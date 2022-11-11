Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Bear + Flag Roadside 7152 Carmel Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

7152 Carmel Valley Road

Carmel, CA 93923

Popular Items

Roadside Fries
MUTHER CLUCKER SANDWICH
OAK SMOKED TRI TIP SANDWICH

Breakfast Burritos

BRISKET BURRITO*

$9.00

18 hour Smoked Brisket -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar

VEGGIE BURRITO*

$9.00

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower, Harrisa Carrot + Farro -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar

BACON BURRITO*

$9.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar

CHORIZO BURRITO*

CHORIZO BURRITO*

$9.00

The Meatery CHORIZO -- Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar

Starters

Today's Seasonal Soup

$6.00

Fall Harvest Vegetable + Turkey

Roadside All Beef Chili

Roadside All Beef Chili

$6.00

WITH CHEDDAR, ONION + MAMA LIL'S SWEET PEPPERS

Roadside Fries

Roadside Fries

$5.00

WITH CHIPOTLE KETCHUP + AWESOME SAUCE

Frickles

$6.00
Cheese + Charcuterie Plate

$19.00Out of stock

$19.00Out of stock
CV ROAD CORN COB

CV ROAD CORN COB

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Corn, Awesome Sauce, Chili Dust, Cotija Cheese + Crispy Bacon

B+F Sandwiches

MUTHER CLUCKER SANDWICH

MUTHER CLUCKER SANDWICH

$14.00

HAND BREADED + FRIED MARY’S CHICKEN, DILL PICKLES, SHREDDUCE, TOMATO, AWESOME SAUCE

HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH

HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH

$15.00

ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDUCE, MAYONNAISE + BROWN MUSTARD

B.L.T. SANDWICH

B.L.T. SANDWICH

$16.00

MAPLE GLAZED BAKER’S BACON, TOMATOES, MAYONNAISE + GEM LETTUCE ON SOURDOUGH

OAK SMOKED TRI TIP SANDWICH

OAK SMOKED TRI TIP SANDWICH

$17.00

GARLIC STEAK ROLL WITH SMOKED RED ONIONS + ROADSIDE BBQ SAUCE.

PAISANO SANDWICH

PAISANO SANDWICH

$16.00

MORTADELLA, SALAMI, PROSCIUTTO, COPPA + PROVOLONE WITH SHREDDUCE, MAMA LIL'S SWEET PEPPERS, MAYONNAISE + MUSTARD

B+F BURGER

B+F BURGER

$14.00

TWIN SMASHED PATTIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDUCE, RED ONION, TOMATO, PICKLES, MAYONNAISE + MUSTARD

B+F SEASONAL GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

B+F SEASONAL GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$14.00

BRIE, PEAR + CHEDDAR ON HEARTY WHEAT VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY

ROADSIDE RIPPER

ROADSIDE RIPPER

$11.00

BLISTERED ALL BEEF HOT DOG, YELLOW MUSTARD, HOUSE RELISH

18 HOUR SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

18 HOUR SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.00

**SPECIAL** COUNTRY LOAF, SWEET PICKLES, JALAPENO SLAW + BBQ SAUCE

SMOKED CHICKEN CLUB

$17.00Out of stock

B+F Salads

CV CAESAR SALAD

CV CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

WITH GARLIC ANCHOVY DRESSING, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TREVISO, SHAVED PARMESAN + TOMATOES

SMOKED TRI-TIP SALAD

SMOKED TRI-TIP SALAD

$18.00

WITH ROASTED SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE, TOASTED PINENUTS, PEPPERS, ONIONS + COTIJA CHEESE

HERB ROASTED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

HERB ROASTED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$17.00

WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING, HARD COOKED EGG, BACON, CUCUMBER, TOMATOES + BLEU CHEESE

RAINBOW BOWL SALAD

RAINBOW BOWL SALAD

$18.00

WITH SPICED TAHINI DRESSING, ROASTED BEETS, CAULIFLOWER, HARISSA CARROTS, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RADISH + EDAMAME

GREEK-ZIKI GRAIN SALAD

GREEK-ZIKI GRAIN SALAD

$12.00

WITH TZATZIKI DRESSING, KALAMATA OLIVES, FARRO, FETA CHEESE, CUCUMBERS + TOMATO

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

WITH PALE ALE BLEU DRESSING, ICEBERG LETTUCE, WATERMELON RADISH, ONION, TOMATOES, BLEU CHEESE

Sides

Flower Power Salad*

Flower Power Salad*

$7.00

tumeric roasted cauliflower + sunflower seeds

Brussels Sprout Slaw*

$6.00

brussels sprout, cranberries, almonds, lemon vinaigrette + pecorino cheese

Mac Salad*

$5.00

Potato + Olive Salad*

$6.00
Beet + Citrus Salad*

Beet + Citrus Salad*

$8.00

roasted beets, citrus + fennel

Farro + Harrisa Carrot Salad*

$7.00

with cotija cheese

$7.00

with cotija cheese

Mary's Chicken Salad*

$11.00

$11.00

Pimento Cheese*

$9.00

Jalapeño Slaw

$6.00

Kids Menu

Bear Cub Burger

$9.00

MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE, PICKLES, SHREDDUCE

Little Clucker

$9.00

CRISPY MARY'S CHICKEN, AWESOME SAUCE + SHREDDUCE

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

SOURDOUGH, CHEESE + CHEESE

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

FRENCH ROLL, MAYO, SHREDDUCE

Ranch Hand Salad

$5.00

ICEBERG, CROUTONS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO + CHEDDAR WITH RANCH

Hot Diggity Dog

$5.00

POTATO ROLL, ALL BEEF HOT DOG

Extras

Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing

Smoked Jalapeño

$0.50

Draft Beer

*Must be 21+ in order to order. Please have ID ready at pick-up*

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$7.50+

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

PLINY THE ELDER

$8.50+

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

ALVARADO STREET BREWERY HOWZIT PUNCH

$8.50+

Wines By the Glass

Mimosa

$8.50

GLS Valdo 1926 Cuvée Prosecco

$13.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Schramsberg Mirabell Brut Rosé NV

$15.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$25.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Luli by Pisoni Rosé 2021

$10.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

Miraval Cotes de Provence 375ml 2020

$18.00

GLS Bernardus Griva Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Gaintza Txakolina de Getaria 2020

$12.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Copain 'Tous Ensemble' Chardonnay 2018

$13.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Von Holt Suacci Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017

$13.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Le P'tit Pape 2019

$11.00

Only Availible for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

GLS Coster dels Olivers Priorat 2018

$13.00

Only Available for In-House dining. Please head towards the counter to collect your drinks with a valid ID

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:50 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:50 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:50 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:50 pm
Restaurant info

A California roadside destination with coffee, delicious grab-n-go, quick service hot items to dining on our patio with your favorite beer or our curated wine selection, all in our country setting.

Website

Location

7152 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel, CA 93923

Directions

