American

Beast+Bounty

3,407 Reviews

$$

1701 R St

Sacramento, CA 95816

Order Again

Starters

Parker

$10.00

Full Oyster

$44.00Out of stock

1/2 Oyster

$23.00

Octopus

$23.00

Papas

$13.00

Hummus

$13.00

Cheese Board

$16.00Out of stock

White Rice

Salads

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Brussel Salad

$14.00

Pasta + Pizza

Margherita

$19.00

Salumi

$23.00

Fungi

$21.00

Orecchiette

$22.00

Pork Ragu

$27.00

Add Coppa

$3.00

Add Pepperoni

$3.00

Extra Parm

$1.50

Extra Parm

Extra Parm

Bounty

Brussels

$14.00

Squash

$15.00

Pancake

$15.00

Beast

8oz New York

$65.00

18oz New York

$110.00

Chicken

$33.00

Halibut

$41.00

Mixed Grill

$125.00

Sides

Calabrian Aioli

$1.75

Paprika Aioli

$1.75

Garlic Aioli

$1.75

Chili Crunch

$2.00

Flat Bread

$2.00

Crudite (Hummus)

$4.00

Butter

$2.00

Fresh Parm

$1.50

Dessert

Miso Cake

$10.00

Budino

$12.00

Cobbler (V)

$14.00

MM Donut

$3.50

Cake Fee

$2.50

FIRE COURSE

FIRE COURSE 1

FIRE COURSE 2

FIRE COURSE 3

FIRE COURSE 4

FIRE COURSE 5

WINE

Wedding Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Wedding Chard

$10.00

Wedding Pinot

$10.00

Wedding Cab

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Wine Tasting

Bortomoliol Btg

$13.00

Chamdeville Brut

$10.00

Champagne Lanson

$22.00

Paul Cheanu Rose BTG

$10.00

J Brut Rosé BTG

$22.00

OneHope Brut BTG

$12.00

Jean-Luc Colombo BTG

$11.00

Arinzano Rose BTG

$13.00

Whispering Angel BTG

$15.00

Cantina Mesa BTG

$13.00

Carl Graff Riesling BTG

$12.00

Freemark Abbey Charddonnay BTG

$19.00

Giacato Pinot Grigio BTG

$13.00

Blindfold BTG

$18.00

Pascal Jolivet BTG

$20.00Out of stock

OneHope Chardonnay BTG

$14.00

Cono Sur Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Matchbook Chardonnay BTG

$14.00

Matua Sauv Blanc BTG

$12.00

Marjan Simcic Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Embruix BTG

$15.00

Iconoclast BTG

$19.00

Mossback Cab Sauv BTG

$15.00

One Hope Cab BTG

$15.00

Cono Sur Pinot BTG

$14.00

Tooth & Nail Blend BTG

$16.00

Joel Gott 815 Cab BTG

$17.00

Austin Hope Cab BTG

$25.00

Banshee Pinot BTG

$16.00

J Pinot BTG

$22.00

Fighting Chance Pinot BTG

$18.00

Felsina Vin Santo BTG

$14.00

Kracher BTG

$16.00Out of stock

M. Chapoutier Banyuls BTG

$12.00Out of stock

Zagara Moscato BTG

$13.00

Methode Sauvage Iruai

$17.00

Carboniste

$16.00

So Far Out

$13.00

Swick

$17.00Out of stock

Ruinart Blanc de Blanc BTL

$120.00

Ruinart Brut Rose BTL

$120.00

Chamdeville Brut BTL

$40.00

Caceras Cava BTL

$35.00

Lanson BTL

$100.00

Bortolimiol Pinot Nero BTL

$60.00

Paul Cheneau Rose BTL

$50.00

OneHope Brut BTL

$45.00

J Brut Rosé BTL

$85.00

Costaripa Rosamara BTL

$45.00

Jean Luc Columbo BTL

$45.00

Maître De Chai BTL

$75.00

Caceras Albarino BTL

$45.00

Cantina Mesa BTL

$55.00

Carl Graff Riesling BTL

$55.00

Cottat Le Grand Sauv Blanc BTL

$55.00Out of stock

Copain Dupratt Chard BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Hartford Ct BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Pascal Jolivet BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Marjan Simçiç BTL

$75.00

Solosole Vermentino BTL

$45.00

Attems Pinot Grigio BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Freemark Abbey Chardonney BTL

$76.00

Gran Moraine Chandonnay BTL

$96.00

Blondfold BTL

$72.00

Giocato Pinot Grigio BTL

$52.00Out of stock

OneHope Chard

$63.00

Cono Sur Pinot

$63.00

Cono Sur Sauv Blanc

$60.00

Alta Mora Etna Rosso BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Borgo Scopeto BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Chateau Lassegue Les Cadrans BTL

$70.00

Embruix BTL

$70.00

Galerie Latro Cab Sauv BTL

$120.00

Iconoclast BTL

$90.00

Poggione Rosso BTL

$65.00

Poncie Beaujolais BTL

$70.00

Andis Barbera BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Siduri BTL

$95.00Out of stock

Outerbound PN BTL

$72.00Out of stock

Mossback Cab BTL

$60.00

Rochioli Pinot Noir BTL

$120.00

Thibault BTL

$70.00

Tinto Rey BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Outerbound Cab Sauv BTL

