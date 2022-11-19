Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beans & Burritos

99 Reviews

919 FABENS RD

SUITE F

Fabens, TX 79838

Popular Items

Brisket
Eggs w/Bacon
Asado

All Day Burritos

Eggs w/Chorizo

$3.50

Eggs w/Bacon

$3.50

Eggs a la mexicana

$3.50

Egg w/Sausage

$3.50

Eggs w/Spam

$3.50

Eggs

$3.50

Papas w/Spam

$3.50

Papas c/queso & Green Chile

$3.50

Papas w/Chorizo

$3.50

Papas a la mexicana

$3.50

Beans w/Bacon

$3.50

Beans w/chorizo

$3.50

Beans w/ Cheese

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Red Chile/Chile Rojo

$3.75

Green Chile/Chile Verde

$3.75

Rajas con queso

$3.75

Chicharron Verde

$3.75

Picadillo

$3.75

Mole

$3.75

Pollo a la Mexicana

$3.95

Chile Relleno

$3.75

Arriero

$3.75

Asado

$3.75

Brisket

$4.00

Carne Asada

$4.00

Barbacoa

$4.00Out of stock

Eggs & Winne

$3.50

Winnie en colorado

$3.50

Sides

Tortilla Chips and Chile con Queso

$4.50

chips and 8oz queso

Chile con Queso

$1.49

Tortilla chips

$1.49

Dessert

Arroz con leche COLD

$3.49

Arroz con leche HOT

$3.49

Grandma’s cookies

$1.25

Tortillas

Bag of tortillas

$4.00

Ice bag

Ice bag

$1.85

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99+

Ice Coffee

$3.49+

Café de Olla

$2.49+

Hot chocolate

$1.49+

Frozen hot chocolate

$2.99+

Chocolate Abuelita

$1.49+

Mazapan

$2.99+

Vanilla Bean

$2.99+

Tres Leches

$2.99+

Duvalin

$2.99+

Frappes

Mazapan

$3.49+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Caramel Frapp

$3.49+

Vanilla bean frappe

$3.49+

Nuez

$3.49+

White Chocolate Moca with Sweet-cream Foam

$3.49+

Mocha Frappe

$3.49+

Aguas Frescas

Melón/Cantaloupe

$2.25+

12oz

Limón/lime

$2.25+

Horchata

$3.25

Teas

Chamomile

$1.99+

12oz

Mint

$1.99+

12oz

Peppermint

$1.99+

Green tea

$1.99+

12oz

Iced unsweet tea

$1.99+

Iced sweet tea

$1.99+

Jasmine tea

$1.99+

Hot Chai Large

$2.15

24oz

Hot Chai Medium

$1.85

16oz

Chai

$1.99+

12oz

Slushies

Slush

$4.00

Mexican Coke

Water

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Coke (American)

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Can sodas

Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

diet coke

$1.25

dr pepper

$1.25

Cup of ice

Cup of ice

$0.50

Mugs

Mugs

$12.00

T-Shirts

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

Nachos

B&B Regular Nachos

$7.50

B&B Small Nachos

$5.50

Small plain nachos

$4.00

Regular plain nachos

$5.99

Quesadillas

B&B Full Quesadilla

$7.00

B&B Half Quesadilla

$4.50

Quesadilla plain half

$3.50

Quesadilla plain full

$5.25

Chips

Cheetos Crunchy

$1.25

Cheetos Flamin hot (hot cheetos)

$1.25

Cheetos Flamin hot LIMON

$1.25

Chester's Fries Flamin hot

$1.25

Doritos Cool ranch (blue)

$1.25

Doritos Flamin hot nacho

$1.25

Dotritos Nacho cheese (red)

$1.25

Fritos Original

$1.25

Funyuns Flamin hot

$1.25

Lay's BBQ

$1.25

Lay's Classic

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Beans, burritos and more!

Location

919 FABENS RD, SUITE F, Fabens, TX 79838

Directions

