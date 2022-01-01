Beantown Pho and Grill 272 Newbury Street
272 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02116
Popular Items
starter
Edamame
Steamed Japanese green soybean, lightly salted.
Tofu Triangle
Tofu fried golden brown served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts.
Veggie Triangle (Samosa)
Fried vegetarian triangle-shaped rolls stuffed with potato, carrots, green pea, onions and curry powder served with sweet chili sauce.
Fresh Roll (Goi Cuon)
A delicate rice paper wrapped around your choice of filling (shrimp or Tofu), stuffed with steamed rice vermicelli, lettuce and basil leaf served with Vietnamese peanut sauce.
Crab rangoon
Homemade wonton skin filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, chopped red onion and celery served with sweet chili sauce.
Crispy roll (pork)
Homemade roll stuffed with pork and vegetable served with homemade Vietnamese sauce.
Gyoza
Steamed chicken dumplings with vegetables served with house sweet soy sauce.
Shumai
Steamed shrimp&pork shumai
Crispy wonton
Shrimp and pork deep fried in dumpling wrapper. With sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with Thai peanut sauce.
Beef Skewer (bolui)
Skewers of beef charbroiled with Vietnamese marinated sauce, lemongrass and garlic, sprinkled with scallions on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Shrimp Toast (Bahn mi Tom)
Ground shrimp paste spread on French bread, fried and served with sweet chili sauce.
Chicken wings
Crispy wings marinated with our special sauce served with house sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Calamari (Muc Rang Mui)
Battered calamari fried with onion, bell pepper and jalapeno on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Crispy Crepe (Bahn Xeo)
Traditional Vietnamese shrimp crepe with onion, scallion and bean sprouts served with tomato, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrot, watercress and homemade sauce.
Veggie crispy roll
Soup
Tofu and Veggie Soup
Fresh tofu with mixed vegetables, scallion and cilantro in vegetable broth.
Watercress Soup (Canh Xa Lach Xoong)
Steamed fresh watercress topped with scallion, cilantro and fried onion with your choice of chicken or tofu in a chicken-based broth.
Wonton Soup
Shrimp and pork wonton topped with sesame oil, scallion, cilantro and fried onion in a chicken based broth.
Coconut Tomyum Soup
House special hot and sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, tomato, lime juice, scallion and cilantro. Spicy.
Salad
Seaweed Salad
Japanese Waksman seaweed with sesame seed, lettuce, tomato and cucumber
House Salad
Mixed vegetables topped with fried tofu served with peanut dressing.
Shrimp Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
A refreshing blend of fresh shrimp, shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes and ground peanuts tossed with a garlic chili lime sauce. Spicy.
Chicken Satay Salad
Mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.
Saigon Salad (Goi Tom Ga)
Traditional Vietnamese salad with shredded chicken breast, steamed shrimp, cabbage, fried shallots and roasted peanut in a tamarind vinaigrette.
Grilled Saigon Salad
Grilled marinated meat on a bed of cabbage, mint, fried shallots and roasted peanuts in a tamarind vinaigrette.
Spicy Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)
Noodle Soup(pho)
Pho Dac Beit
Beef rice noodle soup with a combination of rare eye round, tendon, well flank and tripe. Vietnamese style noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Pho Tai
Vietnamese beef rice noodle soup with rare eye round steak in a fragrant five-spice beef broth. Sprinkled with fresh onion, scallion and cilantro served with lime wedges, bean sprouts and sweet basil leaves.
Pho Ga
Chicken noodle soup. Vietnamese style rice noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Pho Rao Cai
Steamed vegetable in vegetarian broth. Vietnamese style rice noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Pho Chay
Tofu and vegetable in vegetarian broth. Vietnamese style rice noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Mi Hoan Thanh (Dumpling)
Vietnamese Egg noodle with shrimp and pork wonton in a chicken broth top with onion, Fired onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Pho Haisan (Seafood )
Shrimp, squid, fish cake, imitation crab meat. Vietnamese style rice noodle soup topped with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Ga sate
Spicy chicken noodle soup with thin rice noodle and shredded chicken breast served with fresh watercress, tomato and cucumber. Sprinkled with fresh onion, scallion and cilantro served with lime wedges, bean sprouts and sweet basil leaves. Contains peanuts. Very hot!
Bo sate
Vietnamese beef rice noodle soup with chili and peanut. Vietnamese style noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves. Very hot!
