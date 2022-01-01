Bars & Lounges
American
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Great pub food, live entertainment, 100 guest rental space, 17 taps, craft cocktails and home of the Hairy Bear!
Location
1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orbit Room - Bloomington
No Reviews
107 North College Ave Suite 001 Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurant
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant - Bloomington
3.9 • 743
620 W Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
More near Bloomington