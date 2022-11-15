Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Windsor
No reviews yet
2152 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
2forTUESDAY!
Linked for Life Donation!
Linked for Life Carabiner
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$1 Linked for Life Donation
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$5 Linked for Life Donation
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$10 Linked for Life Donation
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
Bear's BBQ Sauces and Rubs
Appetizers
Bear Balls
Mac & Cheese ✅ Pulled Pork ✅ Cornbread ✅ All 3 mixed, battered, fried, & topped with cheese sauce & bacon = BEAR BALLS! ✅
(3) Sticky Ribs
Our fall off the bone ribs, but STICKY! Sauced -->Fried-->Sauced-->Topped with Scallions & Sesame Seeds
Half Dozen Smoked Wings
(6) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces
Dozen Smoked Wings
(12) Dry rubbed and smoked. Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces
Dozen Moink Balls
(12) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.
Half Dozen Moink Balls
(6) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.
Salads
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Dried Cranberries ●Shredded Cheddar ●Candied Walnuts ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Shredded Cheddar ●Crumbled Bacon ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Sandwiches
Pork Loin Sandwich
Available for the month of November only!
Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Reg Brisket Sandwich
Reg Chopped Sandwich
Combination of chopped brisket and pulled pork.
Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich
Reg Kielbasa Sandwich
Contains pork and beef.
Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich
Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR! (Vegan)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw, Pickles, & Honey Mustard
Reg Pastrami Sandwich
BEAR Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fit for a BEAR!
BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Double the MEAT, Double the fun!
BEAR Brisket Sandwich
Not for the faint of heart!
BEAR Chopped Sandwich
Can you handle it!?
BEAR Kielbasa Sandwich
Extra Meat, Extra Love!
BEAR Texas Sausage Sandwich
Hope you are BEAR-Y hungry!
Favorites
Mac Attack
Mac and Cheese piled high with your choice of meat!
BEAR Attack
Cornbread --> Topped with Mac --> Topped with your choice of meat! ***.50 of each Bear Attack Sold will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association ***
Super Spud
●Fresh Baked Potato ●Scoop -a- Mac ●Sour Cream ●Bacon ●Red Onion ●Shredded Cheese ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Macho Nachos
Nachos topped with beans, salsa, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and meat.
BEAR Bowl
● Cornbread ● Smoked BBQ Beans ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Paw Paw's Poutine
Hand cut fries topped with meat and cheese sauce.
Bear Style Poutine
Hand Cut Fries topped with Fried Cheese curds and Brisket Gravy with your choice of meat.
Combos
1 Meat Combo
Pick your FAVORITE Bear's BBQ Meat + Any two sides!
2 Meat Combo
Not one, but TWO choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides
3 Meat Combo
Yes - You read that right! THREE choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides
Cub Meal - Chicken
For the little cubs! Chicken Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!
Cub Meal - Pulled Pork
For the little cubs! Pulled Pork Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!
Ribs & Chicken
1/2 rack w/ 2 Sides
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides
Full rack w/ 2 Sides
FULL Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides
Full rack no sides
Full rack of dry rubbed and glazed ribs.
1/2 chicken w/ 2 Sides
One half of juicy, brined, dry rubbed, smoked chicken. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.
Whole Chicken w/ 2 sides
Whole Chicken No Sides
Includes (2) half chickens.
Beef Ribs Served w/ 2 Sides
Available on Saturday and Sundays only. Dry rubbed and glazed. Served with choice of any two single serving sides.
Family Deals
Family Deal
Feeds 4-5 people. Includes your choice of: Full rack of ribs (+$10) or whole chicken. (1) pound of any meat. (3) pints of any side (may sub 3pcs of cornbread for any pint)
Sunday Supper Deal
Please choose 2 meats and 3 pints of sides. 2 meat choices will come as 2 - 1lb portions
Meats by the Pound
Pork Loin 1/4 lb
Pork Loin 1/2 lb
Pork Loin 3/4 lb
Pork Loin lb
Pulled Pork lb
Pulled Pork 3/4 lb
Pulled Pork 1/2 lb
Pulled Pork 1/4 lb
Pulled Chicken lb
Pulled Chicken 3/4 lb
Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb
Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb
Brisket lb
Brisket 3/4 lb
Brisket 1/2 lb
Brisket 1/4 lb
Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb
Chopped - pork & brisket 3/4 lb
Chopped - pork & brisket 1/2 lb
Chopped - pork & brisket 1/4 lb
Burnt Ends lb
Burnt Ends 3/4 lb
Burnt Ends 1/2 lb
Burnt Ends 1/4 lb
Turkey Breast lb
Turkey Breast 3/4 lb
Turkey Breast 1/2 lb
Turkey Breast 1/4 lb
Texas Sausage lb
Texas Sausage 3/4 lb
Texas Sausage 1/2 lb
Texas Sausage 1/4 lb
Kielbasa lb
Kielbasa 3/4 lb
Kielbasa 1/2 lb
Kielbasa 1/4 lb
Impossible Meatloaf lb
Impossible Meatloaf 3/4 lb
Impossible Meatloaf 1/2 lb
Impossible Meatloaf 1/4 lb
Pastrami lb
Pastrami 3/4 lb
Pastrami 1/2 lb
Pastrami 1/4 lb
Sides
Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp = DELICIOUS! (May contain nuts)
Baked Potato
Hot and Fresh! Served with butter & sour cream **Add-ons available for additional charges
Broccoli Salad
Cold Broccoli Salad! Raw broccoli florets loaded with shredded cheese, red onion, bacon, and raisins then mixed with a light mayonnaise vinegar dressing
Coleslaw
Traditional coleslaw prepared with a mayonnaise and vinegar based dressing. **ASHEVILLE, NC - Vegan**
Collard Greens
Perfectly seasoned collards cooked with bits of turkey and banana peppers.
Cornbread
Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.
French Fries
Hand-cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper.
GF Salad
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions
Mac and Cheese
Ooey gooey creaminess! Homemade MAC!
Smoked BBQ Beans
BBQ beans loaded with meat and spiced with our Bear's signature beef rub, then smoked for 6 hours. May contain gluten.
Potato Salad
Down home goodness! **Contains Egg
Roasted Corn Medley
Roasted Corn - yep! Bell Peppers - uh huh! Onions - woo! Tossed in Bear's Signature Spice and Honey - you betcha!
Berry Crisp
Your summer just officially got UPGRADED! A mixed berry delight!
Pint Mac and Cheese
Pint Smoked BBQ Beans
Pint Coleslaw
Pint Broccoli Salad
PT Potato Salad
PT Roasted Corn Medley
PT Collard Greens
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a quick meal to take home or to have a great night out with your friends in our full service bar we have you covered.
2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095