Pho Bokho (beef stew noodle soup)
Beef stew rice noodle soup with carrot and star anise. Vietnamese style noodle soup top with onion, scallion and cilantro. Served with fresh lime, bean sprout and sweet basil leaves.
Beantown Noodle soup
Grilled Chicken or Pork in Chicken soup served with Chinese broccoli, scallions, cilantro and yellow noodle
Coconut Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Creamy hot and sour noodle soup served with flat rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, mushroom, scallion and cilantro in spicy coconut milk broth. Spicy.
Grilled (Vermicelli, Rice, make your own rice paper wrap)
Grilled with vermicelli noodle (Bun)
Vermicelli bowl. Traditional Vietnamese grilled meat over vermicelli noodles served with shredded lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and homemade nuoc cham sauce.
Grilled with Rice (Com)
Traditional Vietnamese grilled meat over steamed Jasmine white rice served with shredded lettuce, cucumber, tomato, scallion, watercress and homemade nuoc cham sauce.
Make your own rice paper wrap (Bahn Hoi)
Make your own fresh roll with your choice of protein, served with steamed vermicelli, fresh mint, lettuce, watercress, cucumbers, carrots and crushed peanuts served with our homemade nuoc cham sauce.
Stir Fried Noodle
Pad Thai
Thai style stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanuts.
Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli with sweet soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Hot and spicy flat rice noodles, egg, scallion, onion, bell pepper, carrot and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce. Spicy.
Spicy Hofun
Hot and spicy flat noodle stir-fried with protein, egg, bean sprouts and scallion with homemade spicy sriracha sauce on bed of lettuce. Spicy.
Mi Xao Noodle
Vietnamese style lo mein noodle stir-fried with onion, scallion and bean sprouts in house sesame sauce.
Hutieu Xao Noodle
Vietnamese style flat noodle with onion, scallion and bean sprouts in house sesame sauce.
Curry Noodle
Steamed vermicelli noodle over with Vietnamese sweet yellow curry sauce, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, string bean and baby corn.
Tom Yum Pad Thai
Hot and sour rice noodle with egg, spicy chili paste, mushroom, onion and scallion topped with fresh cilantro, tomato and cucumber. Spicy.
Crispy Noodle Pad Thai
Crispy yellow noodle with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanuts.
Kapow Lomein
Hot and spicy Lomein noodle with grounded chicken ,bell pepper, onion, scallion, Basil leaves in Chili garlic sauce
Chiang Mai Noodle
Hot and spicy northern Thai lo mein noodle with curry sauce and protein topped with crispy noodle, bean sprouts, scallion and hot chili oil. Spicy.
Crispy chicken Pad Thai
Thai style stir-fried rice noodle with egg, beansprout ,scallion ,grounded peanut. Topped with crispy fried chicken served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with protein, egg broccoli, carrot, onion and scallion with house special sauce.
Basil Fried Rice
Hot and spicy fried rice with protein, egg, fresh basil leaves, bell pepper and onion. Spicy.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with protein, pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, eggs, bell pepper, onion, scallion and curry powder.
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with curry powder, protein, mango chunks, cashew nuts, eggs, bell pepper, onions and scallion.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Hot and sour fried rice with Korean styled pickled napa cabbage, protein, egg, bell pepper, onion and scallion. Spicy.
Prik Pow Fried Rice (roasted Chili)
Spicy Roasted chili Fried rice with egg, mushroom, baby corn, carrot, onion and scallion
Vietnamese Fried Rice (Com Chien)
House special fried rice with mixed vegetable, egg, shrimp, chicken and Asian style pork sausage.
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Hot and sour fried rice with protein, spicy chili paste, mushroom, onion and scallion topped with fresh cilantro, tomato and cucumber. Spicy.
Indonesian Fried Rice
Hot and spicy fried rice with egg, carrot, onion and scallion topped with crispy chicken and fried egg served with sweet chili sauce. Spicy.
Crispy chicken Fried rice
Fried rice with crispy chicken , egg broccoli, carrot, onion and scallion with house special sauce.
Mix and Match
Thai Red Curry
Hot and spicy curry with coconut milk, sweet basil leaves and chef's selected vegetables. Served with rice. Spicy.
Yellow Curry
Vietnamese style yellow curry with crushed peanuts and chef's selected vegetables. Served with rice. Spicy.
Panang Curry
A hearty hot and spicy curry with thick coconut milk, onion, scallions and bell pepper. Served with rice. Spicy.
