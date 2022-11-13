A map showing the location of Bea's Bakery 18450 Clark StreetView gallery

Bea's Bakery 18450 Clark Street

review star

No reviews yet

18450 Clark Street

Los Angeles, CA 91356

Order Again

Breads

Challah Loaf

$3.95+

Twist Challah

$5.50+

Raisin Challah

$6.50+

Rye w/ Seed

$3.95+

Rye Seedless

$3.95+

Pumpernickel

$3.95+

Onion Rye

$4.30+

White Bread

$3.95+

Wheat Bread

$3.95+

Challah Twist By Pound

$9.00

Challah Raisin Twist By Pound

$10.00

Raisin Pumpernickel

$5.95

Onion Board

$4.15

Half & Half Bread

$5.95

Cocktail Rye Bread

$4.95

Cocktail Onion

$4.95

Half and Half

$4.95

Health Pumpernickel

$5.95

French Bread

$4.55

Sheepherder

$5.25

Vienna French (Twist w/ Seeds)

$4.55

Sourdough French

$4.55

Sourdough Loaf

$5.00

Regular Rolls

$1.00

Regular Bagel

$1.00

Dinner Rolls

$7.75

Hamburger Buns per DZ

$8.55

Hot Dogs Buns per DZ

$8.55

Baguettes

$2.95

Cinnamon Bread

$5.95

Double Rye Bread

$11.95

Chocolate Chip Twist Challah

$8.25

Water Twist Challah

$7.95

Plain Kiddish Challah

$2.45

Sesame Kiddish Challah

$2.45

Poppy Kiddish Challah

$2.45

Raisin Kiddish Challah

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Kiddish Challah

$2.95

Square Onion Pockets (LARGE)

$1.65

Dinner Square Onion Pockets

$1.25

Corn Rye

$3.95+

Deli Corn Rye

$11.95

Deli Seeded Rye

$11.95

Round Corn Rye

$3.95+

Hamburger or hotdog buns 1/2 dz

$4.95

Large Cookie Case

Hamantaschen

$3.25

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

Linzer Tart

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.95

Chinese Almond Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookies

$2.50

Chocolate Sprinkle Cookie

$2.50

Rainbow Sprinkles Cookie

$2.50

Confetti Cookie

$2.50

M&M Cookie

$2.95

Cupcakes

$2.50

Iced Marble Ring

$12.75

Mini Black and White Cookie

$2.30

Black and White Cookie by Inch (8-10)

$4.50

Black and White Cookie by Inch (12-18)

$4.75

Holiday Sprinkle Cookies

$3.25

Holiday Ice Cookies

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.95

Cookie trays Pound & Half

$29.95

1 1/2 LB Cookie Tray

$29.95

2 lb Cookie/Rugalah Tray

$39.95

3 lb Cookie/Rugalah Tray

$59.95

4 lb Cookie/Rugalah Tray

$75.00

5 lb Cookie/Rugalah Tray

$89.95

Chocolate chunk cookie

$2.95

Triple chocolate cookie

$3.25

Middle Case

Muffins

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Upside Down Cupcake

$2.75

Russian Tea Cake

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Horn

$3.75

Raspberry Nut Horn

$3.75

Almond Horn

$4.95

Pretzel

$3.65

Cinn. Nut Crispy

$3.65

Florentine Roll

$4.95

Marzipan Log

$4.95

Marble Pound Cake

$9.40

Butter Milk Pound Cake

$7.95

Diet Marble Pound Cake

$9.40

Cinn. Yum Yum Cake NO Nuts

$9.00

Cinn. Yum Yum Cake w/ Nuts

$9.75

Marble Chiffon

$9.65

Orange Chiffon

$9.65

Poppy Strudel

$10.25

Honey Nut Roll

$11.95

Apple Turnover

$4.35

Blueberry Turnover

$4.35

Cinnamon swirls in tin

$9.95

Danish Case

Apple Strudel

$3.50

Cheese Strudel

$3.50

Danish

$3.50

Long Chocolate Chip Danish

$4.00

Apple Pastry Roll

$2.95

Cheese Pastry Roll

$2.95

Cheese and Strawberry Pastry Roll

$2.95

Apple Turnovers

$4.35

Cinn. Raisin Buns

$10.20

Crumbs Bun(6)

