Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Bear Canyon Pizza

987 Reviews

$$

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd.

Tucson, AZ 85749

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

16'' B.Y.O Pizza
12 Wings
Garlic Knots

Pizza

Build Your Own Slice

$9.75

Our giant slice with up to three toppings and a fountain soda! This is a daily special, get one before they're gone!

Slice of Canyon Combo

$15.00

A massive slice with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella. Classic and delicious!

Slice of Ventana Veggie

$15.00

A massive slice with mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella. For the veggie lovers!

Slice of Catalina Margherita

$15.00

A massive slice with basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella

Slice of Sabino Popeye

$15.00

A massive slice of spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, and mozzarella. Sure to satisfy even the hungriest sailors appetite!

Slice of Sky Island

$15.00

Our massive slice with ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella

Slice of General Hitchcock

$15.00

Carnivores rejoice! This mega slice has pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella

Slice of Presto Pesto

$15.00Out of stock

A massive slice with a base of our basil and garlic pesto, topped with onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella. Gives "going green" a whole new delicious meaning!

Slice of Big Bear BBQ

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ and pizza, a dream team!This mega slice has a BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, and mozzarella

Slice of Baja

$15.00

This massive slice has green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, cheddar, and topped with cilantro crema sauce. It's a beauty!

Slice of Seven Cataracts

$15.00Out of stock

This mega slice has all the flavors! With a hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella

Slice of Romero

$15.00Out of stock

A permanent menu item from popular demand! This massive slice has bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce

Slice White Tail

$15.00Out of stock

Slice Reuben

$15.00

12" B.Y.O. Pizza

$14.00

Build your own topping combination! Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella

12" Canyon Combo

$19.50

This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.

12" Ventana Veggie

$19.50

Veggie lovers, we've got you covered! Mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella

12" Catalina Margherita

$19.50

Basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella. As classic as a pizza can get, with a little garlic kick.

12" Sabino Popeye

$19.50

Named after the spinach loving sailor! Spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, mozzarella.

12" Sky Island

$19.50

Taking a Hawaiian to a new level! Ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella

12" General Hitchcock

$19.50

Carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella

12" Presto Pesto

$19.50

"Going green" has a new delicious meaning! Pesto base, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella

12" Big Bear BBQ

$19.50

BBQ and Pizza, a dream team! BBQ base, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella

12" Baja

$19.50

Green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and cilantro crema sauce spiral. It's a beauty!

12" Seven Cataracts

$19.50

This pizza has some serious flavor! Hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella

12" Romero

$19.50

When a special becomes a staple! Bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce

12" Reuben

$19.50

14" B.Y.O Pizza

$16.00

Build your own topping combination! Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella

14" Canyon Combo

$24.00

This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.

14" Ventana Veggie

$24.00

Veggie lovers, we've got you covered! Mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella

14" Catalina Margherita

$24.00

Basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella. As classic as a pizza can get, with a little garlic kick.

14" Sabino Popeye

$24.00

Named after the spinach loving sailor! Spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, mozzarella.

14" Sky Island

$24.00

Taking a Hawaiian to a new level! Ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella

14" General Hitchcock

$24.00

Carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella

14" Presto Pesto

$24.00

"Going green" has a new delicious meaning! Pesto base, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella

14" Big Bear BBQ

$24.00

BBQ and Pizza, a dream team! BBQ base, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella

14" Baja

$24.00

Green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and cilantro crema sauce spiral. It's a beauty!

14" Seven Cataracts

$24.00

This pizza has some serious flavor! Hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella

14" Romero

$24.00

When a special becomes a staple! Bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce

14" White Tail

$24.00

14" Reuben

$24.00

16'' B.Y.O Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza Creation. Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella

16'' Canyon Combo

$26.00

This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.

16'' Ventana Veggie

$26.00

Veggie lovers, we've got you covered! Mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella

16'' Catalina Margherita

$26.00

Basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella. As classic as a pizza can get, with a little garlic kick.

16'' Sabino Popeye

$26.00

Named after the spinach loving sailor! Spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, mozzarella.

