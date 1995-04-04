- Home
Bear's Food Shack
540 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Popular Items
Food Bowls
Keto Bowl
Bed of cauliflower rice, Super-Food Salad, marinated Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, sliced Avocado, Chopped Bacon and a Sunny Side Egg on top, with a Cilantro Aioli!
Kona Super Bowl
Grilled Fillet tips and Shrimp, a bed of Super-food salad, Kale, Marinated Grape Tomato, Triple Blend Quinoa with house made Mango Salsa and Lemon-Dijon Dressing
Luau Pork Bowl
Luau Pulled Pork served on a bed of House Fried Rice, Asian slaw, with fresh Pineapple! BBQ sauce on side.
Protein Power Bowl
Triple blend Quinoa, Egg whites, Sauteed Spinach and Feta! Top with your choice of protein.
Terri-Sun Bowl
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Filet Tips on a bed of House Fried Rice and Super Food Salad, topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg and Teri Sauce.
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl
Fajita Bowl
Poke Bowls
Ahi Tuna
Ahi Tuna on top of Japanese white sushi rice, asian slaw marinated in a sesame vin, mango salsa, marinated grape tomatoes, wasabi and pickled ginger topped with a cilantro aioli and carrot ginger aioli!
Salmon Poke
Sushi grade Salmon on top of Japanese white sushi rice, asian slaw marinated in a sesame vin, mango salsa, marinated grape tomatoes, wasabi and pickled ginger topped with a cilantro aioli and carrot ginger aioli!
Shrimp Poke
Best shrimp in town, on sushi rice, asian slaw, mango salsa, grape tomato salsa, wasabi, ginger, and topped with carrot ginger aioli and cilantro aioli
Salads
Sandwiches & Wraps
Asian Chicken Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with Asian Slaw, Peanut Thai Sauce, Mango Salsa and Brick Pressed!
Bear Burrito Chicken
Rice, beans, cheddar cheese, house made salsa and chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla!
Bear Burrito Shrimp
Shrimp, Brown rice, black beans, house made salsa, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla
Bear Burrito Steak
Rice, beans, cheddar cheese, house made salsa and steak wrapped in a flour tortilla!
Bear Burrito Veggie
Rice, beans, cheddar cheese, house made salsa and chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla!
Bear Club
Ham, Cheddar, House Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Bacon and Spring Mix on Multigrain Bread, Brick Pressed!
Brick Pressed Turkey Avocado Wrap
House Roasted Turkey, Fresh Avocado with Tomato and Mozzarella Cheese Brick Pressed!
Cheese Burger & Fries
Special Blend Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion on a Potato Bun served with french fries
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Spring Mix, Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceasar dressing in a wrap
Cuban Luau
Luau pork, ham, yellow mustard, pickles, mozzarella on Flat Bread!
Hawaiin Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Luau pulled pork, cheddar cheese, multigrain toast! BBQ sauce on the side.
Pacific Pita
Falafel, hummus, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, slaw topped with choice of Tahini or Tzatziki in a pita
Pollo Loco
Sriracha avocado mayo on flat bread with marinated grilled chicken, spring mix, tomato, bacon, mozzarella cheese and brick pressed!
Turkey Pesto
House roasted turkey on Flat Bread with Mozzarella Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomatoes and Pesto Sauce Brick Pressed!
Veggie Melt
whole wheat wrap with mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomato, mushroom,peppers, onions and brick pressed
Grilled Cheese
Helene Gyro
Tacos
Chicken Taco
2 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw, cheddar cheese, peanut tai sauce and steak, topped with cilantro aioli! includes side of rice and beans
Mahi - Fish Taco
2 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw, cheddar cheese and mahi topped with cilantro aioli! includes side of rice and beans
Shrimp Taco
2 flour tortillas tacos filled with mango salsa, asian slaw, cheddar cheese and shrimp topped with cilantro aioli! Includes side of rice and beans
Steak Taco
2 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw, cheddar cheese and steak topped with cilantro aioli! includes rice and beans
Authentic CarnitasTacos
Tuna Poke Tacos
3 flour tacos filled with mango salsa, Asian slaw and ahi tuna topped with cilantro aioli, carrot ginger and sesame seeds!
Breakfast
Egg and Cheddar Wrap
Egg, cheddar cheese and hash browns on a flour tortilla!
Bacon Egg and Cheddar Wrap
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and hash browns on a flour tortilla!
Sausage Egg and Cheddar Wrap
Southern- style sausage, Cheddar Cheese and hash browns on a flour tortilla!
Steak Egg & Cheddar Wrap
Grilled Filet Tips, Egg, Cheddar and Hash Browns on a Flour Wrap!
Egg White & Turkey Bacon Wrap
Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap
Octfit Turkey & Sweet Potato Wrap
Egg whites, sweet potato, house roasted turkey, sauteed peppers, onions and spinach on a whole wheat wrap!
Egg White & Spinach Wrap
Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta in a Whole Wheat Wrap!
