Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1,136 Reviews

$$

1901 E North Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Burrito

$9.50

Roasted sweet potatoes with peppers and corn, black beans, Mexican rice, & guacamole in a flour tortilla. Side of lime cream.

Garden Salad

$8.50+

Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing. To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.

Bean & Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato

Retail Drinks

Iced Tea

Cadence Nitro

$3.49Out of stock

Chaga

$2.39

City Lights CBD Calm Tea

$3.25

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.39

Honest Tea

$1.99

Ito En

$3.39

Just Tea

$2.75

Matcha Love

$2.99

Oi Ocha Tea

$3.39Out of stock

Steaz

$2.59

Tea's Tea

$2.99

Xing

$1.99

Still Water

Chippewa 1L

$1.49

Driftless 16.9oz

$2.79

Evamor 20 oz

$2.49

Evamor 32 oz

$1.99

Evamor 64 oz

$5.29

Hint

$2.19

Ice Mountain

$0.79

Ice Mountain 33.8oz

$1.99

Liquid Death Still Water

$1.79

Moon Whistle Hop Water

$2.25

Mountain Valley Spring 16.9oz

$1.99

Mountain Valley Spring 33.8oz

$3.25

Nicolet Natural 10 oz

$0.99Out of stock

Nicolet Natural 16 oz

$0.99Out of stock

Nicolet Natural 33 oz

$1.49Out of stock

Northern Chill 16.9oz

$1.75

Northern Chill 1L

$2.15

Pristine

$0.75

Real Alkalized Water

$2.39Out of stock

Coffee

Cadence

$3.49

Chameleon Cold Crew

$4.35

Cobra Verde

$2.99

Paleo Coffee

$2.99

Paleo w/ CBD

$5.49

Thai Coffee

$3.29Out of stock

Juice

Nantucket Nectars

$1.69

Juiced Cold Press

$4.49

Alo

$2.79

RW Knudsen Apple 8 oz

$1.99

Martinelli Apple 10oz

$2.99

Weekday Lunch & Dinner

Soup

Soup

$5.50+

Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800

Chili

$5.50+

Vegan! Made with red beans, bulgur wheat, tomato, onion, celery, peppers, and some zip.

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50+

Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing. To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.

Balsamic & Gorgonzola Salad

$8.50+

Mixed greens, roasted pepitas, craisins, Wisconsin Gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette. To add available proteins, see the SIDES menu.

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

Romaine, house-made croutons and Romano cheese with our Caesar dressing.

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$10.00

Zucchini, broccoli, button mushrooms, red pepper, and onion - all grilled, with mixed greens and our Herbal Vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, local organic mushrooms, and herbal vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.50

A small garden salad with our chicken salad. Choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad Plate

$12.50

A small garden salad with our tuna salad. Choice of dressing.

Egg Salad Plate

$11.50

A small garden salad with our egg salad. Choice of dressing.

Hot Sandwiches

Balsamic Tofu Sandwich

$10.95

Balsamic-marinated tofu, spinach, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and vegenaise on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Portobello & Hummus Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled, marinated portobello mushroom cap, hummus, spinach, roasted tomato, cucumber, and red onion on a ciabatta roll. Includes a side of tahini dressing.

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$10.95

A blend of seasoned, roasted vegetables - zucchini, red pepper, mushroom, broccoli, & onion - with broiled mozzarella, in a grilled ciabatta roll that's brushed with herb olive oil.

Smoked Provolone & Roasted Tomato

$10.95

Melted smoked provolone, roasted tomatoes, spinach, and pesto mayo on ciabatta.

T.L.T.

$9.95

Grilled tempeh, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on whole wheat toast.

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Creamy fontina cheese, toasty buttered challah bread.

Smoked Turkey & Swiss Melt

$10.95

Smoked turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye.

Tuna Melt

$11.50

House-made tuna salad, melted brick cheese, tamari sunflower seeds, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast (plain, or with today's marinade), lettuce, tomato, mayo, and scallions on a pretzel roll.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Cajun rubbed grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a pretzel roll.

Reuben

$11.95+

Choice of protein, with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our vegan 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.

Walnut Burger

$10.50

Seasoned walnut-cheese patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun. (walnut patty contains gluten & dairy)

Cold Sandwiches

Hummus & Vegetable Wrap

$9.50

A wheat tortilla stuffed with baby spinach, tabouli, tomato, cucumber, and hummus. Side of tahini dressing.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Our egg salad, tamari sunflower seeds, lettuce, and tomato on wheat bread.

