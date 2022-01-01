Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bean's Ice Cream- Gloucester Gloucester

review star

No reviews yet

7G84+W3 Gloucester Point, Virginia

Gloucester, VA 23062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pint
Medium
Brownie Sundae

Ice Cream

Small

Small

$3.00

small ice cream

Medium

Medium

$5.00

medium ice cream

Large

Large

$6.00

large ice cream

Pint

Pint

$6.50

pint of ice cream

Quart

Quart

$13.00Out of stock

quart of ice cream

Milkshakes

Classic Milkshake

Classic Milkshake

$6.00

Choose your ice cream flavor and make it a shake.

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding ice cream and Graham Central Station blended together to create a smooth Banana Cream Pie Shake. Topped with whipped cream.

Banana Split Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Banana pudding, chocolate & strawberry ice creams blended together to make a banana split flavored shake. Topped with shipped cream and a cherry.

Bean's Bonfire Shake

$6.00

Graham central station ice cream, vanilla ice cream, mini marshmallows & mini chocolate chis in a shake. Topped with whipped cream & mini chocolate chips.

Belle's Caramel Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream & caramel shake.

Cherry Coke Slush

$6.00Out of stock

Cherry Pie Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie Shake

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream and Graham Central Station blended together to create a smooth Chocolate Cream Pie Shake. Topped with whipped cream & a drizzle of hot fudge.

Cold Brew Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream & cold brew coffee shake.

Cold Brew Shake

$6.00

Cold brew coffee blended together with your choice of Hershey's Premium Ice Cream.

Frozen Coffee Shake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream & cold brew coffee shake.

Lemon Cream Slush

$6.00

Maccuccino

$6.00

Oreo Cream Pie Shake

$6.00

Cookies & Cream ice cream and Graham Central Station blended together to create a smooth Oreo Cream Pie Shake. Topped with whipped cream & crushed Oreos.

Peaches & Cream Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie Shake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cup ice cream and Graham Central Station blended together to create a smooth Peanut Butter Pie Shake. Topped with whipped cream & a drizzle of hot fudge.

Pecan Pie Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan ice cream and Graham Central Station blended together to create a smooth Pecan Pie Shake. Topped with whipped cream & caramel drizzle.

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$6.00

Raspberry Cream Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade Slush

$6.00Out of stock

Teagan's Thin Mint Shake

$6.00

Minty Mint Chip Ice Cream & hot fudge shake. Topped with a chocolate cookie wafer.

Unicorn Slush Shake

$6.00

Cotton candy ice cream, sprite & sprinkles shake. Topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.

Specials

Austrailian Spider Float

Austrailian Spider Float

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream with sprite poured over into a float, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Two bite sized brownies, you choose the flavor of ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry.

Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00

You choose the flavor of ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry.

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Your choice of ice cream, between two collossal chocolate chip cookies.

Apple Cider Float

$6.00

Apple Cider poured over premium vanilla ice cream & topped with whipped cream & a drizzle of caramel.

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream with either root beer, coke or sprite poured over.

Teagan's Thin Mint sundae

Teagan's Thin Mint sundae

$5.00

Minty mint chip ice cream, topped with hot fudge & a chocolate cookie wafer.

Vanilla Sundae

$5.00

Extras

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$1.00
Cookie-Made By Cookie Text

Cookie-Made By Cookie Text

$2.00
Brownie-Made by Cookie Text

Brownie-Made by Cookie Text

$2.00

Pup Cup

$1.00

Cake Cone

Ice Cream Cakes

Over a pound of your favorite Hershey's Premium Ice Cream & selection of toppings handcrafted & packaged into your individual ice cream cake.
Brown Butter Bourbon Cake

Brown Butter Bourbon Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Hershey's Brown Butter Bourbon Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Caramel, Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping

Brownie Batter Bite Cake

Brownie Batter Bite Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Hershey's Better Brownie Batter Ice Cream, Made with Cookie Text Brownies, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Fudge & Whipped Topping

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Hershey's Birthday Batter Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Caramel, Fudge, Sprinkles, Whipped Topping

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Hershey's Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Made with Cookie Text Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping

Cookies & Cream Cake

Cookies & Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Hershey's Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Oreo Pieces, Fudge, Whipped Topping

Minty Fudge Cake

Minty Fudge Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Hershey's Minty Mint Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Classic Hot Chocolate

Classic Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Premium Hot Chocolate.

Bottled Water/Soda

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

Classic Hot Chocolate

Classic Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Premium Hot Chocolate.

Create Your Own

$5.00

You start with our premium hot chocolate & a colossal mound of whipped cream and add up from there. The price includes up to 4 toppings from our hot chocolate toppings menu. (Chocolate Chip Cookie & Peppermint Bark additional charges.)

Peppermint

$4.00

Premium Hot Chocolate made with crushed peppermint to create a smooth-peppermint taste.

Peppermint Mocha

$4.00

Premium hot chocolate with crushed peppermint and mocha syrup.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler

$5.00

Premium Hot Chocolate topped with a colossal amount of whipped cream and all your Hanukkah favorites.... blue & white sprinkles, chocolate covered pretzels & Hanukkah gelt!

Buddy The Elf

Buddy The Elf

$5.00

Premium hot chocolate topped with whipped cream.... mini pop tarts, fruity pebbles, mini M&Ms, Oreos & mini marshmallows!

Christmas Cocoa

$5.00

Premium Hot Chocolate topped with a colossal amount of whipped cream and red & green sprinkles, peppermint pieces & finished with a full size candy cane!

Christmas Unicorn

$5.00

Premium Hot Chocolate topped with a colossal amount of whipped cream, a unicorn lollipop, unicorn sprinkles & mini marshmallows!

Reindeer

$5.00

Premium Hot Chocolate topped with a colossal amount of whipped cream and red & green sprinkles, two mini chocolate covered pretzel ears & a red candy nose!

Peppermint Bark

$5.00

Take Home Kits

Brownie Sundae Take Home Kit

Brownie Sundae Take Home Kit

$25.00

8 mini brownies, 2 pints of your choice of ice cream, 3 toppings

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Take Home Kit

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Take Home Kit

$20.00

1 pint of your choice of ice cream, 8 collosal chocolate chip cookies, 3 toppings

Ice Cream Party Take Home Kit

Ice Cream Party Take Home Kit

$25.00

3 pints of your choice of ice cream, 5 toppings, 4 cake cones (upgrade to waffle cones for an extra charge)

Root Float Take Home Kit

Root Float Take Home Kit

$20.00

root beer for four, cups, straws & a quart of vanilla ice cream

Vinyl Stickers

Vinyl Stickers

$1.00

Tumbler

Tumbler

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bean's Ice Cream is a family owned ice cream shop serving Hershey's Ice Cream & Canvas Coffeehouse Coffee. We also have an extensive hot chocolate menu that runs from the day after Thanksgiving until the end of March! We cater to the allergy community by offering safe options for those who have dietary restrictions.

7G84+W3 Gloucester Point, Virginia, Gloucester, VA 23062

Bean's Ice Cream- Gloucester image
Bean's Ice Cream- Gloucester image
Bean's Ice Cream- Gloucester image

