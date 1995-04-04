Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

Bear's Food Shack

review star

No reviews yet

540 W Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheddar Wrap
Terri-Sun Bowl
Monkey Bowl

Food Bowls

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$15.99

Bed of cauliflower rice, Super-Food Salad, marinated Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, sliced Avocado, Chopped Bacon and a Sunny Side Egg on top, with a Cilantro Aioli!

Kona Super Bowl

Kona Super Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Fillet tips and Shrimp, a bed of Super-food salad, Kale, Marinated Grape Tomato, Triple Blend Quinoa with house made Mango Salsa and Lemon-Dijon Dressing

Luau Pork Bowl

Luau Pork Bowl

$13.99

Luau Pulled Pork served on a bed of House Fried Rice, Asian slaw, with fresh Pineapple! BBQ sauce on side.

Protein Power Bowl

Protein Power Bowl

$10.99

Triple blend Quinoa, Egg whites, Sauteed Spinach and Feta! Top with your choice of protein.

Terri-Sun Bowl

Terri-Sun Bowl

$15.99

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Filet Tips on a bed of House Fried Rice and Super Food Salad, topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg and Teri Sauce.

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$11.99

Fajita Bowl

$15.99

Poke Bowls

Served with Sushi Rice, Asian Slaw, Mango Salsa, Grape Tomato Salsa, Wasabi, Ginger, and topped with a Carrot Ginger Aioli and Cilantro Ailoli
Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Ahi Tuna on top of Japanese white sushi rice, asian slaw marinated in a sesame vin, mango salsa, marinated grape tomatoes, wasabi and pickled ginger topped with a cilantro aioli and carrot ginger aioli!

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.99

Sushi grade Salmon on top of Japanese white sushi rice, asian slaw marinated in a sesame vin, mango salsa, marinated grape tomatoes, wasabi and pickled ginger topped with a cilantro aioli and carrot ginger aioli!

Shrimp Poke

$15.99

Best shrimp in town, on sushi rice, asian slaw, mango salsa, grape tomato salsa, wasabi, ginger, and topped with carrot ginger aioli and cilantro aioli

Salads

Caesar Kale Salad - Caesar

$11.99

Kale Chicken Salad - Strawberry Kale

$11.99

Super Food Salad - Quinoa

$12.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Asian Chicken Wrap

Asian Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Asian Slaw, Peanut Thai Sauce, Mango Salsa and Brick Pressed!

Bear Burrito Chicken

Bear Burrito Chicken

$11.99

Rice, beans, cheddar cheese, house made salsa and chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla!

Bear Burrito Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp, Brown rice, black beans, house made salsa, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla

Bear Burrito Steak

Bear Burrito Steak

$12.99

Rice, beans, cheddar cheese, house made salsa and steak wrapped in a flour tortilla!

Bear Burrito Veggie

Bear Burrito Veggie

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheddar cheese, house made salsa and chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla!

Bear Club

Bear Club

$13.99

Ham, Cheddar, House Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Bacon and Spring Mix on Multigrain Bread, Brick Pressed!

Brick Pressed Turkey Avocado Wrap

Brick Pressed Turkey Avocado Wrap

$13.99

House Roasted Turkey, Fresh Avocado with Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese Brick Pressed!

Cheese Burger & Fries

Cheese Burger & Fries

$12.99

Special Blend Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun served with french fries

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.99

Spring Mix, Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceasar dressing in a wrap

Cuban Luau

Cuban Luau

$12.99

Luau pork, ham, yellow mustard, pickles, mozzarella on Flat Bread!

Hawaiin Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Hawaiin Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Luau pulled pork, cheddar cheese, multigrain toast! BBQ sauce on the side.

Pacific Pita

Pacific Pita

$12.99

Falafel, hummus, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, slaw topped with choice of Tahini or Tzatziki in a pita

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$12.99

Sriracha avocado mayo on flat bread with marinated grilled chicken, spring mix, tomato, bacon, mozzarella cheese and brick pressed!