$8.50

Asst/ Fruit Ring

$9.75

Fruit & Cheese Ring

$10.95

Chocolate Chip Danish Ring

$9.75

Apple Danish Ring

$9.75

Apple Bobka

$11.95

Chocolate Chip Bobka

$10.95

Cinn Raisin Bobka

$10.95

Cinnamon Bobka

$10.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.25

Chocolate Bobka Toast Slice

$3.50

Crumb Buns(1)

$1.50

Mini Alligator

$7.95

Alligator

$13.95

Mini Cinn Crisps

$2.95

Crossant

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Croissant

$3.95

Scones

Plain Scone

$2.25

Raisin Scone

$2.55

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.65

Russian Chocolate Chip Strip Scone

$9.95

Apple Strip Scone

$9.35

Apple Beagizundt Scone

$13.90

Oat Currant Biscuit

$3.50

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

White Chocolate Biscuit

$3.50

Fruit Biscuit

$3.50

Pullman Breads

White Pullman Bread

$5.90

Wheat Pullman Bread

$5.90

Pumpernickel Pullman Bread

$9.95

Rye Pullman Bread

$9.95

Egg Pullman Bread

$6.65

Pies

Pumpkin

$15.95+

Pecan

$18.95+

Apple

$15.95+

Custard

$15.95+

Blueberry

$15.95+

Lemon Meringue

$13.95+

Peach

$15.95+

Cherry

$15.95+

Chocolate Cream

$15.95+

Key Lime

$13.95+

Fresh Strawberry

$18.95+

Fresh Fruit

$18.95+

Choc. Banana Cream

$18.95+

Flourless Choc. Pie

$14.95+

Fruit Cakes

$20.95

Turkey Cake

$45.00

Seven Inch Cakes

Chocolate Shavings Cake

$21.15

Lemon Swirl Cake

$19.75

Rum Cake

$22.30

Coffee Cake

$19.75

All Chocolate Yellow Rose Cake

$19.75

White Cake

$19.75

Half and Half Cake

$19.75

Black Forrest Cake

$26.35

Strawberry Short Cake

$25.35

Banana Whipped Cream Cake

$25.35

Paris Cream Cake

$26.35

Chocolate Cake w/ White Whipped Cream

$24.15

Nestle Road Cake

$26.35

Napoleon Cake

$24.15

German Chocolate Cake

$24.15

Raspberry Mousse Cake

$25.85

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$25.85

Fruit Torte Strips

$14.90

Fruit Torte Cake

$26.35

Strawberry and Kiwi Plastic Wrap Cake

$26.35

8" Asstd. Fruit Pie

$21.40

Cookie Bottle Asstd. Fruit Cake

$23.50

Candles

$2.25

Carrot Cake

$24.15

Halloween Cake

$24.95

Cake Slices

Slice Strawberry Shortcake

$5.05

Slice Raspberry Mousse Cake

$4.90

Slice Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.90

Slice Carrot Cake

$4.50

Slice German Chocolate Cake

$4.65

Slice Lemon Cream

$4.50

Slice Strawberry Roll

$4.65

Slice Pineapple Roll

$4.65

Slice Vanilla Fudge Roll

$4.65

Slice Chocolate Fudge Roll

$4.65

Slice Caramel Rolls

$4.65

Slice Vanilla w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$4.30

Slice Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$4.30

Slice 7 Layer Cake

$4.75

Slice Checker Board Slice

$4.75

Refrigerated Case

Napoleons

$4.95

Eclairs

$4.95

Whipped Cream Horn

$4.95

Mini Eclairs

$2.95

Mini Cream Puffs

$2.95

Petit Fours

$2.95

Strawberry Tarts

$4.95

Asst. Fruit Tarts

$4.95

Mini Fruit Tarts

$2.95

Rum Balls

$2.95

Coconut Bars

$2.95

Brownies

$2.50

Fruit Torte Strip

$15.90

Boston Cream Pie

$12.50

Dobash Torte

$10.95

Lemon Sponge Cake

$11.95

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$2.95

High Hates

$4.75

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bunt

$4.85

Lemon Bunt

$4.60

Apple Bunt

$4.60

7 Layer Cake

$9.25

Rainbow Marzipan Cookies

$16.25

Cookies

$7.25+

Rugulah (Delcos)

