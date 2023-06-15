Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bearded Heart Coffee

8093 Hwy 57

Baileys Harbor, WI 54202

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A cozy coffeehouse featuring Ruby Coffee and a rotating cast of other world class roasters. Have a classic cortado or cappuccino or try something a little more adventurous - the Beautiful Burnt Goat (a goat milk latte with our house made dark, salty caramel) is a house favorite or nitro cold brew on tap! Pastries are made in house, daily - ask for vegan and gluten free options! And healthy or indulgent breakfast and lunch served all day - you can’t miss our famous Avocado Toast! We are proud to source most of our ingredients locally or from ethically and sustainably minded vendors.

8093 Hwy 57, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202

