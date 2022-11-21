Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Bear Flag Fish Company - HB

review star

No reviews yet

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Order Again

Popular Items

Specialty Burritos
Specialty Tacos
Bear Flag Tacos

Regular Appetizers

Chips & Guac

$9.95

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Crab Cocktail

$13.95Out of stock

Edamame

$5.00

Grilled Artichoke

$7.95

Salsa & Guacamole Combo

$15.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Smoked Fish Plate

$13.95

Sashimi Plate

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Platter 12pcs

$23.95

By the Pound Appetizers

Ahi Poke*

$21.95

Calamari Salad*

$20.95

Cucumber Salad

$12.95

Peruvian Ceviche*

$17.95

Salmon Poke*

$25.95

Seaweed Salad

$17.95

Entrees

Flying Fish Tacos

$5.50Out of stock

Bear Flag Burrito

$12.95

Specialty Burritos

$13.95

Premium Burrito

$15.95

Small Seafood Plate

$14.95

Large Seafood Plate

$18.95

Grilled Seafood Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Bear Flag Tacos

$5.50

Specialty Tacos

$5.95

Premium Tacos

$6.95

Fresh Seafood Salad

$13.50

Kids "Guppy" Plate

$6.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Small 6pcs

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp Plate - Large 12pcs

$27.95

Spearfish Special

$12.25Out of stock

Sushi Bar

Sunshine Roll

$18.95

Ahi Poke Roll

$18.00

Citrus Salmon Roll

$15.00

Unagi Roll

$15.95

Valentine's Day Sushi Platter $50

$50.00Out of stock

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Cioppino Soup

$7.50+

Miso Soup

$4.50+

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$4.95+

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Black Beans

$4.95+

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Mixed Green Salad

$6.95+

Side White Rice

$4.95+

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Vegetables

$4.95+

Small Pico

$0.25

Tommy Sauce Side

$0.25

Ginger Sauce

$0.25

Edamame

$2.00+

BF Sauce Side

$0.25

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna

$12.95

Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Salmon

$15.95

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB Ahi Tuna

$18.95

Poke Bowl 1/2 LB Salmon

$21.95

Poke Bowl 1/2 50/50

$20.50

Chips

RUSTY'S CHIPS

$2.50

BEAR FLAG BAG

$2.95

HAVA CHIP

$2.50

LARGE BAG

$10.00

N/A BEV

APPLE CIDER GRAPE

$6.00

APPLE CIDER HONEY

$6.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

AZ GRN TEA

$3.50

AZ MANGO TEA

$3.50

AZ PALMER

$3.50

BEAR FLAG WATER

$2.50

COCONUT CAN

$5.95

COCONUT WHOLE

$7.50

COKE

$2.95

COKE ZERO

$2.95

COLD BREW

$6.50Out of stock

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

GATORADE

$3.50

GREEN TEA/UCC COFFEE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$2.95

MANGO LIMEADE

$5.00

MTN VALLEY SPRING WATER

$3.95

PELLIGRINO LEMON

$3.95

PELLIGRINO ORANGE

$3.95

PELLIGRINO SPK

$3.95+

PERRIER

$3.25

PURPS ENERGY

$3.25

Raume Sparkling Water

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SPRITE

$2.95

TOPO CHICO

$4.50

YERBA MATE

$4.95

WINE ONLINE

TRAPICHE MALBEC

$18.00

MEOMI CHARDONNAY

$18.00

OYSTER BAY SAUV. BLANC

$18.00

LISTEL ROSE

$18.00

RUFFINO PINOT GRIGIO

$18.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

