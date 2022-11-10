Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear Cave Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Mainstreet

Hopkins, MN 55343

Order Again

Popular Items

Margie
THC Infused Wild Berry Seltzer
Classic Pep

Special Features

Duck + Squash Pizza

$20.00

Garlic Oil + Wild Rice Gouda with Red Onion, Delicata Squash, Fingerling Potato, Duck Confit. Topped with Pomegranate Molasses + Mizuna

Pizzas

Margie

$15.00

House Made Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Trolley

$18.00

House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Fennel Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

Classic Pep

$18.00

House Made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, Grana Padano and Pepperoni

Mainstreet

$20.00

Leek Cream Sauce, Alemar Good Thunder, R&R Mushroom Roast, Fennel and Asparagus slaw

Market

$20.00

Caramelized Onion Sauce, Wild Rice Gouda, Shaved Apple, Watercress, Pecan Crisp, and Truffle Honey

Clocktower

$17.00

Zucchini Pesto Sauce, Donnay Chèvre, Cherry Tomato, Red onion, and Grilled Artichoke

Going Green

$18.00

Choose your Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Beyond Sausage, Black Olive, and Baby Spinach

Firestone

$14.00

House made Red Sauce, Four Cheese Blend, and Grana Padano

Build Your Own Pie

$12.00

Choose what you want!

Not Pizzas

Empress

$12.00

Romaine, Goddess Dressing, Radish, Grana Padano, and Garlic Crouton

Arugula

$13.00

Arugula, Cashew Sherry Vinaigrette, Honey Roasted Crickets, Sweet Peppers, Carrots, and Ricotta Salata. *People with shellfish allergies may be allergic to crickets

Octopus

$22.00

Warm Octopus, Calabrian Remoulade, Local Potatoes, Sun Sprouts, and Corn Salsa

Burrata+Speck

$19.00

Burrata, Speck, Peaches, Shallot Compote, Watercress, and Toasted Black Pepper

Smoked Wild Trout Spread

$18.00

Smoked Wild Trout Spread, Radishes, Celery Salad, and Lavosh Crackers

Meatballs

$16.00

All Beef Hidden Stream Farms Meatballs, simmered in our Pizza Sauce with Grana Padano and Garlic Bread

Summer Squash

$12.00

Roasted Baby Summer Squash, Hummus, Ricotta Salata, Pumpkin Seeds

Asparagus

$14.00

Asparagus Spears, Cherry Tomatoes, and Lemon Aioli

Pork Belly

$20.00

Pork Belly tossed in a Belgium Triple, Saffron, and Honey Glaze. With an Apple and Celery Slaw on the side

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Brioche Bun, Poach Shrimp, Lemon Aioli, Iceberg Lettuce, and Heirloom Tomato with a side of Potato Chips

Side of Chips

$3.00

Von Dutch Kettle Chips

Side of Garlic Parmesan Bread

$4.00

Side of Crackers

$2.50

Non-Alcholic

Spring Grove Soda

$3.75

Your choice of Rootbeer, Orange, or Rhu-Berry soda

Prana Kombucha

$6.00

Your choice of Hibiscus or Hemp flavored Kombucha

Ginger and Honey Switchel

$3.75

Your choice of Cayenne, Tumeric, or Cinnamon Switchel

Liquid Death Mineral Water

$5.00

Ethiopian Cold Brew

$4.50

Glass Of Milk

$2.00

Crowlers

Pick Three

$27.00

Pick three out of our available crowlers

Nate's Passion

$10.00

Fruited Hazy IPA

Incredible!

$10.00

Hazy IPA

Larry's Lager

$10.00

Honey Wheat Lager

Mister California

$10.00

West Coast IPA

Mainstreet Wheat

$10.00

American Wheat Ale

OktoBEARfest

$10.00

Marzen Lager

Old West Magic

$10.00

Graff-Style Ale

Old West Magic-Berries

$10.00

Bear Slayer

$10.00

Couples Skate

$10.00

THC Crowler

THC Infused Passion Fruit Seltzer

$25.00

25mg for 5 servings

THC Infused Wild Berry Seltzer

$25.00

25mg for 5 servings

Apparel/Swag

Fully embroidered Bear Cave Logo Patches

Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt

$20.00
Bear Cave T-shirt

Bear Cave T-shirt

$20.00
Bear Cave Pint Glass

Bear Cave Pint Glass

$7.00
Bear Cave Tulip 13oz

Bear Cave Tulip 13oz

$12.00

Our 13 ounce Belgian style tulip with Bear Cave logo.

BC Vice Golf Balls 3 pk

$16.00
Bear Cave Hat

Bear Cave Hat

$22.00

Bear Cave trucker style mesh back hat.

Beer Token

Beer Token

$15.00

Good for one free pour on the tap wall.

Bear Cave Red Kap Button Up Work Shirt

$55.00

Bear Cave Red Kap Button Up Work Shirt

$55.00

Snacks and Such

BBQ Roasted Crickets and Sunflower Seeds

$5.50

BBQ Roasted Crickets and Sunflower Seeds

$5.50
Chili-Lime Roasted Crickets and Sunflower Seeds

$5.50

Chili-Lime Roasted Crickets and Sunflower Seeds

$5.50
Dark Chocolate Covered Cricket Clusters

$5.50

Dark Chocolate Covered Cricket Clusters

$5.50

Must be Ruff Treats

Pumpkin Bones

Pumpkin Bones

$1.50

Whole Wheat Flour, Eggs, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin, and Cinnamon

Ruffcake

Ruffcake

$6.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat Flour, Peanut Butter, carrots, apple sauce, yogurt, Honey, Eggs, Baking Soda, Pumpkin, and Cinnamon

Kirby's Donut

Kirby's Donut

$6.00

Tail Chaser - Dog Brew

Tail Chaser - 12 oz

Tail Chaser - 12 oz

$4.75

Dog Brew - Beef Bone Broth (water, beef bones, carrot, cabbage, malt, rice, thyme)

4 pack Tail Chaser - Dog Brew

4 pack Tail Chaser - Dog Brew

$15.00

Dog Brew - Beef Bone Broth (water, beef bones, carrot, cabbage, malt, rice, thyme)

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come to our brewery/event center and enjoy! This is where you are royalty! Control what you want, where and when. So, take off your crown, relax, savor the goodness and release the bear!

Website

Location

1201 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

