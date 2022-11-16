Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear Bitez - Newark

1,012 Reviews

$

5486 Central Ave

Newark, CA 94560

Popular Items

Beef - Bear Bitez
Beef Combo
Chicken - Bear Bitez

BEAR BITEZ

We love burgers, and want to share that love with you. Bear Bitez is a burger reimagined. We make our burgers in-house fresh from scratch with high quality never frozen meats, fresh vegetables, and baked in delicious pastry. Enjoy them in beef, vegi, or chicken.
Beef - Bear Bitez

Beef - Bear Bitez

$8.99

Fresh USDA 100% Chuck meat, free of additives, fillers and preservatives. Rounded out with grilled onions, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and mild Cheddar cheese. Quality you can taste. No customization allowed.

Chicken - Bear Bitez

Chicken - Bear Bitez

$8.39

Organic Free Range Chicken breast and thigh mix. Combined with grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, Monterrey Jack cheese, baked to delicious perfection. No customization available.

Veggie - Bear Bitez

Veggie - Bear Bitez

$7.99

Special blend of Shiitake & Button mushrooms, mixed with Garbanzo & White beans, fresh vegetable medley, grilled onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and Monterrey Jack cheese. Eating veggies never tasted this good. No customization available.

Beef - (Gluten free) Bear Bitez

Beef - (Gluten free) Bear Bitez

$9.29Out of stock

Egg wrapped. Fresh USDA 100% Chuck meat, free of additives, fillers and preservatives. Rounded out with grilled onions, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and mild Cheddar cheese. Quality you can taste. No customization allowed.

Vegan - Bear Bitez

Vegan - Bear Bitez

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh Vegan patty, free of additives, fillers and preservatives. Rounded out with grilled onions, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and mild Vegan Cheddar cheese. Quality you can taste. No customization allowed.

BEAR BITEZ - COMBO'S

Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and with either soda or one of our homemade cookies. No customization allowed.
Beef Combo

Beef Combo

$13.39

Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda. No Customization.

Chicken Combo

Chicken Combo

$12.79

Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda. No Customization.

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$12.39

Enjoy your delicious burger with one of our Scrumptious sides, and a soda. No Customization.

CUB BITEZ

Same Great Bear Bitez Taste & Quality in a smaller size. Mini baked puff pastry filled with USDA 100% chuck ground beef, grilled onions, pickles, and mild cheddar cheese. No customization allowed.
Beef - Cub Bitez

Beef - Cub Bitez

$3.99

Scrumptious. Mini baked puff pastry filled with USDA 100% chuck ground beef, grilled onions, pickles, and mild cheddar cheese. No customization allowed.

Chicken - Cub Bitez

Chicken - Cub Bitez

$3.69

Scrumptious. Baked pastry filled with ground chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. No customization allowed.

Veggie - Cub Bitez

Veggie - Cub Bitez

$3.29

Scrumptious. Baked pastry filled with shiitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, chickpeas, white beans, walnuts, vegetable medley, grilled onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese. No customization allowed.

CUB BITEZ - COMBO'S

Beef - Cub Combo

Beef - Cub Combo

$12.39

Enjoy two delicious Cub Bitez with one of our Scrumptious sides, and soda. No customization available.

Chicken - Cub Combo

Chicken - Cub Combo

$11.79

Enjoy two delicious Cub Bitez with one of our Scrumptious sides, and soda. No customization available.

Veggie - Cub Combo

Veggie - Cub Combo

$10.99

Enjoy two delicious Cub Bitez with one of our Scrumptious sides, and soda. No customization available.

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$3.49

Homemade with a savory Bechamel sauce tossed in mild Cheddar Cheese.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49

Homemade Potato Salad with red & green onions in a savory Aioli sauce.

Salad (small)

Salad (small)

$4.99Out of stock

Made fresh daily.

POTATO CHIPS

Pink Salt Chips

Pink Salt Chips

$2.75

Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.

Thyme Chips

Thyme Chips

$2.75

Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.

Spicy Chips

Spicy Chips

$2.75

Our artisan Chips are made locally with fresh organic potatoes, hand-sliced and cooked to golden perfection. Made in small portions to ensure it is uniformly seasoned, hand-tossed with a balance of amazing seasonings & fresh ingredients.

DESSERT

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.99

We make our homemade cookies from scratch with all natural ingredients and no preservatives or fillers. Made with real cane sugar & Ghirardelli chocolate.

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$1.99

We make our homemade cookies from scratch with all natural ingredients and no preservatives or fillers. Made with real cane sugar & Ghirardelli chocolate.

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.49

Enjoy our delicious homemade Apple Turnovers made with layers of flaky puff pastry, sliced apple preserve, & pure cane sugar.

Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Enjoy our delicious homemade Cherry Turnovers made with layers of flaky puff pastry, cherry preserve, & pure cane sugar.

SODA

Our craft soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar for a better tasting beverage. Made locally with natural ingredients for the highest quality. You can taste the difference.
Craft Soda Small (16 oz)

Craft Soda Small (16 oz)

$1.79Out of stock

Alameda Point Craft Soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients for the highest quality. Difference you can taste.

Craft Soda Regular (22 oz)

Craft Soda Regular (22 oz)

$1.99

Alameda Point Craft Soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients for the highest quality. Difference you can taste.

Craft Soda Large (32oz)

Craft Soda Large (32oz)

$2.39

Alameda Point Craft Soda is made in small batches, with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients for the highest quality. Difference you can taste.

Coke can

Coke can

$1.50

Coke can (12oz)

Sprite can

Sprite can

$1.50

Sprite can (12oz)

Diet Coke can

Diet Coke can

$1.50

Diet Coke can (12oz)

Dr Pepper can

Dr Pepper can

$1.50

Dr Pepper can (12oz)

BOTTLED DRINKS

SNAPPLE - LEMON TEA

SNAPPLE - LEMON TEA

$2.99Out of stock
APPLE JUICE - 10oz (Martinelli's)

APPLE JUICE - 10oz (Martinelli's)

$2.19
APPLE SPARKLING JUICE - 10oz (Martinelli's)

APPLE SPARKLING JUICE - 10oz (Martinelli's)

$2.19
PERRIER - SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

PERRIER - SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$2.19
WATER - 16.9oz

WATER - 16.9oz

$1.29
SNAPPLE - PEACH TEA

SNAPPLE - PEACH TEA

$2.99
SNAPPLE - MANGO TEA

SNAPPLE - MANGO TEA

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bear Bitez is a burger reimagined. We make our burgers in-house fresh from scratch with high quality never frozen meats, fresh vegetables, and baked in delicious pastry. Enjoy them in beef, veggie, or chicken.

Website

Location

5486 Central Ave, Newark, CA 94560

Directions

