Southern
American

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

1,858 Reviews

$$

237 S Wilmington St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Pimento Mac & Cheese
Fries

Bar Snacks

Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese

Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese

$8.50Out of stock

w/ sweet potato crackers (gluten free and vegetarian) Allergies: Dairy, Sesame, Nightshades

Grit Fries

$9.00

cheesy grit fries rolled in cornmeal and fried to perfection served w/ malt aioli and chow chow. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy

Pecan Smoked Wings

Pecan Smoked Wings

$10.00

Dry rub style w/ Alabama white sauce on the side. Allergies: Egg, Soy, Gluten (flash fried in the same fryer as wheat products)

Butterbean Hummus

$5.00

served w/ cucumber rounds. Allergens: sesame

Sandwiches

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried boneless thigh w/ shredded iceberg and special sauce on a brioche bun. Allergies: Soy, Egg, Gluten, Dairy

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried boneless thigh tossed in our Carolina reaper chili oil w/ pickles, shredded iceberg and buttermilk herb on house-made bread. Allergies: Dairy, Soy, Nightshades

Beasley's Smash Burger

Beasley's Smash Burger

$13.00

6 ounces of house ground brisket and chuck griddled on the flat-top and topped w/ lettuce, yellow onion, pickles and dijonaise. Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Alliums

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

w/ cheddar, tomato, avocado, sprouts, mayo and sorghum-dijon on buttered sourdough. Sourdough is dairy free and can also be modified without butter, cheese and mayo to make it vegan!

BBQ Chicken Melt

BBQ Chicken Melt

$10.00

w/ melted Ashe Co. cheddar, Cheerwine BBQ sauce, and green cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Egg

Family Box

2 People

$40.00Out of stock

This meal is perfect for 2 and includes: house made pimento cheese w/ sweet potato crackers, 1/2 a chicken (4 pieces of white + dark meat) and your choice of 2 sides. For all white meat, please note the option below and call to verify any allergens. Substitutions not available.

4 People

$75.00Out of stock

This meal is perfect for 4 and includes: house made pimento cheese w/ sweet potato crackers, 1 whole chicken (8 pieces of white + dark meat) and your choice of 2 sides. For all white meat, please note the option below and call to verify any allergens. Substitutions not available.

8 People

$140.00Out of stock

This meal is perfect for 8 and includes: house made pimento cheese w/ sweet potato crackers, 2 whole chickens (16 pieces of white + dark meat) and your choice of 2 sides. For all white meat, please note the option below and call to verify any allergens. Substitutions not available.

Mains

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

Fried in soybean oil and drizzled w/ honey. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Chicken + Waffle

$6.50

Our waffle and fried chicken (choose your cut) served w/ syrup and honey butter. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy

Pork Shoulder Meatloaf

Pork Shoulder Meatloaf

$14.00

NOW SERVED w/ mashed potatoes + charred onion gravy. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Nuts

Crispy Carolina Catfish

Crispy Carolina Catfish

$14.00

5 - 6 oz filet now served on a bed of fries w/ a slaw garnish, pickled dill tartar sauce and lemon on the side. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

w/ milk gravy + a cornmeal pastry crust. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Soy

Large Mixed Greens

Large Mixed Greens

$10.00

w/ tomato, red onion, cucumber, and red wine vinaigrette. Order without red onion for an allium allergy or without tomatoes for a nightshade allergy.

Chop Salad

$14.00

w/ romaine, diced tomatoes + avocados, bacon, Ashe Co. cheddar, pickled field peas, sliced peppers and buttermilk herb dressing. Allergens: Nightshades, Alliums

Sides

Pimento Mac & Cheese

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits

$5.00

w/ butter + honey. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy

Creamed Collards

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00

Sea-salt brined fries, fried to a golden perfection, tossed in salt and served w/ 2 sauces of your choosing. Allergies: Gluten, Soy

Green Cabbage Slaw

Green Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

w/ roasted tomatoes + malt aioli. Allergies: Egg, Nightshade

Side Mixed Greens Salad

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

w/ tomato, red onion, cucumber, and red wine vinaigrette. Order without red onion for an allium allergy or without tomatoes for a nightshade allergy.

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Beets

$4.00

roasted purple and gold beets tossed in an orange-white balsamic vinaigrette topped w/ sliced red onion.

Fall Succotash

$5.00

black eyed peas, butter beans, tomatoes, vidalia onion, green bell pepper, and garlic served warm. Vegan & gluten free!

Waffle

$6.50

Our classic waffles are back! Served w/ honey butter and syrup.

Desserts

Chocolate Malted Chess Pie

Chocolate Malted Chess Pie

$6.00

Videri chocolate malted chess pie served w/ soft cream on the side. Allergies: Gluten and Dairy

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.00

w/ whipped cream and wafers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy

Cinnamon Biscuit Bread Pudding

$8.00

warmed and served with ice cream on the side + salted caramel drizzle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Cinnamon

Apple Pie

$6.00

Side Ice Cream

$4.00

Extras

Side Charred Onion Gravy

$0.75

Contains gluten and chicken stock.

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Hot Oil

$1.50

Carolina Reaper chili oil (spicy!)

Side of Buttermilk Herb

$0.75

Side of Alabama White Sauce

$0.75

Side of Special Sauce

$0.75

Side of Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Side of Cheerwine BBQ

$0.75

Side of Roasted Garlic Aoili

$0.75

Side of Malt Aoili

$0.75

Side of Honey-Dijon

$0.75

Side of Sorghum-Dijon

$0.75

Side of Ketchup

$0.75

Side of Texas Pete

$0.25

Side of Franks

$0.25

Side Of Honey

$0.75

Side of Maple Syrup

$1.25

Side of Honey Butter

$1.00

Side of Tartar

$0.75

Side Red Wine Vin

$0.75

Side of Chocolate Sauce

$1.25

Side of Caramel Sauce

$1.25

Side Dijionaise

$0.75

Side Chow Chow

$0.75

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Soft Cream

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Utensils

N/A Beverages

Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$4.00
Sundrop

Sundrop

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Acqua Panna Water

Acqua Panna Water

$4.00

500 mL

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

500 mL

Merch

Beasley's Orange T-Shirt

Beasley's Orange T-Shirt

$20.00+
Beasley's Grey T-Shirt

Beasley's Grey T-Shirt

$20.00+
Beasley's Maroon "Don't Forget Kindness" T-Shirt

Beasley's Maroon "Don't Forget Kindness" T-Shirt

$20.00+
Chuck Yeah! Grey T-Shirt

Chuck Yeah! Grey T-Shirt

$20.00+

Poole's Cookbook

$35.00

Turkey & The Wolf Cookbook - Signed Copies!

$45.00

Takeout Wine

Bohigas Brut Reserva Cava - Spain

Bohigas Brut Reserva Cava - Spain

$18.00Out of stock

Zesty and refreshing with notes of lemon-lime, crushed rocks, and white currants. A killer value and an excellent alternative to Champagne!

West + Wilder Sparkling Can

$5.50

3 Pack West + Wilder Sparkling Can

$15.00Out of stock

Companion Malvasia North Coast Can

$9.00

Field Recordings 'Fiction Red' Zinfandel Blend 19 BTL

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Beasley's offers fried chicken and Southern sides in the heart of downtown Raleigh.

Website

Location

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

