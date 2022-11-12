Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear Republic Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Roberts Lake Rd.

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Popular Items

Western Burger
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pasta Pesto

Appetizers

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Roasted Shishito peppers, olive oil, salt & pepper, garlic aioli

BRBC Wings

BRBC Wings

$14.00

Chicken wings cooked in our Racer 5 IPA Served with blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp | cilantro | cucumber | corn | tomato jalapeno | fresh lime juice | tortilla chips

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Slow and low smoked BBQ pulled pork, elbow pasta, mixed cheese, crispy onions

Brewers Mac & Cheese

Brewers Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Elbow pasta | mixed cheese | finished with bread crumbs

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$7.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Chopped garlic | parmesan | parsley

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Wild game chili | red onions | mixed cheese | fries

Family Wings

$40.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussels sprouts, melted blue cheese crumbles and a balsamic glaze

Soup and Salads

Cup of chowder

Cup of chowder

$7.00

New England clam chowder (contains bacon)

Bowl Chowder

Bowl Chowder

$9.00

New England Clam chowder with bacon

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce | parmesan | croutons | Caesar* *Contains raw egg

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce | parmesan | croutons | Caesar**Contains raw egg

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens | tomatoes | carrots | cucumber | red onions

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens | tomatoes | carrots | cucumber | red onions

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$14.00

Pearled Farro wheat grain | mixed greens | cherry tomatoes | red onions | avocado | cilantro roasted red pepper humus dressing, fresh lime.

Small Wild Game Chili

Small Wild Game Chili

$10.00

Wild boar | chorizo | bell pepper | black beans | mixed cheese | red onions

Large Wild Game Chili

Large Wild Game Chili

$13.00

Wild boar | chorizo | bell pepper | black beans | mixed cheese | red onions

Burgers and Sandwiches

Crab Sliders

Crab Sliders

$18.00

3-Crab cake sliders, tartar sauce lettuce, tomato, lemon wedges

Fish Street Tacos

Fish Street Tacos

$14.00

Mahi-Mahi | Apple & Pineapple Pico de Gallo tartar | cabbage | corn tortilla | fresh lime

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken | bacon | cheddar | BRBC wing sauce | brioche bun

B.L.T Sandwich

B.L.T Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon | lettuce | tomato | Chipotle mayonnaise | sliced sourdough.

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Brie | grilled apples | fresh arugula | honey | sliced sourdough.

Brewben

Brewben

$16.00

Corned beef | Swiss | sauerkraut | thousand Island dressing | marble rye.

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slowly smoked pulled pork BBQ sauce |coleslaw | brioche bun *Not Gluten Free BBQ Sauce contains beer.

Guacamole Burger

Guacamole Burger

$17.00

Guacamole | pepper-jack cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Rocket Burger

Rocket Burger

$15.00

Fire-roasted mild green chili | pepper jack | cilantro aioli lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Jamaican Burger

Jamaican Burger

$15.00

Grilled pineapple | Jamaican jerk sauce lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Jalapeno Tower Burger

Jalapeno Tower Burger

$18.00

Grilled jalapeno with cream cheese wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon onion strings | Creole remoulade | Monterey Jack

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Crumbled blue cheese | avocado | creole remoulade lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Brie Garlic Burger

Brie Garlic Burger

$15.00

Brie | roasted garlic | roasted garlic aioli lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Justa Burger

Justa Burger

$12.00

Lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle

Western Burger

Western Burger

$16.00

Onion strings | cheddar | coleslaw | BBQ sauce lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Black Bean patty | Avocado | roasted garlic aioli lettuce | tomato | pickle | onion

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Brie | grilled apples | fresh arugula | honey | sliced sourdough.

Doggie Beef Patty

$5.00

Treat your dog to a beef dog patty.

Doggie Chicken

$5.00

Treat your dog to a chicken

Pizza (Wednesday Free Pint with any pizza, Redeem Beer at Bar)

BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Smoked pulled pork | mozzarella red pizza sauce | hickory-smoked bacon Cajun-slaw | BBQ sauce *Not Gluten Free BBQ Sauce contains beer.

Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, ranch sauce

Wild Fungi Pizza

Wild Fungi Pizza

$16.00

Trumpet royal | Miataki frondosa | white alba | brown alba | mozzarella red pizza sauce | truffle oil. *Not Gluten free, sauce contains flour.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Red pizza sauce | pepperoni | shredded mozzarella | Parmesan

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Red pizza | mild Italian sausage | pepperoni | chicken shredded mozzarella | parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Red pizza sauce | shredded mozzarella | Parmesan

Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella | red pizza sauce mushrooms | bell peppers | red onions |Parmesan *Not Gluten free, sauce contains flour.

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken | red onion | feta cheese | pesto

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Red pizza sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil | olive oil

Family Pizza

Family Pizza

$40.00

Entree's

Pasta Della Oso

Pasta Della Oso

$16.00

Grilled chicken | mushrooms | tomatoes garlic cream sauce | penne | Parmesan cheese

Chicken Picatta

Grilled chicken, white wine, capers, lemon, cherry tomatoes, penne, Parmesan cheese

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

Fresh marinara sauce | penne | fresh basil | garlic bread

Pasta Pesto

Pasta Pesto

$13.00

Pesto sauce | penne | fresh basil | garlic bread

Family Pasta Pesto

$25.00

Family Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$9.00

With fries or fruit

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

With fries or fruit

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

With fries our fruit

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

With fries or fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

With fries or fruit

Kids Butter Pasta

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.00

Elbow macaroni | butter | parmesan

Kids Pesto Pasta

Kids Pesto Pasta

$9.00

Elbow macaroni | pesto sauce | parmesan

Kids Marinara Pasta

Kids Marinara Pasta

$9.00

Elbow macaroni | marinara | parmesan

Kids Mac & cheese

Kids Mac & cheese

$9.00

Elbow macaroni | mixed cheese sauce

Kids Pepperoni

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

Pizza sauce | pepperoni | mozzarella

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pizza sauce | mozzarella

Kids Pepsi

Kids Pepsi

$2.00
Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00
Kids Rootbeer

Kids Rootbeer

$2.00
Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Roy Rogers

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00
Kids Orange Soda

Kids Orange Soda

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50
Kids Lemonade

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00
Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Kids Root Beer Float

Kids Root Beer Float

$5.00

Dessert

Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Stout Float

Stout Float

$10.00
Kids Root Beer Float

Kids Root Beer Float

$5.00

Sauces

Blue cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

To Go Bottles

El Oso 6 Pk Btl

$11.99

Sonoma Tart 6 Pk Btl

$11.99

Thru the Haze 6 Pk Btl

$11.99

Tropical 6 Pk Btl

$11.99

Tropical 12 Pk Btl

$20.99

Racer 5: 6 Pk Btl

$11.99

Racer 5: 12 Pk Btl

$20.99

22oz Racer 5 Single Btl

$4.99

Variety 12 Pk Btl

$20.99

Kolsch 6 Pk Btl

$11.99

To Go Cans

Tarot Series: The Sun 4 Pk Cans

$11.99Out of stock

R&D # 3: Super Juicy 4 Pk Cans

$11.99Out of stock

R&D # 4 Advanced Hop Technique 4 Pk Cans

$11.99

West Coast IPA 4 Pk Cans

$11.99

Thru the Haze 6 Pk Cans

$11.99

Thru the Haze 12 Pk Cans

$20.99

19.2oz Racer 5 Single Can

$2.99

16oz Racer 5: 4 Pk Cans

$11.99

12oz Racer 5: 6 Pk Cans

$11.99

12oz Racer 5: 12 Pk Cans

$20.99Out of stock

Red Rocket Ale 4 Pk Cans

$11.99Out of stock

Warp 10 4 Pk Cans

$14.99

HS Sultanarama 4 Pk Cans

$14.99

4 pk cans Baba Yaga

$17.99

19.2oz NorCal Can

$2.99

To Go Kegs

15.5g Tarot Series: The Sun

$160.00Out of stock

15.5 gal Nor Cal

$160.00

15.5g El Oso

$160.00

15.5g R&D 4

$160.00

5g Kolsh

$80.00

15.5g West Coast IPA

$160.00

N/A BEV

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Orange

Orange

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers

$3.00
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Soda

Soda

Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00
Panna Still Water

Panna Still Water

$7.00
Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5000 Roberts Lake Rd., Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

