59

Two Eggs Platter W/HomeFries

$8.20

Two Eggs w/ Toast

$5.89

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Bagel Sand

$4.85

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.20

Egg w/ Bacon Bagel

$6.10

Egg w/ Ham Bagel

$6.10

Egg w/ Sausage Bagel

$6.10

Egg W/ Scrapple Bagel

$6.10

Egg W/ Steak

$6.10

Egg & Cheese w/ Bacon Bagel

$6.80

Egg & Cheese w/ Ham Bagel

$6.80

Egg & Cheese w/ Sausage Bagel

$6.80

Egg & Cheese w/ Scrapple Bagel

$6.80

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.80

Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.65

Lite Cream Cheese Bagel

$2.65

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.29

Lox Spread Bagel

$4.19

Butter Bagel

$2.20

Jelly Bagel

$2.20

Butter and Jelly Bagel

$2.40

Peanut Butter Bagel

$2.85

Hummus Bagel

$3.99

Meat Only

$4.99

Egg Bread

$4.85

Egg & Cheese

$5.20

Egg w/ Bacon

$6.10

Egg w/ Ham

$6.10

Egg w/ Sausage

$6.10

Egg W/ Scrapple

$6.10

Egg & Cheese with Bacon

$6.80

Egg & Cheese with Ham

$6.80

Egg & Cheese with Sausage

$6.80

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$6.85

Scrapple, Egg & Cheese

$6.80

Meat Only

$4.99

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.95

Lite Cream Cheese

$2.95

Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.69

Butter

$2.25

Jelly

$2.25

Butter and Jelly

$2.45

Peanut Butter

$3.25

Hummus

$4.29

Egg Croissant

$5.15

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.65

Egg w/ Bacon Croissant

$6.40

Egg w/ Ham Croissant

$6.40

Egg w/ Sausage Croissant

$6.40

Egg W/ Steak Croissant

$6.40

Egg W/ Scrapple Croissant

$6.40

Egg & Cheese w/ Bacon Croissant

$7.30

Egg & Cheese w/ Ham Croissant

$7.30

Egg & Cheese w/ Sausage Croissant

$7.30

Steak, Egg & Cheese Crossiant

$7.09

Egg & Cheese W/ Scrapple

$7.30

Plain Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.10

Lite Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.10

Flavored Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.19

Butter Croissant

$2.45

Jelly Croissant

$2.45

Butter and Jelly Croissant

$2.95

Peanut Butter Croissant

$3.39

Hummus Croissant

$4.75

Meat Only

$4.99

Homemade Salads

Side Salad

$4.89

Garden Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$8.69

Chicken Platter

$8.49

Tuna Platter

$8.49

Egg Salad Platter

$7.89

Combo Platter

$9.29

Sophia Special (Chef Little Let)

