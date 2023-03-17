Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beans Fire Grill 919 N 2nd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

919 N 2nd Ave

Siler City, NC 27344

Flatbreads

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Delicious Flatbread, with our homemade tomato sauce, and special blend of cheeses.

Pepperoni, Mozzarella

$9.00

Delicious Flatbread, with our homemade tomato sauce, special blend of cheeses, pepperoni and fresh mozzarella. Topped with Parmesan cheese and basil.

Meatball and Ricotta

$9.00

Delicious Flatbread, with our homemade tomato sauce, special blend of cheeses, Meatball, and Ricotta. Topped with Parmesan cheese and basil.

Hot Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$9.00

Delicious Flatbread, with our homemade tomato sauce, special blend of cheeses, hot Italian sausage, peppers, and onions. Topped with Parmesan cheese and Parsley.

Arugula and Prosciutto

$10.00

Delicious Flatbread, special blend of cheeses, arugula, procsuitto, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle, and asiago cheese.

Chicken Parm

$10.00

Delicious Flatbread, with our homemade tomato sauce, special blend of cheeses, Chicken Cutlet, and fresh mozzarella. Topped with Parmesan cheese and basil.

Steak, Peppers and Onions

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

2 For 16

$16.00

Small Plates

Red Pepper Hummus

$9.50

Bruschetta

$7.50

Arancini Rice Balls

$12.50

A mix of our delicious arancini rice balls (Spinach&Ricotta/Beef), fried to perfection. Served topped with our homemade Vodka Sauce and asiago cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Zucchini Chips

$10.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Enjoy these delicious fries that come with parmesan cheese, and truffle oil.

Wings

$12.50

8 bone-in delicious wings fried to perfection tossed in your choice of sauce.

Meatball and Ricotta

$10.50

Pasta

Tortoleni Alfredo

$15.50

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.50

Penne Ala Vodka

$15.50

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Meatball Hero Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

$18.00

Beverages

Water Bottle

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

919 N 2nd Ave, Siler City, NC 27344

