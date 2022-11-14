Beans Cafe & Bakery
21 Taft Hwy
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Popular Items
Bakery
PRE-ORDER Dozen Dinner Rolls
PRE-ORDER only. Available for pickup Monday November 21st, Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd
PRE-ORDER Holiday Pie
PRE-ORDER only. Available for pickup Monday November 21st, Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd
Donut
All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.
Danish
Apple Fritter
Half Dozen-Your Choice
All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.
Half Dozen Assortment-Bakers Choice
All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! We will assort you a half dozen of our finest donuts.
Dozen Donuts-Your Choice
All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.
Dozen Donut Assortment-Bakers Choice
All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! We will assort you a dozen of our finest donuts.
Bean Bites
Texan Donut
Beans Loaf Country White
Beans Loaf Sourdough
Beans Loaf Ancient Grain
Cookies
Brownie
Muffin
Half Dozen Bagels
Half Dozen Muffins
We can assort the half dozen with our most popular options, or you can specify what you would like below.
Dozen Bagels
Dozen Muffins
We can assort the dozen with our most popular options, or you can specify what you would like below.
Dozen Brownies
Full Tray Brownies
Happy Birthday Donut PRE-ORDER ONLY
Available for Pre-Order only (Latest time is 5pm the day before, Pickup Monday must be in before Saturday 5pm) This 13" donut will feed approximately 15-20 kids! Choose your icing colour, and write in the description the name you would like on it. (Regular sized Donut is for size reference only, not included in the purchase)
Breakfast
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese on Sourdough Toast.
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg, and American Cheese on an Everything Bagel.
Ham Egg & Brie
Ham, Egg, and Creamy Brie Cheese on Ancient Grain Toast.
Egg & Cheese
Egg, and American Cheese on a Plain Bagel.
Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs with Bacon, and American Cheese in a Tortilla.
Toasted Bagel
Yogurt Parfait
Non-Fat Greek Yogurt topped with fresh Strawberries & Blueberries with a side cup of our handmade Granola (sugar free & gluten free!)
Right Side Up
Available 6-11am. 2 Eggs cooked to your choice, with your choice of Meat (Bacon, Sausage Patties, Ham, or Goetta) , Seasoned Country Potatoes, and Buttered Sourdough Toast.
Contractor
Available 6-11am. 4 Eggs, your choice of meat (Bacon, Sausage Patties, Ham, or Goetta), side of potatoes & 2 slices of sourdough toast
Napoleons Feast Omelette
Available 6-11am. 3 Egg Omelette with ham, swiss, mushrooms, onion, and tomato. Comes with side of seasoned country potatoes and 2 slices of ancient grain.
Sticks To Your Ribs (Oatmeal)
Available 6-11am. Steel Cut Oats topped with Bananas, cranberries, pecans, cinnamon, and sugar. Comes with a cup of milk, and 2 slices of sourdough toast.
All Y'all Biscuits & Gravy
Available 6-11am. 1 biscuit split and topped with sausage gravy, with a side of seasoned country potatoes
Waffles
Available 6-11am. 1 full waffle with maple syrup, and your choice of meat
Jr. Right Side Up
Available 6-11am. 1 Egg, 1 Strip of Bacon, Side of Potatoes, and 1 Slice of Toasted Sourdough
Jr. Waffle
Available 6-11am. 1/2 of a Waffle with Maple Syrup, and 1 Strip of Bacon
Jr. Waffle Sundae
Available 6-11am. 1/2 of a Waffle topped with Strawberry syrup and Whipped Cream
Jr. All Y'all Biscuit & Gravy
Available 6-11am. 1/2 of a biscuit covered with sausage gravy and a side of potatoes
Sides
Lunch
Boxed Lunch Meals
Box includes choice of Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Bakery Treat of the Day, Chips, and a Drink!
World Famous Club
Full Club- Sourdough Bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Sauce (Roasted Red Pepper Mayo), Lettuce, Tomato. Comes with a Pickle Spear, and Bakery Treat of the Day.
Bacon Cheddar Chicken
Full Bacon Cheddar Chicken- Country White Roll, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with a Pickle Spear and Bakery Treat of the Day.
Smokin' Turkey
Applewood smoked turkey on our artisan French bread with house sauce(roasted red pepper mayo), habañero jack cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato Served with a Pickle Spear, Bakery Treat of the Day.
Chipotle Turkey Melt
Fresh sourdough bread heated and layered with turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, & chipotle mayo Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
BBQ
Pulled pork smothered in Sweet Baby Rays Chipotle Citrus BBQ sauce, between a fresh-grilled French roll and topped with French-fried onion straws. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy chicken salad made with white meat on our lightly grilled ancient grain bread with a bed of lettuce & tomato Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Reuben
Fresh salted rye piled high with all-natural corn beef and smothered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & mustard aioli. Comes with a Pickle Spear, and Bakery Treat of the Day.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Fresh baked roll grilled and loaded with gourmet ham and Swiss cheese topped off with cool, crisp lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Cilantro Lime Chicken Tacos
Two warm Flour Tortillas filled with seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, white Cheddar Cheese, and house made Cilantro Lime Dressing; served with Chips, sour cream, and fresh Pico de Gallo.
BLT
Sourdough Bread, Tomato, Lettuce, Crisp Bacon, and Mayo. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Grilled Cheese
Sourdough Bread filled with melty American Cheese. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Avocado Salmon Wrap
Fresh spring mix, avocado, Grilled Chicken topped with cheddar cheese, house sauce, and tomato rolled up in a fresh tortilla. Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A fresh tortilla filled with chicken, romaine lettuce, hardwood smoked bacon, multigrain croutons, shaved Italian cheeses & Caesar dressing Served with a pickle spear and bakery treat of the day
Kid's Turkey & Cheese
White bread filled with Turkey and American cheese. Served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.
Kid's Ham & Cheese
White bread filled with Ham and American cheese. Served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Sourdough bread filled with melted American cheese. Served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese served with a pickle spear, bakery treat of the day, bag of chips, and a drink.
Kid's PB&J
Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese served atop romaine lettuce with green onion, carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, croutons, egg & choice of dressing on the side. Served with a chunk of Cheesy Italian Focaccia Bread
Pecan Chicken Spring Salad
A Spring Lettuce mixture served with Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Celery, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing on the side. Served with a chunk of Cheesy Italian Focaccia Bread
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with cucumbers, carrots, fresh tomato, celery and topped with green onions, multigrain croutons & choice of dressing on the side. Served with a chunk of Cheesy Italian Focaccia Bread
Soup
Chips
Drinks
Merchandise
Catering
Coffee Canteen
Fresh Medium Roast Caribou Coffee in a Canteen that serves 8-10 people! Comes with cups, Lids, Sweeteners, Creamers, and Stir Sticks
Sandwich/Wrap Tray
Tray Includes: 2 Club 2 Turkey Cheddar 2 Caesar Wraps 2 Ham & Swiss All cut in half. Comes with pickle spears, 2 dozen donut holes and plates/cutlery. Serves 8-10 **Must be ordered 24 hours in advance. Saturday orders are not guaranteed, and should be called prior to ordering for confirmation.**
Chips
Add as many bags of chips as you need and we will assort them based on the most popular flavour!
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
21 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge, KY 41035