$6.59

Homemade Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken Salad

$4.09

1/2 Chicken Salad Melt

$4.39

1/2 Tuna Salad

$4.29

1/2 Tuna Salad Melt

$4.49

1/2 Egg Salad

$3.89

1/2 Egg Salad Melt

$4.19

1/2 Sliced Turkey

$4.09

1/2 Sliced Ham

$4.09

1/2 Roast Beef

$4.69

1/2 Ham & Turkey Club

$4.59

1/2 Ham Club

$4.59

1/2 Turkey Club

$4.59

1/2 Roast Beef Club

$4.79

1/2 Vegetarian

$3.89

1/2 Hummus Vegetarian

$4.59

1/2 BLT

$3.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.49

1/2 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$4.19

1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.39

1/2 Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.49

Bagel Lox

$7.89

Bagel Chicken Salad

$6.79

Bagel Chicken Salad Melt

$7.39

Bagel Tuna Salad

$7.29

Bagel Tuna Salad Melt

$7.49

Bagel Egg Salad

$6.39

Bagel Egg Salad Melt

$6.69

Bagel Sliced Turkey

$6.39

Bagel Sliced Ham

$6.39

Bagel Roast Beef

$7.09

Bagel Ham & Turkey Club

$7.09

Bagel Ham Club

$7.09

Bagel Turkey Club

$7.09

Bagel Roast Beef Club

$7.39

Bagel Vegetarian

$5.99

Bagel Hummus Vegetarian

$7.19

Bagel BLT

$6.09

Bagel Grilled Cheese

$5.39

Bagel 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$6.09

Bagel Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.49

Bagel Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.69

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$6.69

BLT

$6.39

Chicken Salad

$7.19

Chicken Salad Melt

$7.79

Corned Beef Reuben

$8.19

Egg Salad

$6.89

Egg Salad Melt

$7.29

Grilled Cheese

$5.79

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.79

Gyro

$7.59

Ham & Turkey Club

$7.59

Ham Club

$7.59

Hebrew National Hot Dog

$4.09

Hummus Vegetarian

$7.49

Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions

$4.89

Jackson

$8.09

Logan

$8.39

Lox

$8.39

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.99

Roast Beef

$7.59

Roast Beef Club

$7.79

Sliced Ham

$6.79

Sliced Turkey

$6.79

Steak & Cheese

$7.89

Tuna Salad

$7.59

Tuna Salad Melt

$7.99

Turkey Club

$7.59

Turkey Reuben

$8.19

Vegetarian

$6.29

Lunch Special

$9.99

Cookie

$0.85

Mush-reuben

$7.89

Lox

$9.29

Chicken Salad

$7.69

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.39

Tuna Salad

$8.09

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.59

Egg Salad

$7.59

Egg Salad Melt

$7.69

Sliced Turkey

$7.39

Sliced Ham

$7.39

Roast Beef

$8.09

Ham & Turkey Club

$8.09

Roast Beef Club

$8.29

Vegetarian

$6.99

Hummus Vegetarian

$8.29

BLT

$7.29

Grilled Cheese

$6.69

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.09

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.59

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.79

Ham Club

$8.09

Turkey Club

$8.09

Side Items

Side Homefries

$2.95

Side Bacon

$2.85

Side Of Scrapple

$2.85

Side Of Ham

$2.85

Side Of Sausage

$2.85

Fruit Bowl

$3.99

Parfait

$3.25

Macaroni Salad

$2.89

Potato Salad

$2.89

Banana

$0.99

Candy/Nuts

$0.99

Chips

$1.50

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Xtra Egg

$1.90

Side Of Eggs (2)

$3.89

Side Of Lox

$3.59

Side Of Lox

$3.59

Mini Candy

$0.35

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.49

To Go Bowl of Soup

$6.49

Spreads

8 Oz Plain Cream Cheese

$6.00

8 Oz Lite Cream Cheese

$6.00

8 Oz Scallion

$6.00

8 Oz Regular Veggie

$6.00

8 Oz Lite Veggie

$6.00

8 Oz Sun Dried Tomato

$6.00

8 Oz Strawberry

$6.00

8 Oz Olive

$6.00

8 Oz Jalapeno Cheddar

$6.00

8 Oz Bacon Horseradish

$6.00

8 Oz Cinnamon Raisin

$6.00

8 Oz Lox Spread

$8.25

8 Oz Hummis

$8.25

Baked Goods

Cookie

$0.85

Muffin

$2.49

Cake Slice

$4.60

Lunch Special

Lunch Special Egg Salad Club

$9.99

Doc's Combo

Doc's Combo

$8.59

Bulk Items

Misc

$9.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.50

Scoop Egg Salad

$3.50

Large Tuna Salad

$8.99

Large Egg Salad

$7.99

Large Chicken Salad

$8.99

1/2 Pound Coffee

$9.99

1 Pound Coffee

$18.45

Box Coffee

$22.00

Latte

SM Espresso

$2.29

SM Macchiato

$2.89

SM Cappuccino

$4.19

SM Café Latte

$3.99

SM Café Au Lait

$3.09

SM Café Mocha

$3.99

SM Coco Café

$3.69

SM Kurts Special

$4.29

SM Café Caramel Latte

$3.99

SM Café Caramel Mocha

$4.29

SM Café Breve

$4.39

SM Café Vanilla Latte

$3.89

SM Café Orleans

$4.19

SM Café Nut Cream

$3.99

SM Café Mocha Mint

$4.29

SM Café Almond Moo

$3.99

SM Café Almond Mocha Moo

$4.29

SM Steamer

$2.39

SM Chai Latte

$3.89

SM Kahlua Kooler

$2.69

SM Dreamsicle

$2.69

SM Italian Soda/Frez

$2.49

SM Milk

$1.89

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.49

SM Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Sm London Fog

$3.99

MED Espresso

$2.29

MED Macchiato

$2.89

MED Cappuccino

$4.19

MED Café Latte

$4.49

MED Café Au Lait

$3.59

MED Café Mocha

$4.59

MED Coco Café

$4.09

MED Kurts Special

$4.99

MED Café Caramel Latte

$4.49

MED Café Caramel Mocha

$4.99

MED Café Breve

$4.79

MED Café Vanilla Latte

$4.49

MED Café Orleans

$4.89

MED Café Nut Cream

$4.59

MED Café Mocha Mint

$4.99

MED Café Almond Moo

$4.49

MED Café Almond Mocha Moo

$4.99

MED Steamer

$2.59

MED Chai Latte

$4.49

MED Kahlua Kooler

$2.99

MED Dreamsicle

$2.99

MED Italian Soda/Frez

$2.69

MED Milk

$2.09

MED Chocolate Milk

$2.99

MED Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Md London Fog

$4.49

LG Espresso

$2.59

LG Macchiato

$3.28

LG Cappuccino

$4.49

LG Café Latte

$4.99

LG Café Au Lait

$3.99

LG Café Mocha

$5.09

LG Coco Café

$4.69

LG Kurts Special

$5.19

LG Café Caramel Latte

$5.19

LG Café Caramel Mocha

$5.29

LG Café Breve

$5.19

LG Café Vanilla Latte

$5.19

LG Café Orleans

$5.29

LG Café Nut Cream

$5.19

LG Café Mocha Mint

$5.19

LG Café Almond Moo

$5.19

LG Café Almond Mocha Moo

$5.19

LG Steamer

$2.79

LG Chai Latte

$4.99

LG Kahlua Kooler

$3.39

LG Dreamsicle

$3.39

LG Italian Soda/Frez

$3.09

LG Milk

$2.49

LG Chocolate Milk

$3.39

LG Hot Chocolate

$3.39

Lg London Fog

$4.99

Coffee

Sm Coffee

$1.80

Med Coffee

$2.10

Lg Coffee

$2.30

Med Iced Tea

$2.10

Lg Iced Tea

$2.30

Sm Hot Tea

$1.80

Med Hot Tea

$2.10

Lg Hot Tea

$2.30

Travel Mug

$1.40

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Box Coffee

$19.50

Coffee Refill

$0.85

Hot Cider

$2.10

Bottled Drinks

Soda

$2.39

Iced Teas

$2.49

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Monster

$2.69

Core Power

$3.99

V-8

$2.49

La Croix

$2.49

Minute Maids

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.95

Bulk Coffee

1\2 Pound Coffee

1 Pound Coffee

$19.00

Newspapers

Frederick News Post

$2.00

Sat.& Sunday Fred. Post

$3.00

Washington Post

$3.00

Sunday Wash. Post

$5.00

Washington Post Premium Edition

$5.00

Smalls

Small T-Shirt

$19.00

Mediums

Medium T-Shirt

$19.00

Larges

Large T-Shirt

$19.00

XL

XL-T-Shirt

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

49 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Beans & Bagels image
Beans & Bagels image

