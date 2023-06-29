Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1,136 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee
No Reviews
217 North Broadway Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Milwaukee
Eagle Park Brewing Company - Hamilton St.
4.7 • 621
823 E. Hamilton Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant