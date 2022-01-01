Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Bear Flag Fish Company Crystal Cove
427 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Please call for daily specials!
7972 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92657