16'' Sky Island

$26.00

Taking a Hawaiian to a new level! Ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella

16'' General Hitchcock

$26.00

Carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella

16'' Presto Pesto

$26.00

"Going green" has a new delicious meaning! Pesto base, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella

16'' Big Bear BBQ

$26.00

BBQ and Pizza, a dream team! BBQ base, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella

16'' Baja

$26.00

Green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and cilantro crema sauce spiral. It's a beauty!

16'' Seven Cataracts

$26.00

This pizza has some serious flavor! Hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella

16'' Romero

$26.00

When a special becomes a staple! Bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce

16" White Tail

$26.00

16" Reuben

$26.00

Gluten Free B.Y.O Pizza

$15.00

Gluten Free Canyon Combo

$24.75

Gluten Free Ventana Veggie

$24.75

Gluten Free Catalina Margherita

$24.75

Gluten Free Sabino Popeye

$24.75

Gluten Free Sky Island

$24.75

Gluten Free General Hitchcock

$24.75

Gluten Free Presto Pesto

$24.75

Gluten Free Baja

$24.75

Gluten Free Seven Cataracts

$24.75

Gluten Free Romero

$24.75

Gluten Free Big Bear

$24.75

Gluten Free Reuben

$24.75

Appetizers

6 wings

$9.50

6 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip

12 Wings

$15.00

12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

House cut and breaded to order. Served with fries and house made honey mustard.

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Delicious dough knots tossed in garlic oil and Italian seasonings.

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

House breaded ravioli served with a spicy marinara

Fried Cauliflower Nachos

$12.00

Cauliflower florets lightly battered and fried covered in lemon juice, roasted green chilies, garlic, cilantro, and tomato served with our house cilantro crema

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Fries loaded with marinara, mozzarella, tomato, onion, black olives, and parmesan. Add pepperoni or sausage for 1.50

Plain Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Loaf

$8.00

Italian filone bread covered in mozzarella cheese and garlic and baked to perfection. Sprinkled with Italian seasoning, parmesan, and served with a side of house marinara

Salad

Garden

$8.50+

Our House Salad full of carrots, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber and black olives over a bed of mixed greens.

Greek

$8.50+

This Greek Salad comes full of tomato, feta, onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and our red wine vinegarette

Capri

$8.50+

Tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil over a bed of mixed greens and a drizzle of our house balsamic reduction

Antipasto

$8.50+

Mixed greens, salami, ham, pepperoni, black olives, mozzarella, green peppers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing

Farm

$8.50+

A bed of mixed greens with bacon, chicken, tomato, cheddar, onion and our house cilantro crema sauce

Caesar

$7.50+

A classic romaine heart salad with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing

Ranger

$8.50+

Ranger Salad includes fried chicken, tomatoes, onions, shredded mozzarella, croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce served with Sriracha ranch.

Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$15.00

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Additional fillings are up to you!

Canyon Combo Calzone

$20.00

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella, and ricotta

Ventana Veggie Calzone

$20.00

Filled with mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta

Catalina Margherita Calzone

$20.00

Filled with basil, tomato, garlic, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta

Sabino Popeye Calzone

$20.00

Filled with spinach, tomato, garlic, feta, basil, mozzarella, and ricotta

Sky Island Calzone

$20.00

Filled with ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, mozzarella, and ricotta

General Hitchcock Calzone

$20.00

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, mozzarella, and ricotta

Presto Pesto Calzone

$20.00

Filled with our house made pesto, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta

Big Bear Calzone

$20.00

Filled with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella, and ricotta

Baja Calzone

$20.00

Filled with green chile, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and ricotta. Served with a side of cilantro crema

Seven Cataracts Calzone

$20.00

Filled with hot wing sauce, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, mozzarella, and ricotta

Romero Calzone

$20.00

Filled with bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, garlic, feta, mozzarella, and ricotta. Served with a side of ranch

Pasta

BYO Pasta

Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots

Presto Pasta

Linguine tossed with pesto, chicken, kalamata olives, sun dried tomato, onion, and feta. Served with garlic knots

Molino Alfredo

Linguine tossed with our house alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, garlic, and basil. Served with garlic knots

Hutches Bolognese

Mushroom and sausage sauteed in house bolognese sauce and poured over linguine. Served with garlic knots

Bear Mac

The ultimate mac! Jalapeno, bacon, panko, and parmesan are added to our cheese smothered cavatappi pasta. Served with garlic knots

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Breaded chicken breast baked with fresh mozzarella and served over a bed of linguine and marinara

Meat Lasagna

$15.00Out of stock

Savory layers of pasta, meat, cheese, and sauce.

Veggie Lasagna

$13.00

Mix of fresh veggies layered with pasta, marinara, and mozzarella

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, provolone, and house made Italian dressing. Served on and 8" Italian filone bread

Chicken Pesto Sub

$12.00

Chicken cooked in our house pesto with provolone, feta, onion, tomato, and artichoke hearts. Served hot on an 8" Italian filone bread

Meatball Sub

$12.50

House meatballs smothered in marinara with onion, mushroom, provolone, and parmesan. Served hot on an 8" Italian filone bread

The Ranger Sub

$12.50

House cut fried chicken, tomato, onion, romaine, provolone, and sriracha dressing. Served on 8" Italian filone bread

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with fresh mozzarella and marinara with spinach and onion. Served on an 8" Italian filone bread

Sides

4oz Side of Ranch

$0.75

4oz Blue Cheese

$0.75

4oz Side Of Maranara

$0.75

4oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

4oz BBQ Sauce

$0.75

4oz Garlic Parmesan

$1.25

4oz Raspberry Chipotle

$1.25

4oz Honey Sriracha

$1.25

4oz honey mustard

$0.75

4oz Cilantro Crema

$1.25

4oz Pesto

$0.75

Single Garlic Knot

$1.75

Side Meatball

$1.75

4oz Balsalmic Reduction

$0.75

4oz Caesar

$0.75

4oz Canyonized

$0.75

4oz Mac Sauce

$1.25

4oz Italian Red Wine Vinaigarette

$0.75

4 oz Ketchup

4 Oz Basalmic

$0.75

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.75Out of stock

New York style with a raspberry sauce drizzle

Tiramisu

$6.75

Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with lightly sweetened whipped cream and topped with cocoa powder. Served in individual cups.

12" Apple Pie

$8.00

14" Apple Pie

$10.00

16" Apple Pie

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Marinara over a bed of linguine

Kid's Mac'n Cheese

$6.00

Cheese sauce over a bed of cavatappi pasta

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

House cut and breaded chicken fingers

Kid's Veggies

$6.00

A mix of fresh veggies sauteed in butter

Kid's Butter Pasta

$6.00

Linguine tossed in melted butter

Kid's Oil and Garlic

$6.00

Linguine tossed in oil and sauteed garlic

Shirts

Men's Black XL

$20.00

Men's Black L

$20.00

Men's Black M

$20.00

Men's Black S

$20.00

Women's Black XL

$20.00

Women's Black L

$20.00

Women's Gold L

$20.00

Women's Gold XL

$20.00

Women's Black M

$20.00

Women's Blue M

$20.00

Women's Gold M

$20.00

Women's Black S

$20.00

Women's Blue S

$20.00

Women's Gold S

$20.00

Gardens Small

$20.00

Gardens Med

$20.00

Gardens Large

$20.00

Gardens X-Large

$20.00

Gardens XX-Large

$20.00

Gardens XXX-Large

$20.00

Hats

Navy/White Pizza+Beer

$20.00Out of stock

Navy/White Bear

$20.00

Olive/Khaki Pizza+Beer

$20.00Out of stock

Olive/Khaki Bear

$20.00Out of stock

Gardens Koozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our modern rustic atmosphere features large sliding windows, large wood tables, and banquet seating, for an open and inviting environment. As a part of our commitment to the neighborhood, our restaurant is family friendly, with a large outdoor patio and children’s play area.

Location

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson, AZ 85749

Directions

Bear Canyon Pizza image
Bear Canyon Pizza image
Bear Canyon Pizza image
Bear Canyon Pizza image

