Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Bear Flag Fish Company Crystal Cove

427 Reviews

$$

7972 Pacific Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bear Flag Tacos
Specialty Burritos
Premium Tacos

Regular Appetizers

Clams & Sautéed Mussels (1LB)

$15.95

Clams & Sautéed Mussels (2LB)

$24.95

Crab Cocktail

$13.95Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

$12.95

Guacamole & Pico

$15.95

Guacamole

$9.95

Oysters Each

$3.00

Pico De Gallo Salsa

$7.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Smoked Fish Plate

$13.95

Grilled Shrimp Platter 12pcs

$23.95

By the Pound Appetizers

Ahi Poke*

$21.95

Calamari Salad*

$20.95

Peruvian Ceviche*

$17.95

Salmon Poke*

$26.00

Seaweed Salad

$17.95

Tuna Salad*

$12.95Out of stock

Entrees

Bear Flag Burrito

$12.95

Specialty Burritos

$13.95

Premium Burrito

$15.95

Small Seafood Plate

$14.95

Large Seafood Plate

$18.95

Premium Tacos

$6.95

Fresh Seafood Salad

$13.95

Kids "Guppy" Plate

$7.95

Specialty Tacos

$5.95

Swordfish Kabobs

$17.50Out of stock

Bear Flag Tacos

$5.50

Grilled Seafood Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Small 6pcs

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Large 12pcs

$27.95

Cook Charge

$2.00

SMALL Blkd PineApple SwordF

$17.95Out of stock

LARGE Blkd PineApple SwordF

$5.00Out of stock

2 For $5 Albacore Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Cioppino Soup

$7.50+

Miso Soup

$4.50+

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Black Beans

$4.95+

Broccoli

$5.95

Side Brown Rice

$4.95+

Mixed Green Salad

$6.95+

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Vegetables

$4.95+

Small Pico

$0.25

Tommy Sauce Side

$0.25

Side White Rice

$2.50+

Pickled Ginger

$0.25

BF Sauce Side

$0.25

Seafood Market

Albacore

$19.95

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Ahi

$29.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Alaskan Halibut

$37.00Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Black Cod

$25.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

BabyBay Scallops

$18.50Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Basa

$1.00

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Bluefin Tuna

$28.95

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Calamari Steak

$12.50

CHILEAN SEABASS

$40.50Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Grouper

$33.50

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Halibut

$27.50Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Mahi Mahi

$32.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Mexican White

$17.95

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Octopus

$21.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Opah

$20.50

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Red Snapper

$24.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

SCOTTISH Salmon

$27.00

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Smoked Salmon

$26.50

Swordfish

$29.95

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Wild Salmon

$38.50

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Wahoo

$20.50

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Yellowtail

$16.50Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

PEI Mussels

$8.95

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

LITTLENECK Clams

$8.95

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Oysters - Each

$2.95Out of stock

Scallops

$37.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

White Sea bass

$31.95Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Cooked Shrimp

$30.50

Atlantic Salmon

$20.50Out of stock

All seafood from the market is charged and recorded by the pound and is limited in availability. Please call for availability 949-715-8899.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna

$12.95

Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Salmon

$15.95

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB Ahi Tuna

$18.95

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB Salmon

$21.95

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB 50/50

$20.50

CHIPS

RUSTY'S CHIPS

$2.50

BEAR FLAG BAG

$2.95

HAVA CHIP

$2.50

LARGE BAG

$10.00

BEER

ASAHI DRY

$6.50

ASHLAND HARD SELTZER

$6.50

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

SCULPIN HAZY IPA

$8.00

STONE DELICIOUS

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$6.50Out of stock

JUNE SHINE

$6.50

JUNE SHINE ACAi BERRY

$6.50

JUNE SHINE MANGO DAYDREAM

$6.50

N/A BEV

APPLE JUICE

$2.85

AZ ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50Out of stock

AZ GRN TEA

$2.50Out of stock

AZ MANGO TEA

$2.50

Coconut Water Can

$5.95Out of stock

COCONUT WHOLE

$4.50Out of stock

COKE

$1.95

COKE ZERO

$1.95

BF BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

DIET COKE

$1.95

DR. PEPPER

$1.95

GATORADE

$2.95

GREEN TEA

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.50

MTN VALLEY SPRING WATER

$3.95Out of stock

PELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$3.95

PELLIGRINO LEMON

$3.95

PELLIGRINO ORANGE

$3.95

PERRIER

$2.50

PURPS ENERGY

$3.25Out of stock

SPRITE

$1.95

TOPOCHICO MINERAL WATER

$4.00Out of stock

YERBA MATE

$4.50

UCC COFFEE

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Please call for daily specials!

Website

Location

7972 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Directions

Gallery
Bear Flag Fish Company image
Banner pic
Bear Flag Fish Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Asada Tacos + Beer
orange star4.6 • 536
610 N Coast Hwy #108 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Rothschild's Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 1,522
2407 E Coast Hwy Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View restaurantnext
Wild Taco - Laguna Beach
orange star4.5 • 305
188 Pacific Coast Hwy Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Lumberyard Restaurant - Laguna Beach
orange starNo Reviews
384 Forest Ave. #10 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Slice Pizza and Beer
orange starNo Reviews
477 Forest Ave. Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Harley Laguna Beach
orange star4.4 • 552
370 Glenneyre St Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston