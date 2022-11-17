Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Beasts & Brews

554 Reviews

$$

7 Spectrum Loop

Suite 140

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger
Caesar Salad
Burnt Ends

Community

Loaded Pretzel Sticks

Loaded Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

Mark Anthony's Pretzels + Beer Cheese + Peppadews + Bacon + Sriracha Aioli + Grana Padano

Butcher Board

$23.00

Charcuterie + Cheese + Fruit + Nuts + Spreads + French Baguette

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Choice of : Buffalo | Teriyaki | White BBQ | Sriracha Dry Rub | Naked | BBQ Choice of: Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Street Tacos

$16.00

Raquilles Tortillas + Choice Chicken, Steak, Salmon or Alligator + Cilantro + Pickled Onions + Choice of Extra Toppings

Burnt Ends

$14.00

Pork Belly + BBQ Sauce + Pickled Onions

Poutine

Poutine

$14.00

French Fries + Fried Cheese Curds + Gravy + Smoked Pastrami

Comfort Favorites

8oz, 28 day Dry-Aged Brisket & Chuck + Aged White Cheddar + Beer Onions + Herb-Marinated Tomatoes + House-Made Bacon

BBQ Dinner

$25.00

Borracho Beans + Fries + Choice of: Brisket | St. Louis Ribs | Pork Belly Burnt Ends |

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Half Chicken + Chimichurri + Served on a Gravy Plate + Black Beans + Choice of House Side

Mushroom Risotto

$23.00Out of stock

Roasted Broccolini + Heirloom Tomatoes + Local Mushrooms

Sausage Trio

Sausage Trio

$24.00

House Made Sausages + Peppers + Onions + Roasted Fingerling Potatoes + Mustard + Purple Kraut + Pickles

Dry Age Burger

$20.00

8oz, 28 day Dry-Aged Brisket & Chuck + Aged White Cheddar + Beer Onions + Herb-Marinated Tomatoes + House-Made Bacon

Produce

Romaine + Charred Broccolini + Soft Boiled Egg + Blackened Lemon + Croutons + Grana Padano + Anchovies
House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beets + Local Goat Cheese + Baby Spinach + Baby Chard + Kale + Pepitas + Sweety Drops + Garlic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine + Charred Broccolini + Soft Boiled Egg + Blackened Lemon + Croutons + Grana Padano + Anchovies

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg + Tomato + Avocado + Candied Bacon + Bleu Cheese + Tobacco Onions

Steaks + Chops

Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$40.00

16oz Bone In Ribeye + Choice of Two House sides

N.Y. Strip

$38.00

16oz New York Strip + Choice of Two House Sides

Petite Filet

$31.00

6oz Filet + Choice of Two House Sides

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$24.00

12oz Bone In Pork Chop + Choice of Two House Sides

Elk Filet

$34.00

6oz Hand Cut Elk Filet + Choice of Two sides

Elk Carne Asada

$34.00

Seafood

Fish n' Chips

$22.00

Salmon + Fries + Slaw + Tartar

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.00

6oz Salmon Steak + Red Pepper Wine Sauce + Choice of House Side

Shrimp Risotto

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp + Roasted Broccolini + Heirloom Tomatoes + Garlic Butter

LTO

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Chips and Dips Trio

$12.00

50/50 Slider

$6.00

Garlic Hummas Platter

$13.00

Buffalo Hummas Platter

$13.00

Plain Hummas Platter

$13.00

Stuffed Pork Chop

$28.00

50/50 6oz Burger

$20.00

Sugar And Spice Salmon

$29.00

Mustard Catfish Bites

$14.00

Gator Jumbalya

$23.00

Entrees

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Salmon

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Butter & Parm

$7.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$7.00

Drinks

Capri Sun

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

BEER

Growler (64oz)

Growler (64oz)

$27.00+

Please view our current selection of beers on our website (https://www.beastsandbrews.com/our-taps/)

Howler (32oz)

Howler (32oz)

$15.00+

Please view our current selection of beers on our website (https://www.beastsandbrews.com/our-taps/)

Room Rental

Weekday Event Rental Fee

$300.00

Weekend Event Rental Fee

$500.00

Small Plates

Loaded Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Mark Anthony's Pretzels + Beer Cheese + Peppadews + Bacon + Grana Padano + Sriracha Aioli

Beasts Butcher Board

$24.00

Chef's Selection or Meats + Cheeses + Dried Fruit + Spreads + Crostini's

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Street Tacos

$9.00

2 Tacos with Raquelitas Tortillas + Choice of Steak, Salmon, Chicken, or Alligator + Electric Lime Crema + Pickled Onions + Cilantro

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.00

Smoked Pork Belly + BBQ Sauce + Pickled Onions + Cilantro + Toasted Marble Rye Bread

Colorado Poutine

$14.00

French Fries + Fried Cheese Curds + Queso De Colorado + Gravy + Smoked Pastrami

Mussel Frites

$14.00

PEI Mussels + White Wine Sauce + Fries + Aioli

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Served with Sriracha Mayo

Chips and Dips Trio

$12.00

Served with Housemade Fire Roasted Salsa + Queso + Guacamole

Mustard Catfish Bites

$14.00

Cornmeal Dusted + Remoulade

Messy Cajun Shrimp

$15.00

Peel and Eat + Remoulade

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Fries + Carne Asada + Queso + Avocado + Queso De Colorado + Electric Lime Crema + Pico De Gallo

Baked Blue Point Oysters

$16.00

6 Blue Point Oysters + Parmesan Gratinee + Spinach + Leeks

Rueben Slider

$6.00

Pretzel Roll + 1000 Island + Sauerkraut + Swiss + Smoked Pastrami

50/50 Slider

$6.00

Ground Bacon + Brisket + Mayo + White Cheddar + Caramelized Onion

Prime Rib Slider

$6.00

Blueberry Horseradish + Beer Onions

Roasted Brussels

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts + Bacon + Balsamic Glaze

Chophouse

Tomahawk for Two

$90.00

72 oz Tomahawk + Choice of 2 House Sides

New York Strip

$31.00

16 oz New York Strip + Choice of 2 House Sides

Boneless Ribeye

$35.00

Petite Filet

$31.00

Bone In Pork Porterhouse

$28.00

Elk Strip

$34.00

Cedar Plank Nordic Salmon

$28.00

Seared Ahi

$34.00

Salads

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Classic Caesar

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

You’ll love dining in our Community Taproom & Scratch Kitchen. At Beasts & Brews, our selection of beer, wine and spirits from our self-pour taps is the first thing you’ll notice in our rustic, yet sophisticated restaurant. The best seats in the house are placed strategically on our gorgeous patio facing a breathtaking view of the Front Range, next to our roaring fire pits. Inside seating has the same phenomenal view through our wall of garage doors. You’ll find delicious cuisine from classic burgers, tacos, and mac 'n cheese to lobster risotto and rib eye.

Website

Location

7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 140, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Directions

