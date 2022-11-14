Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beans Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

21 Taft Hwy

Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boxed Lunch Meals
World Famous Club
Breakfast Burrito

Bakery

PRE-ORDER Dozen Dinner Rolls

PRE-ORDER Dozen Dinner Rolls

$4.99

PRE-ORDER only. Available for pickup Monday November 21st, Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd

PRE-ORDER Holiday Pie

PRE-ORDER Holiday Pie

PRE-ORDER only. Available for pickup Monday November 21st, Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd

Donut

Donut

$1.49

All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.

Danish

Danish

$2.99
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.99
Half Dozen-Your Choice

Half Dozen-Your Choice

$8.99

All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.

Half Dozen Assortment-Bakers Choice

Half Dozen Assortment-Bakers Choice

$8.99

All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! We will assort you a half dozen of our finest donuts.

Dozen Donuts-Your Choice

Dozen Donuts-Your Choice

$16.99

All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.

Dozen Donut Assortment-Bakers Choice

Dozen Donut Assortment-Bakers Choice

$16.99

All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! We will assort you a dozen of our finest donuts.

Bean Bites

Bean Bites

$2.10+
Texan Donut

Texan Donut

$7.99
Beans Loaf Country White

Beans Loaf Country White

$3.99
Beans Loaf Sourdough

Beans Loaf Sourdough

$4.49
Beans Loaf Ancient Grain

Beans Loaf Ancient Grain

$4.99
Cookies

Cookies

$1.79+
Brownie

Brownie

$2.99
Muffin

Muffin

$2.99
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$3.99
Half Dozen Muffins

Half Dozen Muffins

$16.69

We can assort the half dozen with our most popular options, or you can specify what you would like below.

Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$6.99
Dozen Muffins

Dozen Muffins

$29.99

We can assort the dozen with our most popular options, or you can specify what you would like below.

Dozen Brownies

$24.99

Full Tray Brownies

$45.99
Happy Birthday Donut PRE-ORDER ONLY

Happy Birthday Donut PRE-ORDER ONLY

$26.99

Available for Pre-Order only (Latest time is 5pm the day before, Pickup Monday must be in before Saturday 5pm) This 13" donut will feed approximately 15-20 kids! Choose your icing colour, and write in the description the name you would like on it. (Regular sized Donut is for size reference only, not included in the purchase)

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese on Sourdough Toast.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, and American Cheese on an Everything Bagel.

Ham Egg & Brie

Ham Egg & Brie

$5.99

Ham, Egg, and Creamy Brie Cheese on Ancient Grain Toast.

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Egg, and American Cheese on a Plain Bagel.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.49

2 Eggs with Bacon, and American Cheese in a Tortilla.

Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$2.29
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Non-Fat Greek Yogurt topped with fresh Strawberries & Blueberries with a side cup of our handmade Granola (sugar free & gluten free!)

Right Side Up

Right Side Up

$8.99

Available 6-11am. 2 Eggs cooked to your choice, with your choice of Meat (Bacon, Sausage Patties, Ham, or Goetta) , Seasoned Country Potatoes, and Buttered Sourdough Toast.

Contractor

$11.99

Available 6-11am. 4 Eggs, your choice of meat (Bacon, Sausage Patties, Ham, or Goetta), side of potatoes & 2 slices of sourdough toast

Napoleons Feast Omelette

Napoleons Feast Omelette

$8.99

Available 6-11am. 3 Egg Omelette with ham, swiss, mushrooms, onion, and tomato. Comes with side of seasoned country potatoes and 2 slices of ancient grain.

Sticks To Your Ribs (Oatmeal)

Sticks To Your Ribs (Oatmeal)

$7.99

Available 6-11am. Steel Cut Oats topped with Bananas, cranberries, pecans, cinnamon, and sugar. Comes with a cup of milk, and 2 slices of sourdough toast.

All Y'all Biscuits & Gravy

All Y'all Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Available 6-11am. 1 biscuit split and topped with sausage gravy, with a side of seasoned country potatoes

Waffles

Waffles

$7.99

Available 6-11am. 1 full waffle with maple syrup, and your choice of meat

Jr. Right Side Up

Jr. Right Side Up

$6.49

Available 6-11am. 1 Egg, 1 Strip of Bacon, Side of Potatoes, and 1 Slice of Toasted Sourdough

Jr. Waffle

Jr. Waffle

$6.49

Available 6-11am. 1/2 of a Waffle with Maple Syrup, and 1 Strip of Bacon

Jr. Waffle Sundae

Jr. Waffle Sundae

$6.49

Available 6-11am. 1/2 of a Waffle topped with Strawberry syrup and Whipped Cream

Jr. All Y'all Biscuit & Gravy

Jr. All Y'all Biscuit & Gravy

$6.49

Available 6-11am. 1/2 of a biscuit covered with sausage gravy and a side of potatoes

Sides

Lunch

Boxed Lunch Meals

Boxed Lunch Meals

Box includes choice of Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Bakery Treat of the Day, Chips, and a Drink!

World Famous Club

World Famous Club

$8.99+

Full Club- Sourdough Bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Sauce (Roasted Red Pepper Mayo), Lettuce, Tomato. Comes with a Pickle Spear, and Bakery Treat of the Day.