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$13.99

House roasted turkey on Flat Bread with Mozzarella Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomatoes and Pesto Sauce Brick Pressed!

Veggie Melt

Veggie Melt

$9.49

whole wheat wrap with mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato, mushroom,peppers, onions and brick pressed

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Helene Gyro

$11.99

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$12.99

2 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw, cheddar cheese, peanut tai sauce and steak, topped with cilantro aioli! includes side of rice and beans

Mahi - Fish Taco

Mahi - Fish Taco

$13.99

2 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw, cheddar cheese and mahi topped with cilantro aioli! includes side of rice and beans

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$13.99

2 flour tortillas tacos filled with mango salsa, asian slaw, cheddar cheese and shrimp topped with cilantro aioli! Includes side of rice and beans

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$13.99

2 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw, cheddar cheese and steak topped with cilantro aioli! includes rice and beans

Authentic CarnitasTacos

$12.99
Tuna Poke Tacos

Tuna Poke Tacos

$8.99

3 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw and ahi tuna topped with cilantro aioli, carrot ginger and sesame seeds!

Breakfast

Egg and Cheddar Wrap

Egg and Cheddar Wrap

$8.49

Egg, cheddar cheese and hash browns on a flour tortilla!

Bacon Egg and Cheddar Wrap

Bacon Egg and Cheddar Wrap

$9.49

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and hash browns on a flour tortilla!

Sausage Egg and Cheddar Wrap

Sausage Egg and Cheddar Wrap

$9.49

Southern- style sausage, Cheddar Cheese and hash browns on a flour tortilla!

Steak Egg & Cheddar Wrap

Steak Egg & Cheddar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Filet Tips, Egg, Cheddar and Hash Browns on a Flour Wrap!

Egg White & Turkey Bacon Wrap

$11.99

Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Octfit Turkey & Sweet Potato Wrap

Octfit Turkey & Sweet Potato Wrap

$11.49

Egg whites, sweet potato, house roasted turkey, sauteed peppers, onions and spinach on a whole wheat wrap!

Egg White & Spinach Wrap

Egg White & Spinach Wrap

$10.49

Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap!

Huevos Rancheros Wrap

Huevos Rancheros Wrap

$12.49

Bacon, egg, peppers, onions, hash browns, cheddar cheese and house-made salsa on a flour tortilla!

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle BBQ Mayo, choice of Bacon or Sausage

AvoCali Toast

AvoCali Toast

$11.99

Multigrain toast, avocado, feta cheese, grape tomato salsa, fried egg with side of Super Food Salad and Cilantro Aioli

Make your own breakfast ~ sides

$1.00

Ham Egg and Cheddar

$9.49

The Scott

$11.99

2 Pancakes With Fruit

$8.99

Keto Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

Omelettes

Wow Good for You

$10.49

egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, and feta ~ comes with side of toast and potatoes

Western

$10.99

egg, ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese ~ comes with side of toast and potatoes

Hungry Man

$11.99

Egg, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese ~comes with side of toast and potatoes

Bagels

Plain Bagel - Plain

Plain Bagel - Plain

$1.99
Everything Bagel - Plain

Everything Bagel - Plain

$1.99

Croissant

$2.99

Croissant w/ Topping

$3.49

Desserts

2 Pack Gourmet Cookie

2 Pack Gourmet Cookie

$4.50
3 Pack Gourmet Cookie

3 Pack Gourmet Cookie

$5.25
Single Gourmet Cookie

Single Gourmet Cookie

$2.50
Single Choc. Chip- Sugar-or Oatmeal Cookie

Single Choc. Chip- Sugar-or Oatmeal Cookie

$2.25

Small Muffin

$2.50

Large Muffin

$3.50

Large Pastry

$3.75

Small Pastry

$2.75

Island Snow 3 Pack

$5.25

Banana Bread Mini Loaf

$6.00

Premium Acai Bowls

Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$11.99

Acai blend, granola, yogurt, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes drizzled with organic raw honey and topped with chia seeds

Lani Kai Bowl

Lani Kai Bowl

$11.99

acai blend, almond butter, granola, strawberries, banana and topped with coconut flacks hemp seeds and a drizzle of honey

Maui Bowl

Maui Bowl

$11.99

blend of choice, granola, mango, strawberry, pineapple, coconut, hemp seeds, honey

Moku Bowl

Moku Bowl

$11.99

Acai Blend, yogurt, granola, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, goji berries, topped with raw organic honey!

Monkey Bowl

Monkey Bowl

$12.99

Acai blend, granola, peanut butter, nutella, a full banana, chocolate chips and drizzled with organic raw honey and topped with Coconut flakes

Octfit Trainers Bowl

Octfit Trainers Bowl

$11.99

Acai Blend, granola, vegan protein, almond butter, banana, strawberries, blue berries, coconut flakes, topped with chia seeds and organic raw honey

Passion Bowl

Passion Bowl

$11.99

Acai blend, almond butter, granola, mango, strawberries, banana, coconut flakes, goji berries and a drizzle of honey!

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$11.99

Blend of choice, granola, peanut butter, strawberry, pineapple, banana, coconut, honey

Smoothies

Acai Pomegranate

$9.99

Almond milk, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, Organic raw acai, and cold pressed pomegranate juice, honey

Alani Crush

Alani Crush

$8.99

Orange Juice, Yogurt, Pineapple, Banana, Honey, Guava

Aloha Bear

$8.99

Almond Milk, apple juice mixed tropical fruits, Chia Seeds, honey

Beach Bum

Beach Bum

$8.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, banana, pineapple, coconut, honey (think Pina Colada!)

Beary Blast

$8.99

Yogurt, Apple Juice, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Honey

Berry Oats

$9.99

Almond Milk, Yogurt, Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Protein Powder, Honey

Blue Lagoon

$8.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberry, Banana, Mango, Honey

Buff Bear

$9.99

Almond Milk, Spinach, Vegan Protein, Peanut butter with organic raw honey

Ginger Bear

Ginger Bear

$9.99

Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Banana, Carrots, Ginger, Turmeric, Honey

Kepona

$9.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Protein, Banana, Honey, Chocolate Chips

Koa Bear

Koa Bear

$9.99

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Protein, Banana, Honey

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$8.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Mango, Tropical Fruit, banana, honey and more mango!

Molokini Dragon

Molokini Dragon

$9.99

Almond Milk, Dragonfruit, Banana, Strawberry, and Honey

Monkey Bowl Smoothie

Monkey Bowl Smoothie

$9.99

Almond Milk, Granola, Mixed Berries, Banana, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey

Morning Thunder

$9.99

Almond Milk, Local Roast Coffee, Banana, Oats, Raw Honey, Cinnamon, Honey

Pineapple Paradise

$9.99

Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Spinach, Banana, Chia Seeds, Honey

Slash Smoothie

$9.99

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter, Banana, Granola, Honey

Straw 'Bear' Nana

Straw 'Bear' Nana

$8.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Strawberry and banana, honey

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.99

Yogurt, Lemonade, Strawberry, and Honey

Super Greens

$9.99

Almond Milk, Kale, Spinach, pineapple, banana and Agave

Tropical Passion

Tropical Passion

$8.99

Yogurt, Apple Juice, strawberries, banana, mango, pineapple, honey

Wai Melon

Wai Melon

$9.99

Yogurt, watermelon, strawberry, banana, coconut, agave

Kids Menu

Lil Dunes Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese, Multi Grain Bread, Brick Pressed with side of fruit cup

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Chicken Tenders, served with side of fruit cup

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Kids

$5.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese scrambled include side of fruit cup

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Side Items

Side of

Curbside Pick Up

Chips

Dirty Chips

$1.99

Bears Wear

Bears Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Bears Long Sleeve

$30.00Out of stock
Tie-Dye Shirts

Tie-Dye Shirts

$28.00
Bears Dry-Fit T-Shirts

Bears Dry-Fit T-Shirts

$25.00Out of stock

Bears Tank Top

$15.00Out of stock

Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$1.79
Large Iced Coffee

Large Iced Coffee

$2.49
Small Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$1.79
Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$2.49

