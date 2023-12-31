BEAST Craft BBQ Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
St. Louis’ premier Pit Master, David Sandusky opened BEAST Craft BBQ Co. in late 2014 to challenge the status quo. Now as a nationally-ranked & recognized BBQ joint, David’s mission is to help bring local BBQ traditions back to the forefront, and reestablish the St. Louis area as a BBQ destination.
Location
20 South Belt West, Belleville, IL 62220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clara B's Kitchen Table - 732 S. Illinois Street
No Reviews
732 South Illinois Street Belleville, IL 62220
View restaurant
Sip & Chew Express - 124 West Main Street
No Reviews
124 West Main Street Belleville, IL 62220
View restaurant
Bien Papi Eats / Soulcial Smash Burger Co.- Food Truck - @Soulcial Kitchen Campus
No Reviews
127 North Belt East Swansea, IL 62226
View restaurant
Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant - Belleville
No Reviews
951 S. Greenmount Rd. Belleville, IL 62220
View restaurant