Huevos Rancheros Wrap
Bacon, egg, peppers, onions, hash browns, cheddar cheese and house-made salsa on a flour tortilla!
Breakfast Tacos
Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle BBQ Mayo, choice of Bacon or Sausage
AvoCali Toast
Multigrain toast, avocado, feta cheese, grape tomato salsa, fried egg with side of Super Food Salad and Cilantro Aioli
Make your own breakfast ~ sides
Ham Egg and Cheddar
The Scott
2 Pancakes With Fruit
Keto Breakfast Tacos
Omelettes
Desserts
Premium Acai Bowls
Aloha Bowl
Acai blend, granola, yogurt, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes drizzled with organic raw honey and topped with chia seeds
Lani Kai Bowl
acai blend, almond butter, granola, strawberries, banana and topped with coconut flacks hemp seeds and a drizzle of honey
Maui Bowl
blend of choice, granola, mango, strawberry, pineapple, coconut, hemp seeds, honey
Moku Bowl
Acai Blend, yogurt, granola, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, goji berries, topped with raw organic honey!
Monkey Bowl
Acai blend, granola, peanut butter, nutella, a full banana, chocolate chips and drizzled with organic raw honey and topped with Coconut flakes
Octfit Trainers Bowl
Acai Blend, granola, vegan protein, almond butter, banana, strawberries, blue berries, coconut flakes, topped with chia seeds and organic raw honey
Passion Bowl
Acai blend, almond butter, granola, mango, strawberries, banana, coconut flakes, goji berries and a drizzle of honey!
Sunrise Bowl
Blend of choice, granola, peanut butter, strawberry, pineapple, banana, coconut, honey
Smoothies
Acai Pomegranate
Almond milk, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, Organic raw acai, and cold pressed pomegranate juice, honey
Alani Crush
Orange Juice, Yogurt, Pineapple, Banana, Honey, Guava
Aloha Bear
Almond Milk, apple juice mixed tropical fruits, Chia Seeds, honey
Beach Bum
Apple Juice, Yogurt, banana, pineapple, coconut, honey (think Pina Colada!)
Beary Blast
Yogurt, Apple Juice, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Honey
Berry Oats
Almond Milk, Yogurt, Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Protein Powder, Honey
Blue Lagoon
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberry, Banana, Mango, Honey
Buff Bear
Almond Milk, Spinach, Vegan Protein, Peanut butter with organic raw honey
Ginger Bear
Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Banana, Carrots, Ginger, Turmeric, Honey
Kepona
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Protein, Banana, Honey, Chocolate Chips
Koa Bear
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Protein, Banana, Honey
Mango Madness
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Mango, Tropical Fruit, banana, honey and more mango!
Molokini Dragon
Almond Milk, Dragonfruit, Banana, Strawberry, and Honey
Monkey Bowl Smoothie
Almond Milk, Granola, Mixed Berries, Banana, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey
Morning Thunder
Almond Milk, Local Roast Coffee, Banana, Oats, Raw Honey, Cinnamon, Honey
Pineapple Paradise
Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Spinach, Banana, Chia Seeds, Honey
Slash Smoothie
Almond Milk, Pineapple, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter, Banana, Granola, Honey
Straw 'Bear' Nana
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Strawberry and banana, honey
Strawberry Lemonade
Yogurt, Lemonade, Strawberry, and Honey
Super Greens
Almond Milk, Kale, Spinach, pineapple, banana and Agave
Tropical Passion
Yogurt, Apple Juice, strawberries, banana, mango, pineapple, honey
Wai Melon
Yogurt, watermelon, strawberry, banana, coconut, agave
Kids Menu
Side Items
Chips
Bears Wear
Coffee
Small Iced Coffee
Large Iced Coffee
Small Hot Coffee
Large Hot Coffee
Small Iced Latte
Small Hot Latte
Large Iced Latte
Large Hot Latte
Small Iced Cappucino
Large Iced Cappucino
Small Hot Cappucino
Large Hot Cappucino
Small Iced Hammerhead
Large Iced Hammerhead
Small Hot Hammerhead
Large Hot Hammerhead
Small Iced Americano
Large Iced Americano
Small Hot Americano
Large Hot Americano
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cuban
$1 Iced Coffee
$1 Hot Coffee
Cold Brew
SM Dirty Chai
LG Dirty Chai
Water
Soda
Juices
Beer
Celcius
Celcius 2 for $6
Celcius Heat 2 for $7
Heat - Cherry Lime
Heat - Inferno Punch
Heat - Orangsicle
Heat- Srawberry Dragonfruit
Heat- Blueberry Pomegranate
Wild Berry
Fugi Apple Pear
Peach Mango
Orange
Peach Vibe
Peach Mango Green Tea
Grape
Strawberry Guava
Blood Orange Lemonade Bcaa
Raspberry Green Tea
Kiwi Guava
Frozen Artic Vibe
Strawberry Lemonade Celcius
Kombucha
Specialty Drinks
Peace Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy our variety of Food and Drinks. Fast Service, kind workers and laid back environment!!
540 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444