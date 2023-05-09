Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beans-n-Dough Cookie Company 4530 N Dixie Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

4530 N Dixie Hwy

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cookies

Any Single Cookie
A Ginger Dream

A Ginger Dream

$5.25

Want to put a hint of zing in your day? The "Ginger Dream" cookie is our version of the classic gingerbread cookie that can do just that. And with three cookies per order... you can dash through your day!

A Nutty Classic

A Nutty Classic

$5.25

Did someone say peanut butter? Well, we've got just the trick. Our Nutty Classic is one badass peanut butter cookie indeed! And with three cookies per order, it's enough to quench your peanut cravings for sure.

Death By Chocolate

Death By Chocolate

$5.25

Death By Chocolate. The decadence of chocolate...we think the the name says it all!

Frambuesa Delight

Frambuesa Delight

$5.25

Our Frambuesa Delight is a raspberry and white chocolate chip cookie that will evoke a taste of Latin America and the Caribbean with every bite. And with three cookies per order you can afford to pack an extra bag too!

Golden Oat

Golden Oat

$5.25

The Golden Oat is our version of the time honored Oatmeal cookie. And with three cookies per order...there's plenty of love to share with friends!

Guava Paradise

Guava Paradise

$5.25

The Guava Paradise...Ah, paraiso without the expensive airfare! And with three cookies per order "friends fly for free."

The Classic

The Classic

$5.25

The Classic is our take on the chocolate chip cookie we all enjoyed baking as kids. And with 3 cookies per order...there's plenty of love to share with friends!

The Cookie Of Chaos

The Cookie Of Chaos

$5.25

The Cookie of Chaos is our version on the common Nutella infused cookie. But there's nothing common about ours. And with 3 cookies per order...there's plenty to share with friends!

The Grove

The Grove

$5.25

The Grove. Our orange infused chocolate chip cookie will have you thinking of a sunshine drenched day in a Florida orange grove with every bite. And with three cookies per order there's plenty of love to share!

The Sweet Shorty

The Sweet Shorty

$5.25

So, your a fruit-n-nut lover. Well, the Sweet Shorty, our raspberry and almond infused cookie, will definitely do the trick. And with three cookies per order there's plenty to go around!

Three Cookies $5.25

$5.25

Single Cookie Only $2.25

$2.25

Any Single Cookie Of Your Choice!

Coffee

The taste of organic Colombian coffee has been loved for centuries and our specialty roast, which is ground fresh daily will transport you to the Zona Cafetera with each sip. Enjoy it hot or iced.

Colombian /Specialty Roast 12oz.

$3.75
Peruvian/Specialty Roast 12 oz.

Peruvian/Specialty Roast 12 oz.

$3.75

Port of call...Lima! Taste the Andes in every cup of our fresh roast, ground daily Peruvian specialty coffee. Enjoy it hot or iced.

Burundi/African /Specialty Roast- 12oz.

$3.75

Explore the taste of Africa. After all, it's where coffee originated from! Our specialty roast from Burundi is ground daily and we serve it hot or iced. A great way to expand your palate for certain.

Bulk Bagged Coffee

Whole Bean or Ground Coffee. Don't forget to add your FREE 1 Dozen of Cookies
Colombian Coffee

Colombian Coffee

$17.99

Enjoy the taste of Colombia's famous Zona Cafetera at home each and every day! This one pound bag of Colombian Specialty Roast, Organic Coffee Beans delivers that for sure. Whole bean or ground, your choice.

Peruvian Coffee

Peruvian Coffee

$17.99

Taste the Andes in every cup each morning! One pound bag of Organic Peruvian Specialty Roast Coffee Beans. Whole bean or ground, your choice.

Burundi Coffee

Burundi Coffee

$19.99

Ubumwe means UNITY in Kirundi. From Burundi, Africa we are pleased to bring you this one-pound bag of hand-picked specialty coffee bean. Sweet, bright flavors are its unique characteristics. This bean produces a truly extraordinary brew that leaves a wonderful smooth feeling in your palate. Producing this coffee helps farmers improve not only their individual lives, but also their communities. By special arrangement we are now able to offer small lot quantities to our customers. Your choice of whole bean or ground.

Water

Just 100% Spring Water- Sustainably sourced water in a plant-based container. ( We think there's far too much plastic out there already!)

Just Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A revolutionary new way of thinking about cookies, coffee, water and milk!

Website

Location

4530 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

American Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
41 Northeast 44th Street Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Living Green
orange star4.7 • 1,452
1305 E Commercial Blvd Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Cielito Lindo - Oakland Park
orange starNo Reviews
91 NE 44th st Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Mom's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1940 NE 45 street Oakland Park, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Lunchroom - North
orange star4.6 • 425
4520 North Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Fort Lauderdale -
orange starNo Reviews
3848 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland Park

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland Park
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston