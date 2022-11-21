Seafood
Sushi & Japanese
Bear Flag Fish Company - HB
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
No Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurant
Basilico's Pasta e Vino - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
21501 Brookhurst St, # D Huntington BEach, CA 92646
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach