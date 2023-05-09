Beans-n-Dough Cookie Company 4530 N Dixie Hwy

Burundi Coffee

$19.99

Ubumwe means UNITY in Kirundi. From Burundi, Africa we are pleased to bring you this one-pound bag of hand-picked specialty coffee bean. Sweet, bright flavors are its unique characteristics. This bean produces a truly extraordinary brew that leaves a wonderful smooth feeling in your palate. Producing this coffee helps farmers improve not only their individual lives, but also their communities. By special arrangement we are now able to offer small lot quantities to our customers. Your choice of whole bean or ground.