$7.50+

Mandel Bread

$6.75+

Kickel

$6.25+

Raspberry Mandel

$6.75+

Sugar Free Cookies

$13.75

Haloween Cupcakes

$3.50

Lemon bars

$4.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake Small

$6.99

Pecan Bars

$4.50

CheeseCakes

New York Cheesecake

$15.95

Sour Cream Cheesecake

$15.95

Fruit Cheesecake

$15.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$18.50

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$19.65

Strawberry Black Bottom Cheesecake

$21.75

Round Decorated Cakes

8 Inch Round

$29.95

9 Inch Round

$49.95

10 Inch Round

$59.95

12 Inch Round

$89.95

14 Inch Round

$129.95

16 Inch Round

$179.95

18 Inch Round

$215.95

20 Inch Round

$285.95

7 Inch Round

$20.95

Specialty Cakes

Female Torso (1/4)

$79.95

Male Torso (1/4)

$79.95

Doll Cake

$69.95

Big Cheese

Flower Basket Cakes

7 Inch Flower Basket Cake

$39.95

8 Inch Flower Basket Cake

$49.95

9 Inch Flower Basket Cake

$69.95

10 Inch Flower Basket Cake

$79.95

1/4 Sheet Flower Basket Cake

$79.95

Sheet Cakes

1/4 Sheet Cake

$49.95

1/3 Sheet Cake

$69.95

1/2 Sheet Cake

$95.95

2/3 Sheet Cake

$129.95

Full Sheet Cake

$189.95

Beverages

Reg coffee

$2.99

Decaf coffee

$0.30

Espresso

$3.50

Americana

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.99

Latte

$4.99

Cafe mocha

$4.99

Extra shot

$2.25

Latte

$4.99

Hot chocolate

$3.99

Tea

$3.75

CC Charge

Credit Card Fee

$0.45

Bag Fee

$0.10

Shipping/ Packaging

Medium Box

$22.00

Large Box

$25.00

Packaging

$5.00

Rolls

Rolls

$0.80

Hamburger & Hotdog

$6.85

Dinner Rolls(dozen)

$6.15

Wheat Buns

$0.75

Bread

Lg White

$4.20

Sourdough

$4.00

Dbl rye

$8.80

Dbl Sourdough

$8.60

Lg Wheat

$4.20

Lg Rye

$4.85

Sm Rye

$3.20

Lg Egg Bread

$4.95

Sm Egg Bread

$3.25

Plain Twist

$5.35

Raisin Twist

$5.35

Choc Chip Twist

$6.60

Kiddish challah

$1.95

John Sparr

$8.90

Cinnamon Bread

$4.10

Lg Cinnamon Bread

$6.30

Lg Raisin Cinnamon Bread

$7.30

Raisin Pumpernickel

$5.95

Lg Pumpernickel Rye

$4.85

Pastry

Danish

$2.80

Long Choc Danish

$3.20

Muffins

$2.80

Black & Whites

$2.65

Black & White Mini

$1.85

Cookies

Linzer

$2.65

Chinese Cookies

$2.15

Choc Chip Cookies

$2.00

Mandel Lb

$8.95

Kickel Lb

$8.95

Delco & Rugelah Lb

$11.99

Cookies Lb

$11.60

Homantashen

$2.00

Alligator

$11.15

Sprinkle Cookie

$1.95

Layer Cakes

10 Inch Choc Fudge Cake

$44.60
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18450 Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356

Directions

