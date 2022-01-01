Bear Canyon Pizza
987 Reviews
$$
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd.
Tucson, AZ 85749
Popular Items
Pizza
Build Your Own Slice
Our giant slice with up to three toppings and a fountain soda! This is a daily special, get one before they're gone!
Slice of Canyon Combo
A massive slice with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella. Classic and delicious!
Slice of Ventana Veggie
A massive slice with mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella. For the veggie lovers!
Slice of Catalina Margherita
A massive slice with basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella
Slice of Sabino Popeye
A massive slice of spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, and mozzarella. Sure to satisfy even the hungriest sailors appetite!
Slice of Sky Island
Our massive slice with ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella
Slice of General Hitchcock
Carnivores rejoice! This mega slice has pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella
Slice of Presto Pesto
A massive slice with a base of our basil and garlic pesto, topped with onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella. Gives "going green" a whole new delicious meaning!
Slice of Big Bear BBQ
BBQ and pizza, a dream team!This mega slice has a BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, and mozzarella
Slice of Baja
This massive slice has green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, cheddar, and topped with cilantro crema sauce. It's a beauty!
Slice of Seven Cataracts
This mega slice has all the flavors! With a hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella
Slice of Romero
A permanent menu item from popular demand! This massive slice has bacon, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce
Slice White Tail
Slice Reuben
12" B.Y.O. Pizza
Build your own topping combination! Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
12" Canyon Combo
This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.
12" Ventana Veggie
Veggie lovers, we've got you covered! Mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella
12" Catalina Margherita
Basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella. As classic as a pizza can get, with a little garlic kick.
12" Sabino Popeye
Named after the spinach loving sailor! Spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, mozzarella.
12" Sky Island
Taking a Hawaiian to a new level! Ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella
12" General Hitchcock
Carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella
12" Presto Pesto
"Going green" has a new delicious meaning! Pesto base, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella
12" Big Bear BBQ
BBQ and Pizza, a dream team! BBQ base, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella
12" Baja
Green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and cilantro crema sauce spiral. It's a beauty!
12" Seven Cataracts
This pizza has some serious flavor! Hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella
12" Romero
When a special becomes a staple! Bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce
12" Reuben
14" B.Y.O Pizza
Build your own topping combination! Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
14" Canyon Combo
This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.
14" Ventana Veggie
Veggie lovers, we've got you covered! Mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella
14" Catalina Margherita
Basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella. As classic as a pizza can get, with a little garlic kick.
14" Sabino Popeye
Named after the spinach loving sailor! Spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, mozzarella.
14" Sky Island
Taking a Hawaiian to a new level! Ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella
14" General Hitchcock
Carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella
14" Presto Pesto
"Going green" has a new delicious meaning! Pesto base, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella
14" Big Bear BBQ
BBQ and Pizza, a dream team! BBQ base, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella
14" Baja
Green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and cilantro crema sauce spiral. It's a beauty!
14" Seven Cataracts
This pizza has some serious flavor! Hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella
14" Romero
When a special becomes a staple! Bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce
14" White Tail
14" Reuben
16'' B.Y.O Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Creation. Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
16'' Canyon Combo
This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.
16'' Ventana Veggie
Veggie lovers, we've got you covered! Mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella
16'' Catalina Margherita
Basil, tomato, garlic, and fresh mozzarella. As classic as a pizza can get, with a little garlic kick.
16'' Sabino Popeye
Named after the spinach loving sailor! Spinach, tomato, garlic, basil, feta, mozzarella.
16'' Sky Island
Taking a Hawaiian to a new level! Ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, and mozzarella
16'' General Hitchcock
Carnivores rejoice! Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, and mozzarella
16'' Presto Pesto
"Going green" has a new delicious meaning! Pesto base, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, and mozzarella
16'' Big Bear BBQ
BBQ and Pizza, a dream team! BBQ base, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella
16'' Baja
Green chiles, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and cilantro crema sauce spiral. It's a beauty!
16'' Seven Cataracts
This pizza has some serious flavor! Hot wing sauce base, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, and mozzarella
16'' Romero
When a special becomes a staple! Bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, feta, garlic, mozzarella, and ranch sauce
16" White Tail
16" Reuben
Gluten Free B.Y.O Pizza
Gluten Free Canyon Combo
Gluten Free Ventana Veggie
Gluten Free Catalina Margherita
Gluten Free Sabino Popeye
Gluten Free Sky Island
Gluten Free General Hitchcock
Gluten Free Presto Pesto
Gluten Free Baja
Gluten Free Seven Cataracts
Gluten Free Romero
Gluten Free Big Bear
Gluten Free Reuben
Appetizers
6 wings
6 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
12 Wings
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
Chicken Fingers
House cut and breaded to order. Served with fries and house made honey mustard.
Garlic Knots
Delicious dough knots tossed in garlic oil and Italian seasonings.
Fried Ravioli
House breaded ravioli served with a spicy marinara
Fried Cauliflower Nachos
Cauliflower florets lightly battered and fried covered in lemon juice, roasted green chilies, garlic, cilantro, and tomato served with our house cilantro crema
Pizza Fries
Fries loaded with marinara, mozzarella, tomato, onion, black olives, and parmesan. Add pepperoni or sausage for 1.50
Plain Fries
Cheesy Loaf
Italian filone bread covered in mozzarella cheese and garlic and baked to perfection. Sprinkled with Italian seasoning, parmesan, and served with a side of house marinara
Salad
Garden
Our House Salad full of carrots, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber and black olives over a bed of mixed greens.
Greek
This Greek Salad comes full of tomato, feta, onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and our red wine vinegarette
Capri
Tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil over a bed of mixed greens and a drizzle of our house balsamic reduction
Antipasto
Mixed greens, salami, ham, pepperoni, black olives, mozzarella, green peppers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing
Farm
A bed of mixed greens with bacon, chicken, tomato, cheddar, onion and our house cilantro crema sauce
Caesar
A classic romaine heart salad with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing
Ranger
Ranger Salad includes fried chicken, tomatoes, onions, shredded mozzarella, croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce served with Sriracha ranch.
Calzone
Build Your Own Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Additional fillings are up to you!
Canyon Combo Calzone
Filled with pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella, and ricotta
Ventana Veggie Calzone
Filled with mushroom, onion, green pepper, zucchini, tomato, garlic, mozzarella, and ricotta
Catalina Margherita Calzone
Filled with basil, tomato, garlic, fresh mozzarella, and ricotta
Sabino Popeye Calzone
Filled with spinach, tomato, garlic, feta, basil, mozzarella, and ricotta
Sky Island Calzone
Filled with ham, pineapple, green pepper, garlic, feta, mozzarella, and ricotta
General Hitchcock Calzone
Filled with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, salami, bacon, mozzarella, and ricotta
Presto Pesto Calzone
Filled with our house made pesto, onion, sun dried tomato, artichoke hearts, parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta
Big Bear Calzone
Filled with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella, and ricotta
Baja Calzone
Filled with green chile, chorizo, black olives, cilantro, mozzarella, cheddar, and ricotta. Served with a side of cilantro crema
Seven Cataracts Calzone
Filled with hot wing sauce, pepperoni, chorizo, green olives, jalapeno, garlic, pineapple, mozzarella, and ricotta
Romero Calzone
Filled with bacon, chicken, tomato, spinach, garlic, feta, mozzarella, and ricotta. Served with a side of ranch
Pasta
BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta! Your choice of sauce, veggies, and meat. Served with garlic knots
Presto Pasta
Linguine tossed with pesto, chicken, kalamata olives, sun dried tomato, onion, and feta. Served with garlic knots
Molino Alfredo
Linguine tossed with our house alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, garlic, and basil. Served with garlic knots
Hutches Bolognese
Mushroom and sausage sauteed in house bolognese sauce and poured over linguine. Served with garlic knots
Bear Mac
The ultimate mac! Jalapeno, bacon, panko, and parmesan are added to our cheese smothered cavatappi pasta. Served with garlic knots
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Breaded chicken breast baked with fresh mozzarella and served over a bed of linguine and marinara
Meat Lasagna
Savory layers of pasta, meat, cheese, and sauce.
Veggie Lasagna
Mix of fresh veggies layered with pasta, marinara, and mozzarella
Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, provolone, and house made Italian dressing. Served on and 8" Italian filone bread
Chicken Pesto Sub
Chicken cooked in our house pesto with provolone, feta, onion, tomato, and artichoke hearts. Served hot on an 8" Italian filone bread
Meatball Sub
House meatballs smothered in marinara with onion, mushroom, provolone, and parmesan. Served hot on an 8" Italian filone bread
The Ranger Sub
House cut fried chicken, tomato, onion, romaine, provolone, and sriracha dressing. Served on 8" Italian filone bread
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken breast baked with fresh mozzarella and marinara with spinach and onion. Served on an 8" Italian filone bread
Sides
4oz Side of Ranch
4oz Blue Cheese
4oz Side Of Maranara
4oz Buffalo Sauce
4oz BBQ Sauce
4oz Garlic Parmesan
4oz Raspberry Chipotle
4oz Honey Sriracha
4oz honey mustard
4oz Cilantro Crema
4oz Pesto
Single Garlic Knot
Side Meatball
4oz Balsalmic Reduction
4oz Caesar
4oz Canyonized
4oz Mac Sauce
4oz Italian Red Wine Vinaigarette
4 oz Ketchup
4 Oz Basalmic
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pasta Alfredo
Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine
Kid's Spaghetti
Marinara over a bed of linguine
Kid's Mac'n Cheese
Cheese sauce over a bed of cavatappi pasta
Kid's Chicken Fingers
House cut and breaded chicken fingers
Kid's Veggies
A mix of fresh veggies sauteed in butter
Kid's Butter Pasta
Linguine tossed in melted butter
Kid's Oil and Garlic
Linguine tossed in oil and sauteed garlic
Shirts
Men's Black XL
Men's Black L
Men's Black M
Men's Black S
Women's Black XL
Women's Black L
Women's Gold L
Women's Gold XL
Women's Black M
Women's Blue M
Women's Gold M
Women's Black S
Women's Blue S
Women's Gold S
Gardens Small
Gardens Med
Gardens Large
Gardens X-Large
Gardens XX-Large
Gardens XXX-Large
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Our modern rustic atmosphere features large sliding windows, large wood tables, and banquet seating, for an open and inviting environment. As a part of our commitment to the neighborhood, our restaurant is family friendly, with a large outdoor patio and children’s play area.
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson, AZ 85749