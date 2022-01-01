Restaurant header imageView gallery
Beasys on the Creek

51 Water St. #333

Ashland, OR 97520

Order Again

Appetizers

Cup Chowder

$9.50

Cup Gumbo

$7.00

Bowl Chowder

$13.25

Bowl Gumbo

$10.50

1lb Steamers

$17.25

Bruschetta

$6.25

Cakes App

$21.95

Combo Cocktail

$26.50Out of stock

Crab Cocktail

$26.50Out of stock

Half Lob Rav

$28.00Out of stock

Full Lob Rav

$32.00Out of stock

Caprese

$14.00

Scallops App

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Spicy Mushrooms

$7.25

Lob App

$15.00

Arti Dip

$8.00

Tapenade

$5.25

Half Shrimp Rav

$18.00

Party App

$400.00

Salads

Goddess side

$6.75

Back Room side

$6.75

House Salad side

$6.75

A La Carte Goddess

$10.50

A La Carte Back Room

$10.50

A La Carte House Salad

$10.50

Pastas

Scoglio Ling

$30.75

Clams

$27.00Out of stock

Stroganoff

$31.00

Childs Rav

$13.00

Shrimp Rav

$28.50

Alfredo Chicken

$25.95

Lobster Rav

$38.75

Lemon Rav

$25.00

Tuscan

$28.75

Steaks

Bistro Filet

$42.00

New York Gar

$38.00

Cadillac Mix Grill

$66.95

Rogue Rib

$48.00

Surf & Turf

$48.00

Chix Inca

$28.00

Chix Inca w/Shrimp

$34.00

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

Fish

KING Sal

$37.25

Chili Hal

$39.75

Medi Prawns

$30.75

Blackened Snapper

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp Inca Inca

$31.75Out of stock

Coho Inca

$28.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes Entree

$38.95

Scallops Entree

$42.00

Cajun Cod

$33.75

Ocsar Hal

$52.00

Closer

Closer

$18.00

Desserts

Pot de Creme

$5.50

OG Brulee

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.75Out of stock

Petite Brownie

$6.75Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.50

Decadent Brownie

$12.00

Scoop

$3.00

Sundae Brittled

$6.75

Apple Crisp

$6.50Out of stock

Coconut Creme Pie

$6.75

Mini Brownie

$6.75

Triple Choc Ice Cream

$9.50

Berry Cobbler

$7.00

Specials Nightly

Special Hali

$44.00

Chicken Fettucine

$26.00Out of stock

Holly Salmon

$37.25Out of stock

Scallop Special

$15.00

Rib Mush Onion

$48.00

Add Ons

Sauces

Mushroom Marsala

$5.50

Caramelized Onions

$3.70

Oscar Style

$13.50

Inca Inca

$2.00

Childs Pasta

s/Starch or Veg

Horse Gorg

$4.00

Cayenne Dijon

$1.25

Blackened Tartar

$2.00

Garlic Mushrooms

$3.75

Rogue Butter

$4.50

Employee Meals

Emp Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Emp Tuscan Chicken

$6.50

Emp. Tuscan Pasta

$8.50

Prep Instructions

Food~Don't Make

~Liesurely Paced~

~~Already Called

!!Viper!!

!!~To Go~!!

App++10 Min

Frequent Diners

Note

March Mad

Chix Inca Inca

$23.00

Snapper

$26.00

Strog

$24.00

Tort w/sal

$24.00

Sat Soup/Salad

$18.75

Bills Special

$14.95

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decafe

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lg Voss

$6.50

Sml Sparkling

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

N A Mojito

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sparkling Bld Org

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Sprkling Lav

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Water St. #333, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Beasys on the Creek image
Beasys on the Creek image

Map
