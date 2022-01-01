Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad

Bearden's

998 Reviews

$

19985 Lake Rd

Rocky River, OH 44116

Popular Items

Single Bear
Full Fry Slim Jim
Small Milkshake

Burgers 'N Dogs

Single Bear

Single Bear

$6.89

Our famous single steakburger served on a butter toasted bun.

Double Bear

Double Bear

$9.19

Our double 8 oz steakburger served on a butter toasted bun.

Triple Bear

Triple Bear

$11.49

Three of our famous steakburger patties piled high on a butter toasted bun.

Peanut Butter Bear

Peanut Butter Bear

$8.34

Our famous steakburger topped with peanut butter and sweet pickles served on a butter toasted bun.

Big Bear

Big Bear

$9.77

Our famous 8 oz steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special "Big Bear" sauce on a multi-layered buttered bun.

Western bear

Western bear

$8.34

Single Steakburger with cheddar cheese, bacon, homemade onion ring, and BBQ sauce served on a toasted butter bun.

SwissShroom Bear

SwissShroom Bear

$8.34

Single steakburger topped with Swiss cheese, mushroom, and our bistro sauce, served on a butter toasted bun.

Breakfast Bear

Breakfast Bear

$8.34

Single steakburger with cheese, bacon, and a fried egg served on a butter toasted bun.

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$8.34

Turkey Burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and light sage mayo on a butter toasted bun.

Jimbo

Jimbo

$9.49

The owner's favorite! Steakburger with a blend of "Sweet & Heat" with both mozzarella and cheddar cheese, jalapeño mustard, sweet pickles, raw onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and secret seasonings all served on a toasted English muffin.

Gouda Bear

$8.34

Kids

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.05

Mini corndogs with choice of slim jim fries or applesauce and a choice of fountain drink or small milkshake and a treat.

Chicken Tenders

$8.05

Chicken tenders served with choice of slim jim fries or applesauce / and fountain drink or small shake and a treat.

Hot Dog

$8.05

Hot Dog served with choice of slim jim fries or applesauce/ and fountain drink or small milkshake and a treat.

Grilled Cheese

$8.05

Grilled cheese served with choice of slim Jim fries or applesauce/ and fountain drink or small milkshake and a treat.

Mac 'N Cheese

$8.05

Mac N Cheese served with slim Jim fries or applesauce/ and fountain drink or small milkshake and a treat.

Clams 'N Cod

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.79

3 pieces of beer battered cod, French fries, and coleslaw.

Lunch Fish and Chips (2pieces)

Lunch Fish and Chips (2pieces)

$10.34

2 pieces of our beer battered cod, fries, and Coleslaw.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.33

Grilled Chicken served with lettuce and tomato on a butter toasted bun.

Grilled Cheese.

$4.50

Grilled cheese served on butter toasted bread.

Salads

Small Garden salad

Small Garden salad

$4.59

Crispy lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.08

Crispy lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

add Grilled chicken

$3.75

Grilled chicken breast

Soup

Chili

Chili

$6.04

Our Famous house made chili.

Soup of the Day

$5.75

homemade soup of the day.

Fries and Sides

Full Onion Ring

Full Onion Ring

$5.75

Our famous house made battered onion rings.

Half Onion Ring

Half Onion Ring

$3.45

Our famous house made battered onion rings.

Mac And Cheese Side

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.61

A generous portion of our house made chili over a bed of french fries topped with cheese.

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.17

crispy sweet potato tater tots.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.75
Mini Corn Dogs.

Mini Corn Dogs.

$6.04

Breaded mini dogs fried to perfection.

Coleslaw

$0.99

Creamy Coleslaw.

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Creamy cheese sauce warmed to perfection.

Half Fry Slim jim

Half Fry Slim jim

$3.45

Crispy slim Jim fries.

Full Fry Slim Jim

Full Fry Slim Jim

$4.88

Crispy slim Jim fries.

Bag of Chips

$1.50
1 cookie

1 cookie

$2.00Out of stock

2 cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Extras

Extra Ice cream scoop

$0.99

Pick a Dip

Bistro Sauce

$0.40

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Large Bottle Bear Sauce (to go)

$8.99

Desserts

Deep Fried waffles, vanilla, chocolate, and PB ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and cherry on top

Root Beer Float

$3.99
Cookie

Cookie

$2.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Shakes

Small Milkshake

Small Milkshake

$4.03

Award winning milkshake flavors.

Large Milkshake

Large Milkshake

$5.18

Award winning milkshake flavors.

Large Malt

$5.18

Award winning malts flavors

Bevs

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Flavored Sodas

$2.79

Coffee

$1.49

Hot Tea

$1.49

Hot Cocoa

$1.49

Milk

$1.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.59

Retail

Bearden's Black athletic shirt logo

$20.00

Bearden's Hat

$15.00

Bearden's Winter Carhartt Hat

$20.00

Bearden's Teddy Bears

$15.00

Bearden's beer glass

$5.00

Beer glass/ Teddy Bear combo

$20.00

Bearden's face Mask

$5.00

Bearden's Black Ink T-shirt logo

$25.00Out of stock

Bearden's True Red T-shirt logo

$25.00Out of stock

Bearden's Scuba Blue T- shirt logo

$25.00Out of stock

Bearden's White T-shirt logo

$25.00Out of stock

Bearden's Zip-up sweatshirt

$49.99Out of stock

Bearden's Pull over sweatshirt

$45.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116

Directions

Gallery
Bearden's image
Bearden's image
Bearden's image