Bacon Cheddar Chicken

Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$8.99+

Full Bacon Cheddar Chicken- Country White Roll, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with a Pickle Spear and Bakery Treat of the Day.

Smokin' Turkey

Smokin' Turkey

$6.99+

Applewood smoked turkey on our artisan French bread with house sauce(roasted red pepper mayo), habañero jack cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato Served with a Pickle Spear, Bakery Treat of the Day.

Chipotle Turkey Melt

Chipotle Turkey Melt

$7.99+

Fresh sourdough bread heated and layered with turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, & chipotle mayo Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

BBQ

BBQ

$7.99+

Pulled pork smothered in Sweet Baby Rays Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, between a fresh-grilled French roll and topped with French-fried onion straws. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99+

Creamy chicken salad made with white meat on our lightly grilled ancient grain bread with a bed of lettuce & tomato Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Reuben

Reuben

$7.99+

Fresh salted rye piled high with all-natural corn beef and smothered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & mustard aioli. Comes with a Pickle Spear, and Bakery Treat of the Day.

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99+

Fresh baked roll grilled and loaded with gourmet ham and Swiss cheese topped off with cool, crisp lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Cilantro Lime Chicken Tacos

Cilantro Lime Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Two warm Flour Tortillas filled with seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, white Cheddar Cheese, and house made Cilantro Lime Dressing; served with Chips, sour cream, and fresh Pico de Gallo.

BLT

BLT

$5.99

Sourdough Bread, Tomato, Lettuce, Crisp Bacon, and Mayo. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sourdough Bread filled with melty American Cheese. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Avocado Salmon Wrap

Avocado Salmon Wrap

$8.99+

Fresh spring mix, avocado, Grilled Chicken topped with cheddar cheese, house sauce, and tomato rolled up in a fresh tortilla. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99+

A fresh tortilla filled with chicken, romaine lettuce, hardwood smoked bacon, multigrain croutons, shaved Italian cheeses & Caesar dressing Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day

Kid's Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

White bread filled with Turkey and American cheese. Served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$5.99

White bread filled with Ham and American cheese. Served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sourdough bread filled with melted American cheese. Served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.

Kid's PB&J

$6.99
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99+

Chicken, bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese served atop romaine lettuce with green onion, carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, croutons, egg & choice of dressing on the side. Served with a chunk of Cheesy Italian Focaccia Bread

Pecan Chicken Spring Salad

Pecan Chicken Spring Salad

$7.99+

A Spring Lettuce mixture served with Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Celery, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing on the side. Served with a chunk of Cheesy Italian Focaccia Bread

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed with cucumbers, carrots, fresh tomato, celery and topped with green onions, multigrain croutons & choice of dressing on the side. Served with a chunk of Cheesy Italian Focaccia Bread

Soup

Soup

$4.99+
Chips

Chips

$1.69

Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.59+
Latte

Latte

$4.99+

Mocha

$5.19+

Chai Latte

$4.99+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.59+
Matcha

Matcha

$4.99+

Americano

$3.99+

Cappuccino

$4.99+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.59+
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.69+

20 oz. Soda

$2.29

Frappe

$4.99+
Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.99+
Juice

Juice

$2.29

Milk

$2.29
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.80
Water

Water

Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99+
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.99
Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.99
Sundae

Sundae

$3.99+
Skillet Sundaes

Skillet Sundaes

$6.99+

Merchandise

Dog Biscuit

Dog Biscuit

$7.99+
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$2.99
Granola

Granola

$3.99+
Honey

Honey

$3.99+
Plain Beans T-Shirt

Plain Beans T-Shirt

$8.00
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00
Campfire Mug

Campfire Mug

$13.99

Catering

Coffee Canteen

Coffee Canteen

$14.99

Fresh Medium Roast Caribou Coffee in a Canteen that serves 8-10 people! Comes with cups, Lids, Sweeteners, Creamers, and Stir Sticks

Sandwich/Wrap Tray

Sandwich/Wrap Tray

$69.99

Tray Includes: 2 Club 2 Turkey Cheddar 2 Caesar Wraps 2 Ham & Swiss All cut in half. Comes with pickle spears, 2 dozen donut holes and plates/cutlery. Serves 8-10 **Must be ordered 24 hours in advance. Saturday orders are not guaranteed, and should be called prior to ordering for confirmation.**

Chips

Chips

$1.39

Add as many bags of chips as you need and we will assort them based on the most popular flavour!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

21 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Directions

Gallery
Beans Cafe & Bakery image
Beans Cafe & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moonbird
orange starNo Reviews
100 Arbor Dr Dry Ridge, KY 41035
View restaurantnext
Belle's Smokin BBQ
orange star5.0 • 227
112 N Main st Williamstown, KY 41097
View restaurantnext
Dockside Pizza and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
290 Boat Dock Rd Williamstown, KY 41097
View restaurantnext
Longnecks Sports Grill - Richwood
orange starNo Reviews
12919 Frogtown Connector Union, KY 41094
View restaurantnext
Jewell's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Main Street Warsaw, KY 41095
View restaurantnext
Crewitts Creek
orange starNo Reviews
2037 Centennial BLVD Independence, KY 41051
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dry Ridge
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston