BEAST at AMP Food Hall

1220 Waterway Boulevard

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Popular Items

Bottom Dollar
Cowboy Candy
Return of the Mack

Burgers & More

Return of the Mack

Return of the Mack

$10.00

1/3 lb. beef patty, american, diced onion, diced dill pickle, shredded lettuce, not so secret sauce, toasted brioche bun

Game Changer

Game Changer

$10.00

1/3 lb. beef patty, cookie butter spread, five spice seasoning, slaw, sriracha, toasted brioche bun

Cowboy Candy

Cowboy Candy

$11.00

1/3 lb. beef patty, thick cut bacon, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, candied jalapeno, toasted brioche bun

Oklahoma Onion Burger

Oklahoma Onion Burger

$10.00

double smash patty, american, fried onion, not so secret sauce, potato bun

Bottom Dollar

Bottom Dollar

$10.00

1/3 lb. beef patty, american, caramelized onion, dill pickle, not so secret sauce, toasted brioche bun

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Choose from a variety of cheeses, toppings & sauces

Jack & Diane

Jack & Diane

$10.00+

two all beef dogs, house coney sauce (beef) , shredded cheese, diced onion

Grilled 4-Cheese

Grilled 4-Cheese

$8.00

swiss, white cheddar, american, texas toast

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

salt and pepper. side of Heinz

Cajun Crinkle Fries

Cajun Crinkle Fries

$4.00
Loaded Coney Fries

Loaded Coney Fries

$8.00

hand-cut fries, house coney sauce (all beef), shredded cheese, diced onion

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

House Made Sauces

Not So Secret Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Burgers & Bites. @ AMP Food Hall

Website

Location

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