Small Iced Latte

$2.50

Small Hot Latte

$2.50

Large Iced Latte

$3.50

Large Hot Latte

$3.50

Small Iced Cappucino

$2.50

Large Iced Cappucino

$3.50

Small Hot Cappucino

$2.50

Large Hot Cappucino

$3.50

Small Iced Hammerhead

$2.99

Large Iced Hammerhead

$3.50

Small Hot Hammerhead

$2.99

Large Hot Hammerhead

$3.50

Small Iced Americano

$2.50

Large Iced Americano

$3.25

Small Hot Americano

$2.50

Large Hot Americano

$3.25
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cuban

$2.00

$1 Iced Coffee

$1.00

$1 Hot Coffee

$1.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

SM Dirty Chai

$4.00

LG Dirty Chai

$4.50

Water

Natural Spring Water

$1.50
Essentia

Essentia

$3.25

Perrier

$3.75

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Coconut Water

$4.50

SM Smart Water

$3.00

LG Smart Water

$3.75

100 Coconut Water

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Chikki Boom Water

$2.00

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Black Cherry

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

USA Color

$2.99

Jarriotos

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$1.89

Hot Tea

$1.89

Shaka Tea

$3.99

Juices

Gatorade Mini

Gatorade Mini

$1.50
B.Y.L.T

B.Y.L.T

$2.75

Body I.Q.

$4.50

Mayawell Prebiotic Soda

$4.50

Sparkling Ice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Arlnod Palmer

$2.00

Saint James

$4.00

Beer

Happy Hour 3pm-6pm 2 For $5 Beers

$5.00

Happy Hour 3pm-6pm 1 For $3 Beer

$3.00
Modello

Modello

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Hop Valley - Bubble Stash

$4.00

Kona Brewing

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Wine

$3.00

Champagne

$4.25

White Claw

$4.50

Seltzers

White Claw

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

High Noon

$3.50

Celcius

Celcius 2 for $6

$6.00

Celcius Heat 2 for $7

$7.00

Heat - Cherry Lime

$4.75

Heat - Inferno Punch

$4.75

Heat - Orangsicle

$4.75

Heat- Srawberry Dragonfruit

$4.75

Heat- Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.75

Wild Berry

$3.75

Fugi Apple Pear

$3.75

Peach Mango

$3.75

Orange

$3.75

Peach Vibe

$3.75

Peach Mango Green Tea

$3.75

Grape

$3.75

Strawberry Guava

$3.75

Blood Orange Lemonade Bcaa

$3.75

Raspberry Green Tea

$3.75

Kiwi Guava

$3.75

Frozen Artic Vibe

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade Celcius

$3.75

Juicera

2 oz Shot

2 oz Shot

$5.99

8 Oz

$7.50

12 Oz

$8.99

Kombucha

Ginger Tumeric 11oz

$5.99

Dragon Passionfruit 11oz

$5.99

Jackfruit 11oz

$5.99

Strawberry Basil

$5.99

Specialty Drinks

Ghost Energy

$4.00

Peace Tea

Tea

$3.50

Ghost energy

Swedish fish

$4.00

Orange cream

$4.00

Sour patch

$4.00

Tropical mango

$4.00

Bubblicious

$4.00

Daily Special

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$13.50

$5 Item

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our variety of Food and Drinks. Fast Service, kind workers and laid back environment!!

Website

Location

540 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Directions

Gallery
Bear's Food Shack image
Bear's Food Shack image
Bear's Food Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 283
411 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Delray - 204 E Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Over the Bridge Cafe
orange star4.0 • 91
814 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Living Green Cafe - East Boca
orange star4.6 • 378
2202 n federal hwy boca raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kixi
orange star4.4 • 95
171 SE MIZNER BLVD Boca raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston