Dessert & Ice Cream

Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson

review star

No reviews yet

475 Wythe Creek Road

Suite M

Poquoson, VA 23662

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Small
Classic Shake
Pint

Ice Cream

Hershey's Ice Cream served by Bean's Ice Cream in Poquoson, VA. Allergy friendly.
Small

Small

$4.00

The BIGGEST small ice cream you will ever get anywhere! Approx. 8 ounces of your choice of one flavor of premium ice cream.

Medium

Medium

$5.00

A medium ice cream with approx. 11 ounces of your choice of one or two flavors of premium ice cream.

Large

Large

$6.00

A large ice cream with approx. 13 ounces of your choice of one, two or THREE flavors of premium ice cream.

Pint

Pint

$7.00

pint of ice cream - 16 ounces of premium ice cream. Hand packed and made to order.

Quart

Quart

$13.00

quart of ice cream - 32 ounces of premium ice cream. Hand packed and made to order.

Ice Cream Flight

Have you ever wanted to try more than just one flavor?!? How about an ICE CREAM FLIGHT?!?!? Choose 6 of your favorite Hershey's Ice Cream Flavors. Each flight comes with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Ice Cream Flight

Ice Cream Flight

$8.00

Try 6 different flavors for 1 price! Served with a side of whipped cream & sprinkles.

Extras

Brownie: Made by Cookie Text

$2.00

Choc Chip Cookie: Made by Cookie Text

$2.00

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Color Changing Spoon

$0.25

Classic Milkshakes

Any one flavor of ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake.
Classic Shake

Classic Shake

$6.00

Any one flavor of ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake.

Specialty Milkshakes

One of our signature milkshakes.

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$6.00

A combination of Banana Pudding & Graham Central Station Ice Creams. Topped with whipped cream & Caramel.

Banana Split Milkshake

$6.00

banana pudding, chocolate & strawberry ice cream shake. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.

Bean's Bonfire

$6.00

a great mix of graham central station and vanilla ice cream, mini marshmallows & chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream

Belle's Caramel Milkshake

$6.00

vanilla ice cream with caramel

Cherry Pie Shake

$6.00

Black Cherry & Graham Central Station ice creams blended together with milk... creating something that will make you believe you are eating a cherry pie! Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.

Chocolate Cream Pie Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream, mixed with Graham Central Station into a delicious shake. Topped with whipped cream & a drizzle of hot fudge.

Lemon Cream Shake

$6.00

Lemon sorbet & vanilla ice cream mixed to perfection into a smooth creamy shake. Topped with whipped cream.

Orange Cream Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Sherbet & Vanilla Ice Cream blended into a creamy dreamsicle shake. Topped with whipped cream.

Oreo Cream Pie Shake

$6.00

Cookie & Cream Ice Cream and Graham Central Station blended together into a delicious pie shake. Topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreos.

Peaches & Cream Shake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie Shake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream and Graham Central Station blended into a yummy peanut butter pie shake. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of hot fudge.

Pecan Pie Shake

$6.00

Butter Pecan Ice Cream & Graham Central Station blended into a yummy pecan pie shake! Topped with whipped cream and caramel.

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$6.00

Pumpkin Ice Cream and Graham Central Station blended into an amazing pumpkin pie shake. Topped with whipped cream.

Raspberry Cream Shake

$6.00

Raspberry sorbet & Vanilla ice cream shake. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

Teagan's Thin Mint Shake

$6.00

Minty Mint Chip Ice Cream & hot fudge shake. Topped with a chocolate wafer cookie & more hot fudge.

Frankenstein Milkshake

Frankenstein Milkshake

$6.00

Minty Mint Milkshake with Oreo pieces throughout, covered in fudge and topped with whipped cream.

Cold Brew Shakes

Our premium ice cream shakes made with cold brew coffee in place of milk.
Cold Brew Shake

Cold Brew Shake

$6.00

Our premium ice cream shakes made with cold brew coffee in place of milk.

Maccachinno

$6.00

cappuccino crunch ice cream, cold brew and hot fudge shake

Malted Shakes

Your favorite flavors, MALTED!

Malted Shake

$7.00

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00

Approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Topped with hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT brownie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!

Choc Chip Cookie Sundae

$7.00

We start out with one giant COOKIE TEXT chocolate chip cookie and top it with approx. 10 ounces of any flavor ice cream. Add on the hot fudge, whipped cream & a cherry. More than 16 ounces of deliciousness!!

Dirt Sundae

Dirt Sundae

$6.00

Oreo crumbles, fudge, chocolate ice cream & sour gummy worms!!

Cookies

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Your choice of ice cream, between two Cookie Text Cookies.

Floats

Your choice of sprite, coke or root beer poured over premium Vanilla ice cream... or get crazy and choose any other flavor of ice cream!
Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Your choice of sprite, coke or root beer poured over premium Vanilla ice cream... or get crazy and choose any other flavor of ice cream!

Austrailian Spider Float

Austrailian Spider Float

$5.00

vanilla ice cream with sprite poured over into a float, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry

Apple Cider Float

$5.00
Vampire Float

Vampire Float

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream floating in sprite and covered in raspberry sauce.

Mad Scientist's Brew

Mad Scientist's Brew

$5.00

Lemon Sorbet floating in Sprite with Nerds mixed in all around.

Slushes

Our premium ice cream blended together with coke, sprite or root beer in place of milk.

Cherry Coke Slush

$6.00

Black Cherry Ice Cream blended together with coke- making a delicious cherry coke milkshake. Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.

Citrus Sunrise

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Sorbet & Orange Sherbet blended together with sprite and topped with whipped cream.

Lemon Slush

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade Slush

$6.00

VEGAN- raspberry sorbet, lemon sorbet, raspberry sauce and sprite shake

Raspberry Slush

$6.00

Sherbet Freeze

$6.00

Rainbow Sherbet blended together with sprite to make a smooth and refreshing shake.

Unicorn Slush

$6.00

Cotton Candy ice cream, sprite & sprinkles shake, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.

Coffee

Canvas Coffeehouse Coffee
Hot coffee

Hot coffee

$4.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Classic Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Premium Hot Chocolate

Bottled Water/Soda

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

Premium Hot Chocolate.

Classic Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Premium Hot Chocolate

Ice Cream Cakes

Over a pound of ice cream cake with your favorite Hershey's Ice Cream and all the best toppings. The cakes are pre-made and sealed in a tamper-safe container. Quantities are limited, but restocked frequently.

Bourbon Cake

$9.00

Ingredients: Hershey's Brown Butter Bourbon Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Caramel, Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping

Brownie Batter Bite Cake

$9.00

Ingredients: Hershey's Better Brownie Batter Ice Cream, Made with Cookie Text Brownies, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Fudge & Whipped Topping

Celebration Cake

$9.00

Ingredients: Hershey's Birthday Batter Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Caramel, Fudge, Sprinkles, Whipped Topping

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$9.00

Ingredients: Hershey's Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Made with Cookie Text Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping

Cookies & Cream Cake

$9.00

Ingredients: Hershey's Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Oreo Pieces, Fudge, Whipped Topping

Minty Fudge Cake

$9.00

Ingredients: Hershey's Minty Mint Ice Cream, Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Fudge, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping

Youth Shirt

Youth Short Sleeve -2022 LOGO

Youth Short Sleeve -2022 LOGO

$16.00

2022 Bean's Logo- short sleeve

Youth Long Sleeve -2022 LOGO

Youth Long Sleeve -2022 LOGO

$23.00

2022 Youth Long Sleeve Logo Shirt

Youth Ice Cream Appreciation

Youth Ice Cream Appreciation

$16.00

Youth Ice Cream Appreciation Short Sleeve

2022 Youth Anniversary Shirt

2022 Youth Anniversary Shirt

$16.00
Youth 1st Anniversary Shirt

Youth 1st Anniversary Shirt

$14.00
Youth Sweatshirt

Youth Sweatshirt

$35.00

Only 2 available. 1 Youth Medium & 1 Youth Large.

Adult Shirt

Adult Short Sleeve -2021 LOGO

$10.00Out of stock

Adult Long Sleeve -2021 LOGO

$15.00Out of stock
WOMEN'S Salad Short Sleeve

WOMEN'S Salad Short Sleeve

$18.00
Adult GYM Short Sleeve

Adult GYM Short Sleeve

$18.00
Adult 2022 Anniversary Shirt

Adult 2022 Anniversary Shirt

$16.00
Adult 1st Anniversary Shirt

Adult 1st Anniversary Shirt

$14.00
Adult Short Sleeve -2022 LOGO

Adult Short Sleeve -2022 LOGO

$18.00

2022 Logo Adult Shirts

Adult Long Sleeve -2022 LOGO

Adult Long Sleeve -2022 LOGO

$25.00

2022 logo long sleeve.

Hat

Hat

$15.00

Vinyl Stickers

Logo

Logo

$2.00
Cone

Cone

$2.00
Scenic

Scenic

$2.00

Koozies

Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Indoor/Outdoor Magnet

Indoor/Outdoor Magnet

$3.00

Take Home Kits

serves 4. 8 colossal chocolate chip cookies, 1 pint of ice cream of your choice and 3 toppings to roll your sandwiches in.
Brownie Sundae Kit

Brownie Sundae Kit

$25.00

Serves 4. 4 brownie , 2 pints of your choice of ice cream, hot fudge, sprinkles and cherries.

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Kit

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Kit

$25.00
Ice Cream Party Kit

Ice Cream Party Kit

$25.00

serves 4. 4 cake cones (substitute waffle cones for $2 more), 3 pints of your choice of ice cream and 5 toppings.

All hours
Sunday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Bean's Ice Cream is a family owned ice cream shop serving Hershey's Ice Cream & Canvas Coffeehouse Coffee. We also have an extensive hot chocolate menu that runs from the day after Thanksgiving until the end of March! We cater to the allergy community by offering safe options for those who have dietary restrictions.

475 Wythe Creek Road, Suite M, Poquoson, VA 23662

Directions

Bean's Ice Cream- Poquoson image
Bean's Ice Cream- Poquoson image
Bean's Ice Cream- Poquoson image

