Southern
Barbeque

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Windsor

2152 Poquonock Ave.

Windsor, CT 06095

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
BEAR Attack
Mac Attack

2forTUESDAY!

TwoFORTuesday is back in the month of November w/ Mix -n- Match Apps! (Cannot pick 2 of the same apps)

2x - Mix -n- Match Apps (TwoFORTuesday)

$15.00

Linked for Life Donation!

Linked for Life Carabiner

Linked for Life Carabiner

$3.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$1 Linked for Life Donation

$1 Linked for Life Donation

$1.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$5 Linked for Life Donation

$5 Linked for Life Donation

$5.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$10 Linked for Life Donation

$10 Linked for Life Donation

$10.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

Bear's BBQ Sauces and Rubs

KC Sweet Bottle

KC Sweet Bottle

$8.99
TX Pepper Bottle

TX Pepper Bottle

$8.99
GRZ Ghost Bottle

GRZ Ghost Bottle

$8.99
Beef Rub

Beef Rub

$10.99

Great on more than just Brisket!! Chicken, burgers, vegetables. We could put this on almost anything.

Pork Rub

Pork Rub

$10.99

Not only for Pork Butt and Ribs! We use this rub on Salmon, sweet potatoes, and plenty more!

Appetizers

Start your meal off right with one of our signature appetizers!
Bear Balls

Bear Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese ✅ Pulled Pork ✅ Cornbread ✅ All 3 mixed, battered, fried, & topped with cheese sauce & bacon = BEAR BALLS! ✅

(3) Sticky Ribs

(3) Sticky Ribs

$8.00Out of stock

Our fall off the bone ribs, but STICKY! Sauced -->Fried-->Sauced-->Topped with Scallions & Sesame Seeds

Half Dozen Smoked Wings

Half Dozen Smoked Wings

$12.00Out of stock

(6) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces

Dozen Smoked Wings

Dozen Smoked Wings

$24.00Out of stock

(12) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces

Dozen Moink Balls

Dozen Moink Balls

$16.00

(12) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.

Half Dozen Moink Balls

Half Dozen Moink Balls

$8.00

(6) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.

Salads

Looking for a lighter BBQ or vegetarian option? Our fresh salads are the perfect choice.
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice

Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice

$11.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice

Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice

$13.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Dried Cranberries ●Shredded Cheddar ●Candied Walnuts ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice

BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice

$13.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Shredded Cheddar ●Crumbled Bacon ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on a fresh potato roll!
Pork Loin Sandwich

Pork Loin Sandwich

$10.00

Available for the month of November only!

Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich

Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Brisket Sandwich

Reg Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Reg Chopped Sandwich

Reg Chopped Sandwich

$10.00

Combination of chopped brisket and pulled pork.

Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Kielbasa Sandwich

Reg Kielbasa Sandwich

$10.00

Contains pork and beef.

Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich

Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich

$10.00
Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.00
Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich

Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR! (Vegan)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw, Pickles, & Honey Mustard

Reg Pastrami Sandwich

Reg Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00
BEAR Pulled Pork Sandwich

BEAR Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Fit for a BEAR!

BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Double the MEAT, Double the fun!

BEAR Brisket Sandwich

BEAR Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Not for the faint of heart!

BEAR Chopped Sandwich

BEAR Chopped Sandwich

$15.00

Can you handle it!?

BEAR Kielbasa Sandwich

BEAR Kielbasa Sandwich

$15.00

Extra Meat, Extra Love!

BEAR Texas Sausage Sandwich

BEAR Texas Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Hope you are BEAR-Y hungry!

Favorites

Nothing says Bear's like one of our "Favorites"
Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$13.00

Mac and Cheese piled high with your choice of meat!

BEAR Attack

BEAR Attack

$13.00

Cornbread --> Topped with Mac --> Topped with your choice of meat! ***.50 of each Bear Attack Sold will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association ***

Super Spud

Super Spud

$13.00Out of stock

●Fresh Baked Potato ●Scoop -a- Mac ●Sour Cream ●Bacon ●Red Onion ●Shredded Cheese ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$13.00

Nachos topped with beans, salsa, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and meat.

BEAR Bowl

BEAR Bowl

$13.00

● Cornbread ● Smoked BBQ Beans ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Paw Paw's Poutine

Paw Paw's Poutine

$13.00Out of stock

Hand cut fries topped with meat and cheese sauce.

Bear Style Poutine

Bear Style Poutine

$16.00Out of stock

Hand Cut Fries topped with Fried Cheese curds and Brisket Gravy with your choice of meat.

Combos

Mix and Match! Served with choice of any two single serving sides
1 Meat Combo

1 Meat Combo

$16.00

Pick your FAVORITE Bear's BBQ Meat + Any two sides!

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$18.00

Not one, but TWO choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$21.00

Yes - You read that right! THREE choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides

Cub Meal - Chicken

$10.00

For the little cubs! Chicken Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!

Cub Meal - Pulled Pork

$10.00Out of stock

For the little cubs! Pulled Pork Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!

Ribs & Chicken

Baby back pork ribs and half chickens.
1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides

1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides

$20.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides

Full rack w/ 2 Sides

Full rack w/ 2 Sides

$35.00Out of stock

FULL Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides

Full rack no sides

Full rack no sides

$30.00Out of stock

Full rack of dry rubbed and glazed ribs.

1/2 chicken w/ 2 Sides

1/2 chicken w/ 2 Sides

$12.00

One half of juicy, brined, dry rubbed, smoked chicken. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.

Whole Chicken w/ 2 sides

$18.00

Whole Chicken No Sides

$12.00

Includes (2) half chickens.

Beef Ribs Served w/ 2 Sides

$30.00

Available on Saturday and Sundays only. Dry rubbed and glazed. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.

Family Deals

Feed all the hungry bears!
Family Deal

Family Deal

$54.00

Feeds 4-5 people. Includes your choice of: Full rack of ribs (+$10) or whole chicken. (1) pound of any meat. (3) pints of any side (may sub 3pcs of cornbread for any pint)

Sunday Supper Deal

$54.00

Please choose 2 meats and 3 pints of sides. 2 meat choices will come as 2 - 1lb portions

Meats by the Pound

All of Bear's meats are dry rubbed and smoked. They are gluten free.
Pork Loin 1/4 lb

Pork Loin 1/4 lb

$4.00

Pork Loin 1/2 lb

$8.00

Pork Loin 3/4 lb

$12.00

Pork Loin lb

$16.00
Pulled Pork lb

Pulled Pork lb

$16.00

Pulled Pork 3/4 lb

$12.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$8.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$4.00
Pulled Chicken lb

Pulled Chicken lb

$16.00

Pulled Chicken 3/4 lb

$12.00

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$8.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb

$4.00
Brisket lb

Brisket lb

$24.00

Brisket 3/4 lb

$18.00

Brisket 1/2 lb

$12.00

Brisket 1/4 lb

$6.00
Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb

Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb

$19.00

Chopped - pork & brisket 3/4 lb

$14.25

Chopped - pork & brisket 1/2 lb

$9.50

Chopped - pork & brisket 1/4 lb

$4.75
Burnt Ends lb

Burnt Ends lb

$24.00

Burnt Ends 3/4 lb

$18.00

Burnt Ends 1/2 lb

$12.00

Burnt Ends 1/4 lb

$6.00
Turkey Breast lb

Turkey Breast lb

$19.00

Turkey Breast 3/4 lb

$14.25

Turkey Breast 1/2 lb

$9.50

Turkey Breast 1/4 lb

$4.75
Texas Sausage lb

Texas Sausage lb

$19.00

Texas Sausage 3/4 lb

$14.25

Texas Sausage 1/2 lb

$9.50

Texas Sausage 1/4 lb

$4.75
Kielbasa lb

Kielbasa lb

$19.00

Kielbasa 3/4 lb

$14.25

Kielbasa 1/2 lb

$9.50

Kielbasa 1/4 lb

$4.75
Impossible Meatloaf lb

Impossible Meatloaf lb

$22.00

Impossible Meatloaf 3/4 lb

$16.50

Impossible Meatloaf 1/2 lb

$11.00

Impossible Meatloaf 1/4 lb

$5.50

Pastrami lb

$24.00

Pastrami 3/4 lb

$18.00

Pastrami 1/2 lb

$12.00

Pastrami 1/4 lb

$6.00

Sides

Always fresh. Always homemade.
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$3.75

Apple Crisp = DELICIOUS! (May contain nuts)

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.75Out of stock

Hot and Fresh! Served with butter & sour cream **Add-ons available for additional charges

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$3.75

Cold Broccoli Salad! Raw broccoli florets loaded with shredded cheese, red onion, bacon, and raisins then mixed with a light mayonnaise vinegar dressing

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.75

Traditional coleslaw prepared with a mayonnaise and vinegar based dressing. **ASHEVILLE, NC - Vegan**

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.75

Perfectly seasoned collards cooked with bits of turkey and banana peppers.

Cornbread

Cornbread

Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.75

Hand-cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper.

GF Salad

GF Salad

$3.75

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.75

Ooey gooey creaminess! Homemade MAC!

Smoked BBQ Beans

Smoked BBQ Beans

$3.75

BBQ beans loaded with meat and spiced with our Bear's signature beef rub, then smoked for 6 hours. May contain gluten.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.75

Down home goodness! **Contains Egg

Roasted Corn Medley

Roasted Corn Medley

$3.75Out of stock

Roasted Corn - yep! Bell Peppers - uh huh! Onions - woo! Tossed in Bear's Signature Spice and Honey - you betcha!

Berry Crisp

Berry Crisp

$3.75

Your summer just officially got UPGRADED! A mixed berry delight!

Pint Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Pint Smoked BBQ Beans

$7.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Broccoli Salad

$7.00

PT Potato Salad

$7.00

PT Roasted Corn Medley

$7.00Out of stock

PT Collard Greens

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

All desserts are homemade and Mama Bear approved!
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$3.75

Apple Crisp = DELICIOUS! (May contain nuts)

Berry Crisp

Berry Crisp

$3.75Out of stock

Your summer just officially got UPGRADED! A mixed berry delight!

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$3.75

Did you say Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie? Cuz we did! Extra love in this one!

Cookie

Cookie

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a quick meal to take home or to have a great night out with your friends in our full service bar we have you covered.

Website

Location

2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095

Directions

Gallery
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

