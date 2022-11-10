Bear Cave Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come to our brewery/event center and enjoy! This is where you are royalty! Control what you want, where and when. So, take off your crown, relax, savor the goodness and release the bear!
Location
1201 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery