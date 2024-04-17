Restaurant info

Bea's Place is more than just a local convenience store. We make fresh and delicious food for everyone to enjoy. The Hunt Brother's pizza is always hot and fresh. You can add as many toppings as you like. We have the sweetest tea in Texas. Locals know where the best place in town to get tea, and thats at Bea's! Grab a gallon of sweetened or unsweet tea to enjoy. Bea's cares about our customers and our employees. We appreciate your business.