$72.00Out of stock

OneHope Cab BTL

$67.00

Tooth & Nail Blend BTL

$70.00

Cono Sur Pinot BTL

$63.00

Banshee Pinot BTL

$60.00

Felsina Vin Santo BTL

$80.00

Kracher Cuvee BTL

$75.00

Chapoutier Banyuls BTL

$55.00

Zagara Moscato d'Asti BTL

$60.00

METHODE SAUVAGE

$80.00

CARBONISTE

$75.00

SO FAR OUT

$60.00

SWICK

$80.00Out of stock

Cono Sur Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Maitre de Chai

$7.00

Cheese Board

$16.00

Cheese Board and Wine Combo

$21.00

DRAFT

Heineken

$5.00

Zeal (N/A)

$8.00

URB ESB

$8.00

Alaro Czech Pils

$8.00

Urban Roots West Coast

$8.00

Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Hazy (Urban Roots)

$8.00Out of stock

Rotating Lager

$7.00

Liquor

Smirnoff (Vodka)

$10.00

Gordon's (Gin)

$10.00

Lunazul (Tequila)

$11.00

Captain Morgan (Rum)

$10.00

Jim Bean (Bourbon)

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Goose

$12.00

Haku Rice Vodka

$11.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Botanist

$11.00Out of stock

Citadelle

$10.00

Drumshambo

$13.00

Halfshell Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Mahon

$10.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

Sip Smith

$10.00

Tanquerey 10

$13.00

Venus #2

$13.00

Venus Aquavit

$11.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay East

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Lunazul Repo

$10.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Ultra Anjeo

$16.00

Heradura Legend

$48.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Verde Well Mezcal

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Yuu Baal Tepezate

$27.00

Tres Gen Repo

$14.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$12.00

El Dorado 12 year

$15.00

Plantation Original Dark Rum

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Angostura White Oak

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

George Dickel Bottle-in-Bond

$12.00

Iwai 45

$25.00

Jefferson's Aged at Ocean

$23.00

Kikori

$10.00

Knob Creek 9 year

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$91.00

Old Forrester 86

$8.00

Old Grandad 100

$10.00

Roe & Co

$13.00

Toki Suntory

$11.00

Weller

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$40.00

Old Forester Statesmen

$17.00

Red Brest 12yr

$18.00

Yellowstone

$15.00Out of stock

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Old Overholt

$9.00

Whistlepig 10

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$11.00

Bunnahabhain 12 year

$15.00

The Dalmore 12 year

$21.00

Highland Park 12

$23.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

John Barr Well Scotch

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Macallan 12

$26.00

Yamazaki 12 year

$26.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10 year Select

$22.00

Frisco Immature Brandy

$10.00

Glasshouse Garam Masala Brandy

$11.00

Hine Rare Congac

$15.00

Singani 63

$12.00

St. Remy Well Brandy

$9.00

Argonaut Speculator

$12.00

Absinthe

$15.00

Amaro Angelino

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

Carpano Bitter Botanic

$9.00

Chareau

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Cocchi Torino

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Kaluha

$9.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Mr Black

$11.00

Pimms

$8.00

St.george Absinthe

$20.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Campari

$13.00

Novo Fugo Cachaca

$13.00

Specials

Daily special

$10.00

IT TAKES TUESDAYS

METHODE SAUVAGE GLS

$14.45

CARBONISTE GLS

$13.60

SO FAR OUT GLS

$11.05

SWICK GLS

$14.45

METHODE SAUVAGE BTL

$68.00

CARBONISTE BTL

$63.75

SO FAR OUT BTL

$51.00

SWICK BTL

$68.00

MAÎTRE DE CHAI GLS

$13.60

MAÎTRE DE CHAI BTL

$63.75

Mains

The Standard

$18.00

Burger

$22.00Out of stock

Benedict Pizza

$23.00

Avo Toast

$15.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Oats

$14.00

Everything Bagel

$18.00

Asparagus Salad

$17.00

Shakshuka

$21.00

Duck

$24.00

Mushroom Tacos

$16.00

Dutch Baby

$14.00

Salmon Benedict

$23.00Out of stock

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Add 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Egg

$4.00

Add 2 Egg

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Potatoes O'Brien

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Open Item

Add-Ons

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Egg

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Potatoes O'Brien

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Donut

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$1.50

Ketchup

Zero Proof

Something Refreshing

$8.00

Something Tangy

$8.00

Something Verdant

$10.00Out of stock

NC Kombuchary

$7.00

Soda

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Horchata CB

$8.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Bottle Mimosa

$40.00

Bloody

$12.00

The Wake Up

$13.00

Souz on the Sprits

$16.00Out of stock

Salsa Verde

$16.00

Frisky Business

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Pressed Juice

The RED

$10.00

The ORANGE

$10.00

The GREEN

$10.00

SALADS

Mixed Green

$16.00

Kale Caesar

$17.00

Brussels Salad

$18.00

BOWLS

Toasted Farro

$18.00

Beet Poke

$18.00

Falafel Bowl

$18.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$19.00

Salumi

$23.00

Fungi

$21.00

SANDWICHES

Beast Burger

$19.00

NY Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Achiote Mushroom Toast

$17.00

Grilled Chicken

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1701 R St, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery
Beast+Bounty image
Beast+Bounty image
Beast+Bounty image

