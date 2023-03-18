Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beat Street

348 Hutchison Lane

Wilmington, NC 28401

Popular Items

Smash
Carne Asada Taco
Barbacoa

SNACKS & SIDES

Snack Menu

Brussels

Brussels

$10.00

Peanut sauce, fried garlic, pickled ginger, furikake

Ramen

Ramen

$12.00

Sweet soy, edamame, shishito peppers, daikon, kimchee, radish, boiled egg

Mac

$9.00

Elbow mac, white cheddar

Bacon mac

Bacon mac

$11.00

Hardwood smoked bacon, elbow mac, white cheddar

Elote (2)

$12.00

Chicken Chicharrones

$5.00

Salsa Menu

Casera

$6.00

Verde

$6.00

Roja

$6.00

2oz Casera

$3.00

2oz Verde

$3.00

2oz Roja

$3.00

Queso Menu

Queso

$8.00

Guac Menu

Traditional Guac

Traditional Guac

$8.00

Original guacamole topped with cumin

Calabrian Guac

Calabrian Guac

$9.00

Calabrian chili + goat cheese guacamole

2oz Traditional Guac

$4.00

2oz Calabrian Guac

$4.50

Sides Menu

French Fries

$5.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Lemon, Parmesan, truffle oil

Hummus

$6.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

TACOS

Taco Menu

Brussels Taco

Brussels Taco

$10.00

Brussel tacos (3) with pepitas, salsa matcha, cashew crema, corn tortillas -> Vegan and GF

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$11.00

Chicken taco (3) rotisserie smoked chicken, coriander, salsa verde, cotija, corn tortillas

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$14.00

Sliced beef, spices, onion, cilantro, avocado crema, corn tortillas

Americano

Americano

$10.00

Ground beef, white cheddar, salsa rojo, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$12.00

Braised beef, onions, sauce birria, cotija cheese, avocado crema, radish, corn tortilla

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked ground pork, pineapple, avocado lime crema, onion, cilantro, corn tortillas

Carnitas Taco

$12.00

Braised pork, chorizo, avocado lime crema, onion, cilantro, cotija, corn tortillas

SSAM

Ssam Menu

Vegan Ssam

Vegan Ssam

$14.00

Tempeh, lettuce and leaves, kimchee, ginger scallion, ssam sauce, pickled daikon, hoisin, steam buns

Bo pork Ssam

$14.00
Gingered Chicken

Gingered Chicken

$14.00

Gingered chicken, lettuce and leaves, kimchee, ginger scallion, ssam sauce, pickled daikon, hoisin, (3) steam buns

KABOB

Kabob Menu

Chicken kabob, Cilantro, chilis, coriander, grilled lime

Kai Yang

$9.00

Cilantro, chilis, coriander, grilled lime, sweet mayo

Harissa beef

$15.00

Beef tenderloin, hummus, feta, olives

Lamb

Lamb

$13.00

Coriander, mint, hummus yogurt, lemon, cilantro

HANDHELDS

Handheld Menu

Torta

$13.00

Roast pork, onion, cilantro, lettuce, avocado, cotija, mayo

Smash

Smash

$13.00

6oz bacon grind, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, special sauce, garlic pickles

Beat St. Burger

Beat St. Burger

$16.00

Twin patty, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, american cheese, kewpie, mustard

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$14.00

(3) Steam bun, crispy pork belly, pickled daikon, ginger scallion sauce, hoisin, kimchee salad

DRINKS

Coke Products

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Smart water

$3.00

Jarritos

Guava

$4.00

Mandarin

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Mexican cola

$4.00

Tamarind

$4.00

Spindrift

Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Nojito

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Poppi

Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Doc Pop

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Tea

Sweet

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Lemonades

Island Lemonade

$4.50

Hawaiian Gingerade

$4.50

Yerba Mate

Enlighten Mint

$4.00

Revel Berry

$4.00

Bluephoria

$4.00

Misc. Sodas

Krumkake Butter Pecan Cream

$3.00

Jack'd Strawberry Habanero

$3.00

Root 42 Root Beer

$3.00

Colorado Cola

$3.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Prickly Pear

$3.00

Panacea Kombucha

Triple Berry Ginger

$4.00

Blueberry Lavender

$4.00

Ouli

Juniper Lime

$4.00

Pink Peppercorn

$4.00

Turmeric Honeybush

$4.00

Posh Pop

Cloudy Lemonade

$3.00

Plum Cherry

$3.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$3.00

RETAIL

Grafitti Tee

Black graffiti

$22.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Beef Taco (2)

$6.00

Kids Chix Taco (2)

$6.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Plain Burger

$10.00

EXTRAS

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Kewpie

$0.50

Cashew Crema

$0.50

Avocado Lime Crema

$0.50

Ginger Scallion

$0.50

Ssam Sauce

$0.50

Hoisin

$0.50

Special Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Mayo

$0.50

Birria

$0.50

Toppings

Feta

$1.00

Kimchee

$1.00

Daikon

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeño

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Vibrant, creative and authentic international street food!

