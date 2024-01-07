Beards Wheat & Rye 111 South Lamar Street Suite 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
The concept is simple, fill the heart, entertain the mind and comfort the soul. Our Menu Includes Artisan Breads, Carver Sandwiches, Hearty Soups In A Captivatingly Historic Building In Downtown Eastland.
Location
111 South Lamar Street Suite 100, Eastland, TX 76448
Gallery