Bear's Food Shack

717 Lake Ave

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Drinks

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Liquor

Bartons

$8.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Razz

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Georgi

$8.00

Fords

$10.00

Tanquery

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Nolets

$12.00

Avion

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio

$14.00

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Naked Blanco

$12.00

Naked 55

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Naked Repo

$15.00

Naked Repo Vanilla

$15.00

Naked Repo Cinnamon

$15.00

El Jimador Repo

$10.00

Naked Repo Coffee

$15.00

Naked Anejo

$25.00

Extra Anejo

$30.00

Ron Corina

$8.00

Flor de Cana 4yr

$10.00

Flor de Cana 7yr

$10.00

Siesta Key Coconut

$10.00

Siesta Key Coffee

$10.00

Pilar Blonde

$12.00

Salt Water Woody Real Lemon

$10.00

Goslings

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Ron Carlos

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Canadian Mist

$8.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Forester RYE

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Drafts

Hazy-O

$8.00

Fresh IPA

$8.00

420 Pale Ale

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Tag & Release

$7.00

Florida Keys Honey Bottom Blonde

$7.00

Beer/Seltzers

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

High Noon

$4.00

Jai Alai

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Stella NA

$6.00

Miller Lite Bucket (5)

$16.00

Wine/Bubbles

Prosecco Split

$9.00

GL Skinny Prosecco

$9.00

Meomi PN

$12.00

14 Hands Merlot

$10.00

Josh Cab

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Complicated Chard

$10.00

Santa Cristina PG

$10.00

Kendal Jackson Chard

$12.00

Copper Ridge

$7.00

NA

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mr. Pibbs

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

LiquidDeath Still

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Voss sparkling water

$4.00

Food PM

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$14.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Elote

$7.00

Grizzly Nachos

$15.00

Tuna Tower

$15.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Burritos

Ancho Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Chili-Lime Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$18.00

Vegetable Burrito

$14.00

Impossible Burrito

$14.00

Enchiladas

Pollo Enchilada

$15.00

Brisket Enchilada

$18.00

Spinach Enchilada

$15.00

Carnitas Enchilada

$16.00

Salad

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Bears Salad

$14.00

Chopped Kale Chicken Salad

$11.00

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fajitas

Carne Asada Fajita

$25.00

Pollo Fajita

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Vegetable Fajita

$15.00

Taco

Crispy Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Pollo Tacos

$14.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Chili-Lime Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Americano Tacos

$14.00

Impossible Americano Tacos

$16.00

Poke Tacos

$11.00

Keto Tacos

$14.00

Bears Big Bowl

Kakao Bowl

$18.00

Keto Bowl

$20.00

Keto Pahoa Bowl

$18.00

Kona Super Bowl

$20.00

Luau Pork Bowl

$18.00

Protein Power Bowl

$11.00

Terri-Sun Bowl

$18.00

Poke Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.00

Platos

Carne Asada Chimichurri

$28.00

Green Spaghetti

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Sides

Esquites

$7.00

Black Beans & Rice

$7.00

Spicy Black Beans & Rice

$7.00

Salsa

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Tortillas

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

SPECIALS

Daily Special

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$13.50

$5 Item

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our variety of Food and Drinks. Fast Service, kind workers and laid back environment!!

Website

Location

717 Lake Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33460

Directions