Chili Basil
Thai chili garlic sauce, sweet basil leaves and chef's selected vegetables. Served with rice. Spicy.
Spicy String bean
String bean stir-fried with curry paste, bell peppers, garlic, roasted chili and basil.
Broccoli
Fresh broccoli stir-fried with house special oyster sauce. Served with rice.
Ginger Scallion
Assorted vegetables stir-fried with garlic, ginger and scallion. Served with rice.
Mixed Vegetables
Assorted vegetables stir-fried with garlic and house special oyster sauce. Served with rice.
Lemongrass Sauce
Assorted vegetables stir-fried with ground lemongrass sauce and curry powder topped with crushed peanut. Served with rice. Spicy.
Veggie Paradise
Steamed assorted vegetables served with house special peanut sauce. Served with rice.
Chinese broccoli
House Special
Pad Kra Praw
Ground chicken with a spicy chili garlic sauce, basil leaves, mushroom, string beans, onions, scallion and bell pepper. Served with rice. Spicy.
Cashew Chicken
Sauteed chicken with mushroom, carrot, onions, scallion, pineapple and cashew nuts in a house spicy sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.(usually comes with chicken unless using protein substitute)
Honey Chicken
Stir-fried crispy chicken in a sweet tangy honey sauce served with steamed broccoli and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Spicy Eggplant
Chicken, sauteed eggplant with garlic sauce, fresh chili, salted soybean and basil leaves. Served with rice. Spicy.
Spicy Beef Jalapeno
Stir-fried sliced beef with jalapeno, onions and bell peppers in special Thai chili sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.
Crispy Chicken Basil
Batter fried chicken, mushroom, onions, scallions and bell peppers in chili basil sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.
Spicy Gochujang
Chicken, Korean spicy paste with sesame oil, scallion, carrot and jalapeno. Served with rice. Spicy.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast glazed with a house teriyaki sauce, sesame seed and scallion served with steamed assorted vegetables. Served with rice.
Vietnamese Beef Stew
A hearty Vietnamese stew with chunks of tender beef, carrots and onions in a rich five spice broth served with a steamed vegetable medley. Served with rice.
Bo Luc Lac
Stir-fried beef with red peppers, tomatoes and onions in garlic soy sauce on bed of watercress served with steam vegetables. Served with rice.
Tamarind Duck
Crispy boneless duck glazed with a sweet tangy tamarind sauce served with steamed assorted vegetables. Served with rice.
Crispy Duck Curry
Crispy boneless duck over with hot and spicy curry sauce served with steamed assorted vegetables. Served with rice. Spicy.
Crispy Basil Duck
Crispy boneless duck over wit hot and spicy basil sauce and crispy basil leaves served with steamed assorted vegetables. Served with rice. Spicy.
Mango Delight
Mixed vegetable sauté in mild spice mango sauce.
Mango Curry
Mixed vegetable in Thai mango curry.
Fish & Seafood
Salmon Curry
Pan Fried salmon with a Thai spicy red curry sauce and basil leaves. Served with rice and chef's selected vegetables medley. Spicy.
Salmon Teriyaki
Pan Fried salmon, glazed with a house teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and scallions served with steamed assorted vegetables. Served with rice and chef's selected vegetables medley.
lemongrass Salmon
Pan Fried salmon glazed with lemongrass sauce, sprinkled with crispy lemongrass, crushed and basil leaves. Served with rice and chef's selected vegetables medley. Spicy.
Ginger Fish
Steamed whitefish in special ginger and scallion sauce on a bed of steamed vegetables. Served with rice and chef's selected vegetables medley.
Roasted Chili Fish (Prik king)
Fried batter white fish with roasted chilly paste, onion, scallion, bell peppers and basil
Pra Rad Prik (Sweet Chili Fish)
Fried battered whitefish with sweet chili sauce and topped with crispy basil leaves. Served with rice and chef's selected vegetables medley. Spicy.
Beverage
Hot Tea
Unsweet Iced jasmine Tea
Thai Tea
Thai Sweet Tea with Milk
Vietnamese Coffee
Coffee with sweet condensed milk
Limeade (iced)
Hot Coffee
Black hot coffee
Black Milk Tea
Sweet Black tea with milk.
Green Tea Latte
Sweet Green Tea with milk
Lychee Juice
Lychee fruit with syrup
Smoothies
Soda
Lemon honey drink
Bottle Of Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