Chicken Pinenut Sandwich

$10.95

Our chicken pinenut salad, made with lemon-shallot mayonnaise. On white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Roast Turkey Club

$10.50

House-roasted turkey breast, roasted tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and pesto mayo on sliced challah bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Our tuna salad has capers, dill and red onion. Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Cold Smoked Turkey & Swiss

$10.50

Smoked turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese on rye.

Bag Lunch (add fruit salad, potato salad and cookie)

$4.50

Burritos

Basic Burrito

$8.00

Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, & tomato in a flour tortilla.

Works Burrito

$8.50

Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, & sour cream in a flour tortilla

Super Burrito

$9.50

Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream, & guacamole in a flour tortilla.

Black Bean Burrito

$8.50

Black beans, Mexican rice, onion, tomato, black olives, & guacamole in a flour tortilla

Sweet Potato Burrito

$9.50

Roasted sweet potatoes with peppers and corn, black beans, Mexican rice, & guacamole in a flour tortilla. Side of lime cream.

Bean & Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole in a flour tortilla

Fajita, Quesa, Tosta

Fajitas

Sautéed red onion, green and red bell pepper, in a rich fajita marinade. Served with our black bean dip, guacamole, and tortillas.

Quesadilla

A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato, scallions, and black olives.

Black Bean Tostadas

$9.50

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded lettuce, black beans, queso blanco, tomatoes, scallions, & black olives.

Sides

Mexi Plate

$4.50

Brown rice with peppers and corn, guacamole, and El Rey chips.

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Hummus

$1.00

Side Lime Cream

$0.85

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Vegan Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Balsamic Tofu

$4.50

Side Beans

$1.00

Side Chicken Salad

$4.00

Side Egg Salad

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Grilled Portobello

$4.50

Side Roasted Turkey

$2.00

Side Tempeh

$3.00

Side Tuna Salad

$4.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Fruit Salad

$1.50+

Side Grilled Vegetables

$3.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Pickle Spear

$0.25

Cup Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$0.50+

Side Chips

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread (2pc)

$1.50

Side Mexican Rice

$1.50+

Side Pita Bread

$0.75

Side Roll

$0.50

Side Tortillas

$0.75

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee & espresso drinks

Coffee To Go

$2.25+

Cold-Brew Iced Coffee

$4.95

Red Eye

$3.50

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Espresso

$2.95+

Americano

$3.50

Espresso diluted with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.95+

Made with Omanhene cocoa powder

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Black iced tea and our cherry lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.50

Black iced tea, SporTea, or Cranberry SporTea

Masala Chai Tea

$4.50+

Spiced tea concentrate with steamed milk

Rishi Tea

$4.00

Turmeric Ginger Chai Tea

$4.50+

Turmeric-ginger spiced tea concentrate with steamed milk

Sweet Matcha Latte

$4.75

Smoothies

Made to order, blended with ice

Banana Coconut Smoothie

$6.95

Banana, pineapple-mango juice

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.95

Blueberry, banana, yogurt, honey

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$6.95

Chocolate soy milk and banana

Coconut Kale Smoothie

$6.95

Kale, mango, banana, coconut water

Five Fruit Smoothie

$6.95

Strawberry, banana, cherry, apple, orange

Mango Banana Smoothie

$6.95

Mango and banana

Peach Smoothie

$6.95

Peach, yogurt, honey

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.95

Strawberry, honey, yogurt

Super Green

$6.95

Spinach, banana, cherry, apple, orange

Juices

Carrot Juice

$3.50+

Carrot Blend

$3.50+

Orange Rabbit

$3.50+

Electric Green

$7.00+

Cherry Lemonade

$3.00

Made with fresh lemon and Door County cherry juices

Hot Spiced Cider

$2.50+

House-spiced with flavors like clove, cardamom, orange, and cinnamon

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Dessert

Cake

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Daily Cake

$6.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Killer Chocolate Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$6.50Out of stock

Vegan Cake

$6.50

Cake Store Square

$6.95Out of stock

Cake Store Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$5.00

Cherry Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Kids

Kid's Burritos

A kid's sized burrito that comes with some fruit salad, and choice of chips.

K Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Pinto beans and queso blanco

Kids Chicken & Cheese Burrito

$4.50

Salsa-chicken and queso blanco

Kid's Quesadillas

Kid's sized quesadilla that comes with some fruit salad and choice of chips.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Just cheese!

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Salsa-chicken and queso blanco

Kid's Sandwiches

Comes with some fruit salad and choice of chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Wheat bread, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, and mayo

Kids Pita Pizza

$5.00

Pita bread with house red sauce and melted cheese.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

