Bear's Den

255 Reviews

$$

405 Capitol St,Ste 4

Charleston, WV 25301

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Chicken Fingers

$5.65

1/2 Nachos Grande

$6.15

1/2 Potato Skin

$6.15

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.75

Cheese Styx

$8.50

Chicken Fingers

$8.85

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.85

Chicken Wings (12 piece)

$12.90

Chicken Wings (6 piece)

$7.00

Chicken Wings (9 piece)

$9.65

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.75

Nachos Grande

$9.70

Potato Skin

$9.40

Dessert

Italian Lemon Cake

$3.85

Reese's Pie

$3.85

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$6.40

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.40

1/2 Chicken Fingers

$6.40

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.85

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.85

Garden Salad

$6.80

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled Pepper Steak Salad

$10.95

Tuna Steak Salad

$10.95

Sandwiches

1/2 Club Sandwich

$8.10

B.L.T.

$8.50

Bear's Burger

$9.80

Cheeseburger

$9.60

Club Sandwich

$10.65

Deli Sandwich

$8.50

French Dip

$9.85

Grilled Cheese

$6.40

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.80

Hamburger

$9.00

Rachel

$9.85

Rays

$9.85

Ribeye

$10.65

Rueben

$9.85

Steak & Cheese

$9.85

Steak Hoagie

$9.25

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$10.65

Wrap

$9.85

Sides

Chips

$1.60

Fries

$2.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Onion rings

$3.25

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.10

Side Salad

$3.75

Soups

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Chili Cup

$3.75

Soup & Salad

$8.00

Soup & Sandwich

$8.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Cup

$3.75

Specials

Special

$9.25

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bourbon

Blantons

$18.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Margarita

$7.00

Biracial Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary Bottom Shelf

$7.50

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$8.50

Blue Hawaii

$7.50

Blue Motorcycle

$7.50

Cosmo

$7.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Liquid MJ

$7.50

Little Beer

$5.50

Long Island Bottom Shelf

$7.50

Long Island Top Shelf

$8.50

Margarita Bottom Shelf

$7.50

Margarita Monday

$5.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$8.50

Martini Bottom Shelf

$7.50

Martini Top Shelf

$8.50

Mojito

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Old Fashioned Top Shelf

$8.50

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$7.00

Purple Rain

$7.50

Royal Flush

$7.50

Trash Can

$8.50

White Russian

$6.50

White Russian Top Shelf

$7.50

Gin

Beef Eater

$6.50

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain

$7.50

Malibu

$6.50

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Scotch/Liqueurs/Cognac

B&B

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Dewars

$7.50

Grand Mariner

$7.50

Hennessy

$7.50

Jager

$6.50

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Kahula

$5.00

KK

$3.50

RumChata

$6.00

Rumplemints

$5.50

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Tequila

Casamigos

$8.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jose

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Vodka

Absoulte

$6.50

Belvedere

$7.50

Ciroc

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettle One

$7.50

Three Olives Cherry

$6.50

Three Olives Grape

$6.50

Pinnacle Vanilla

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Titos

$7.50

Well Liquor

Well Rum

$5.75

Well Gin

$5.75

Well Teq

$5.75

Well Vodka

$5.75

Well Whiskey

$5.75

Whiskey

American Honey

$6.50

Black Velvet

$6.50

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

George Dickle

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Screwball

$7.50

Segrams

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Bottles

Amberbock

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Bubble Stash

$5.50

Bud Select

$3.75

Budlight

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Devil Anse

$5.50

Elvis Juice IPA

$5.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Hazy 710 Ale

$3.00

Heineken

$4.50

High Noon

$4.50

Highlife

$3.75

Miller

$3.75

Modelo

$4.50

PBR

$3.00

Redd's Peach Ale

$3.00

Sam Adams

$4.50

Simply Spiked Lemonade

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Stone Brewing

Summer Shandy

$4.50

Sycamore Mountain Candy

$5.00

Ultra

$4.25

Victory Sour Monkey

$5.00

Wild Thing Sour

$3.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Buckets

Domestic

$13.50

Import Bucket

$21.00

Ultra bucket

$15.50

Craft Drafts

Blue Moon

$6.00

Country Boy Herd Lager

$6.00

Hop Valley IPA

$6.00

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$6.00

Shock Top Pretzel

$6.00

Sweet Water IPA

$6.00

Domestic Drafts

Ultra

$4.50

Reds

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

White

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Riseling

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Wine Wednesday

House Wine

$3.00

Sangria

$4.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 Capitol St,Ste 4, Charleston, WV 25301

Directions

